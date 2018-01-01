Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV jax10289

With new rules governing tailpipe emissions on the horizon, the Biden administration has underscored government's determination to mandate mainstream consumer adoption of battery-electric vehicles and to phase out gasoline engines.

Beyond the ideological debate whether and how government should be determining what vehicles consumers can buy is the cold, hard fact that Detroit-based automakers derive disproportionate profit from large pickups and SUVs. Remove or radically diminish that profit and the survival of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), General Motors Co. (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) becomes a dicey proposition.

Ford boasts supremacy of the U.S. pickup truck market with the F150, the single best-selling full-size model. GM sells the most total pickups through its Chevrolet and GMC brands.

2023 Ford F150 and Ford Lightning EV (Ford Motor)

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), which is far less dependent on large gasoline-consuming models and has relied heavily on gas-electric hybrids to reduce CO2 emissions, will be less vulnerable to the new regulations.

As asserted by the Wall Street Journal editorial board on Thursday, auto making enterprises that once existed for the purpose of generating a profit for shareholders are essentially being turned into heavily regulated public utilities whose purpose is to moderate climate change while providing public transportation.

Too Much CO2?

Current emissions rules are designed to result in 50% of new-vehicle sales as BEVs by 2030 - the new stricter rules are meant to increase that proportion into 66% BEVs by 2032. Because BEVs don't have tailpipes or emit CO2, consumer adoption is vital for automakers attempting to comply with federal fleet-average limits on vehicle CO2 emissions - a proxy for gasoline engine fuel efficiency.

Under the light-duty vehicle standards, the EPA will require an increasingly stringent greenhouse gas standard. By model year 2032 it would result in an industry-wide average target of 82 grams of carbon dioxide created per mile traveled. That would be 56 percent lower than the model year 2026 standard set in 2021.

For medium-duty vehicles EPA is proposing to increase stringency to a target of 275 grams of carbon dioxide per mile by model year 2032, which would represent a 44 percent reduction compared to model year 2026 standard.

In 2018 the agency estimated that the average passenger vehicle emits about 404 grams of carbon dioxide per mile.

By lowering the mandated vehicle emissions average, measured in grams of CO2 per mile, more BEVs are needed in the fleet to comply. Otherwise, automakers will be forced to pay large fines or buy BEV credits from automakers like Tesla, which are permitted to sell theirs to rivals that need them for federal compliance.

Move To Batteries

Automakers until now have supported the transition to BEVs from ICE models - though the latest mandate clearly raises the stakes and has jangled the industry nerves.

"Yes, America's transition to an electric and low-carbon transportation future is well underway," said John Bozzella, president of the vehicle manufacturer's top trade group, in a prepared statement: "EV and battery manufacturing is ramping up across the country because automakers have self-financed billions to expand vehicle electrification. It's also true that E.P.A.'s proposed emissions plan is aggressive by any measure.

"Remember this: A lot has to go right for this massive, and unprecedented, change in our automotive market and industrial base to succeed."

Ford sold 10,866 BEVs in the US during this year's first quarter, a category that Ford has acknowledged is losing money. The BEV total was up 41 percent from a year ago. Ford's total in the U.S. was 475,906, which included more than 170,000 F Series pickups, the company's top selling model. BEVs in the quarter, therefore, constituted 2.3% of the vehicles sold.

Sales of Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E fell 19.7 percent to 5,407 vehicles, with its factory in Mexico down for much of the quarter as the automaker expands it to double capacity to 210,000 models a year. Ford also lost five weeks of production of its F-150 Lightning BEV pickup due to a battery fire, which led to a recall.

Ford has said it intends to spend $50 billion through 2026 to design new models and build new battery and assembly plants.

Politics Brewing

The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act was passed in part to push motorists toward BEVs. But a new climate attitude research poll from the University of Chicago suggests that only about two in ten Americans are "very likely" to purchase a BEV as their next car, citing prohibitively high purchase costs, insufficient charging stations and lagging battery tech as the main reasons for hesitation.

Perhaps consumer sentiment toward BEVs will improve. If not, Ford and its peers will be unable to dictate consumer choice - without the government imposing a system whereby emission standards effectively slow and then stop the manufacture of gasoline models.

Detractors of BEVs argue that they're not necessarily as favorable to the environment as some of their proponents claim. Shortages of key minerals such as lithium, cobalt and manganese mean that scores, if not hundreds of new mines, must be built, some in ecologically sensitive areas; prodigious supplies of water are needed to refine minerals for battery production; batteries must be recycled to avert contamination.

Political opposition, mainly from Republicans, is brewing.

"These misguided emissions standards were made without considering the supply chain challenges American automakers are still facing, the lack of sufficiently operational electric vehicle charging infrastructure, or the fact that it takes nearly a decade to permit a mine to extract the minerals needed to make electric vehicles, forcing businesses to look to China for these raw materials," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a ranking member of the Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee.

With a presidential election 18 months away, the GOP won't miss the chance to make the EPA's latest ruling a campaign issue. Fuel efficiency regulations have changed numerous times since the EPA was created a half century ago; they could change again.

All of which raises the question of why an investor would want to risk capital on Ford until basic questions about the pace of technology migration from fossil fuels to electricity are decided. Aside from a run-up and collapse during the pandemic, Ford's share price has been stagnant for more than a decade. The equity's sole virtue at the moment is a 15-cent per quarter dividend that amounts to nearly a 5% yield at the current share price. Frankly, there are many opportunities to find a 5% yield with the same or less risk.

Wall Street and Seeking Alpha's Quant analysts agree: the stock is a HOLD. I concur.