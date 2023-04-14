Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.84K Followers

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Campbell - Director, IR

Charlie Scharf - CEO

Mike Santomassimo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

John McDonald - Autonomous Research

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

John Pancari - Evercore ISI

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

David Long - Raymond James

Chris Kotowski - Oppenheimer

Operator

Welcome, and thank you for joining the Wells Fargo First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to John Campbell, Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin the conference.

John Campbell

Good morning. Thank you for joining our call today where our CEO, Charlie Scharf; and our CFO, Mike Santomassimo, will discuss first quarter results and answer your questions. This call is being recorded.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that our first quarter earnings materials, including the release, financial supplement and presentation deck are available on our website at wellsfargo.com. I'd also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, including the Form 8-K filed today containing our earnings materials. Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can also be found in our SEC filings and the earnings materials available on our website. I will now turn the call over to Charlie.

Charlie Scharf

Thanks, John. I'll make some brief comments

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.