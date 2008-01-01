UnitedHealth: How To Evaluate It After Another Q1 Earnings Beat

Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group just published its Q1-23 earnings, beating even my above-consensus expectations. Once again, UnitedHealth proved that analysts are underrating its healthcare empire.
  • UnitedHealthcare (insurance) grew by 12.0%, Optum Health (care delivery) grew by 31.7%, Optum Insights (health-tech & analytics) grew by 19.5%, and Optum Rx (pharmacy services) grew by 9.26%.
  • Overall, revenues grew by 14.7% YoY, and EBIT margins increased by 13 bps, continuing the margin expansion trend as the higher-margin Optum businesses become an increasingly larger part of the group.
  • As I expected, UnitedHealth Group is on pace for another mid-double-digit growth year, beating the unexplainably low analyst estimates and its own too-conservative guidance.
  • I reiterate my Strong Buy rating and update my price target to $635.90 per share.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) just announced its Q1-23 results, reporting 14.7% revenue growth and a 13 bps EBIT margin expansion from the prior year period. The healthcare empire shows no sign of slowing down, demonstrating its unparalleled presence throughout the entire healthcare value

Results column graph

Created by the author using data from UNH's financial report

Results column graph

Created by the author using data from UNH's financial report

Cash conversion table

Created and calculated by the author using data from UnitedHealth Group financial reports

Financial model graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from UNH's financial reports and the author's projections

I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund in Israel. My goal is to conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

