Daseke: The Easy Money Has Been Made, But Further Upside Exists

Apr. 14, 2023 4:40 PM ETDaseke, Inc. (DSKE)ARCB, CHRW, CVLG, PTSI, R, YELL1 Comment
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Daseke has had some mixed results as of late, but the company is, on the whole, on a rather solid footing right now.
  • Shares are expensive relative to similar firms, but not materially so.
  • Add in how cheap shares are on an absolute basis and how management views 2023, and there are reasons to remain bullish.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A red truck runs on a mountain road.

phaisarn2517

Although there are signs emerging that suggest that the economy is not on as solid a footing as it was a few months ago, some companies that you would expect would be most negatively affected have done quite well. One great

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Trading Multiples

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
26.62K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.