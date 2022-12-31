DermTech: Intriguing Product, Tough Market - Pivotal Year Ahead!

Apr. 14, 2023 3:21 PM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • DermTech has designed a non-invasive sticky patch to test for melanoma.
  • The product is potentially cheaper than current standards of care and more accurate.
  • DermTech sees its patch as targeting a ~$2.5bn market and is targeting an annual revenue opportunity of >$300m.
  • In reality, revenues last year were just $14m, and billable sample volume and ordering clinician growth has slowed.
  • Despite an apparently strong product, losses of >$100m in 2022 are unsustainable - the company needs to quickly find a new CEO, and a commercial partner if it is going to succeed.
  • We're about to raise prices at my private investing ideas service, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Helping hikers

vernonwiley

Investment Overview - DermTech's Low Key Listing

DermTech (DMTX) is - at the time of writing - a $131m market cap medical technology company that describes itself as follows in its 2022 10-K Submission (annual report).

We are a

chart

DermTech Melanoma Test Overview (DermTech presentation)

chart

Melanoma detection overview (DermTech presentation)

chart

market opportunity Medicare + Other (DermTech presentation)

chart

DermTech current revenue opportunity (DermTech presentation)

chart

DermTech FY22 earnings (Seeking Alpha)

chart

performance in core operating markets (investor presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
8.94K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.