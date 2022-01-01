After A Pause, SurgePays Is Hitting The Ground Running

Apr. 14, 2023 3:15 PM ETSurgePays, Inc. (SURG)
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • A growth pause worried investors, but there is no need as the company assembled the pieces to remove the lid on growth and improve unit economics.
  • A line of credit financed cheaper tablets and removes the constraint on growth as they were previously financed with cash flow.
  • Selling ACP-subsidized subscriptions through their partner shop network greatly reduces CAC, and higher profits on tablets further improve the unit economics.
  • ACP is used as leverage for shops to join the network, setting in motion a virtuous cycle and cementing the company's position serving the underbanked.
  • This can be used to sell additional services, and we feel that little of all these prospects are priced in, for starters, the $190M revenue guidance for this year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

Smart city and Internet of Things concept.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) stock stumbled as Q4 revenue came in flat and the rapid rise in ACP subsidized subscribers for their mobile broadband MVNO business stalled and management communication was fairly sparse, leaving some investors wondering whether

SURG Chart

FinViz

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

                                   If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. 

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.64K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SURG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.