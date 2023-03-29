KanawatTH

One of the fastest-growing industries currently is the electric vehicle space. As countries look to more greener transportation solutions, numerous companies are trying to take advantage of the shift in consumer behavior. One such name is Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE), but the company's first product continues to see numerous delays. After another disappointing update on Thursday, it seems that this stock could continue to set new lows.

Faraday Future unveiled the FF91 back in 2017 with the intent to bring it to production in 2018. Like many EV startups, the company has faced numerous delays, and it has required significant capital infusions just to keep the doors open. On Thursday, the company provided an update on the initial delivery timeline in an 8-K filing, with some of the key points detailed below:

The first phase to start the Company's delivery plan of its FF 91 vehicle is the "Industry Expert Futurist Product Officer ("FPO") Co-Creation Delivery". In this first phase, the Industry Expert FPO(s) will pay in full for an FF 91 vehicle in order to reserve the vehicle and be trained in the use of the vehicle. The Industry Expert FPO(s) will take possession of the reserved FF 91 vehicle at the beginning of the second phase. The Company expects this first phase to begin at the end of May. The second phase in the Company's delivery plan of its FF 91 vehicle is the "FPO Co-Creation Delivery." In this second phase, FPO(s) will pay in full for an FF 91 vehicle and will take possession of the FF 91 vehicle. The Company expects this second phase will begin at the end of Q2 2023 subject to the conditions listed below. Following the second phase, the third phase in the Company's delivery plan of its FF 91 vehicle is the "Full Co-Creation Delivery." In this third phase, the Company will deliver FF 91 vehicles to all spire users that pay in full for an FF 91 vehicle. The third phase is subject to timely receipt of sufficient financing.

Faraday Future mentioned in the release that certain suppliers informed the company that they will not be able to meet timing requirements. Thus, this is the updated delivery schedule, which essentially is another delay. The current quarter was expected to be the first one with real revenues reported, with growth starting to ramp a bit, as the graphic below shows.

FFIE Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

For those that don't know about this company, the FF91 isn't going to be a mass-market vehicle. It is designed to be a high-luxury vehicle, with a starting price that could be around $200,000. That's more than twice the current starting price of the Tesla (TSLA) Model S and X, and even more than some of the more expensive variants of the Lucid (LCID) Air. Lucid has shown that production of high-end EVs is very tough, as it continues to struggle to get anywhere near the growth it was expecting a few years ago.

Tesla has recently cut prices on its Model S and X vehicles yet again in an effort to drive demand. The next year or two are expected to be dominated by automakers looking to deliver more affordable electric vehicles, even if it results in a hit to margins. The high-end market could be squeezed as a result, especially if we see the US economy end up in a recession. Let's not forget that there are plenty of luxury names like Mercedes, Porsche, and others that are launching high-end EVs, so consumers might prefer to stick with established brands over a startup like Faraday Future.

The biggest problem right now for the company is its financial situation. Bringing a new vehicle to market can be very expensive, with the company reporting over half a billion dollars in cash burn last year. As the chart below shows, investors have been diluted quite considerably in recent quarters already as the name looks to avoid bankruptcy.

FFIE Shares Outstanding (Company Filings)

As of April 11th, the company had less than $30 million in cash on hand, including restricted cash. Faraday Future will require significant capital infusions to get this three-phase delivery process completed, and talks are ongoing with potential investors. With the stock trading at less than 30 cents currently, even needing $50 million would require a tremendous amount of shares to be sold. There may eventually need to be an increase to the authorized number of Class A shares, or perhaps a reverse split, the latter of which may be needed eventually anyway to satisfy exchange listing requirements.

Even if Faraday Future cut its cash burn in half, you're still looking at needing to raise what's essentially the company's entire market cap to keep things going over the next year. Going the debt route would add even more expenses, and likely be extremely costly given the risk involved here, so just selling more shares seems like the preferred way to go. Unfortunately, even if the company is able to get to some of the revenue numbers estimated above, there is no guarantee that there will be positive cash flow seen anytime soon.

In the end, on Thursday, Faraday Future announced what seems to be another delay to its FF91 launch timeline. The company is having issues with its suppliers, so the first deliveries won't happen until late May, it seems. With very little cash on the balance sheet and large losses continuing to pile up, the company will need significant capital infusions to keep going. As a result of tremendous ongoing dilution, this stock seems likely to see new lows, even though it's already down more than 93% over the past year.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.