tifonimages

Since 2020, many significant commodities worldwide have fallen into chronic shortages. Most commodities are much more expensive today than they were in 2020. One notable example is the base metals market, particularly copper, trading near its cyclical peak despite the broader economic slowdown. While the lockdown era accelerated the copper shortage, the fact that the deficit persists today implies it was not the core cause. Instead, many years of low capital investments from mining companies and growing financing and labor costs seem to be the primary culprit. Additionally, heightened labor and social issues in many key emerging markets have exacerbated production shortfalls.

After falling for much of 2022 on slowing economic demand from China, copper has strongly rebounded over recent months. Copper is closely correlated to the US and China's manufacturing PMI indices, which are strong leading indicators of manufacturing GDP growth and demand fluctuations. The Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) is closely correlated to the copper price, though with around twice as much volatility. Interestingly, the US PMI is collapsing today, but China is rebounding strongly following its end to its strict lockdown policies. See below:

Data by YCharts

China accounts for 59% of global copper demand due to the country's substantial electronic manufacturing base and construction. Copper is no longer a US economic indicator but primarily a Chinese one due to the country's immense copper demand. Furthermore, copper production levels from most miners remain low due to various pressures in South American production bases. Copper inventories are low by historical standards, potentially causing a squeeze on the metal if the deficit continues to grow.

COPX is a very close trade on the price of copper and could rise significantly if copper breaks higher. That said, copper remains a precarious metal because economic demand may not remain as strong as many analysts and investors suspect. The metal could fail to sustain its current price depending on supply fluctuations, potentially causing copper miner stocks to become relatively overvalued.

Will Copper Demand Remain Strong?

Over the past two months, extreme bifurcation has occurred in global manufacturing PMI data. Usually, nearly all countries see their economic growth outlooks rise and fall together. Last year, most nations saw manufacturing PMI levels decline sufficiently to signal economic contraction. However, since February, we've seen a strong rebound in PMI data in Asian and South American countries, combined with continued declines in most (but not all) European and other Western countries. This shift adds to my theory that "BRICS+" countries are economically breaking off from the West, as seen in economic data and currency dynamics.

This change may be bullish for copper as most copper is mined in South America and sold to China. Many investors are bullish on copper due to a positive outlook on electrification technologies and demand, which are more copper intensive; however, this may not be a significant factor as the copper market remains heavily dominated by Chinese construction demand, with that specific industry in China accounting for ~30% of all copper consumption globally.

China has a massive construction industry, which it uses as a "make work" segment to boost its economic output. The nation's colossal construction industry is not due to real demand for housing. China boasts the highest home vacancy rates in the world, with a tremendous vacancy rate of 15-25% in most major cities. Of course, we cannot know the country's true vacancy rates as firms that try to estimate it are often heavily penalized by the CCP. China also has the highest home price-to-income ratios in the world at around 34X (compared to the US at around 6-7X). Despite this, China's homeownership rate is very high at ~90%. Unsurprisingly, this situation has created an ongoing mortgage debt crisis across China, as very few owners could not afford payments if it were not for consistently rising home prices. Despite immense efforts from the CCP to encourage more homebuying, Chinese home prices are finally falling today, potentially creating a contagion risk as mortgage defaults grow.

China's construction industry is hardly sensical and has been in a bubble for nearly a decade. Whenever the bubble begins to pop, unrest grows as many people in China use real estate as their primary investment. The Chinese government has lowered lending standards yet again to encourage bank lending to its distressed sector and directly investing in it, helping to spur a slight MoM increase in home prices. In my opinion, the extent of China's bubble (from a debt, overdevelopment, and price standpoint) is significantly larger than the US's was in 2006. It is so large that the CCP and PBOC will take almost any measures possible to keep the bubble growing. However, over the past year, it has become more apparent that this pattern may end soon, almost certainly causing construction activity to collapse once it does.

Accordingly, COPX has a considerable risk from China's construction demand market. Problematically, it is impossible to trust economic data from China since the country generally does not allow truthful data to be publicized if it goes against the CCP's intentions (such as home vacancy data and many others). COPX is significantly exposed to China, but it is challenging to know what is truly occurring in the country's economy due to data manipulation and more extensive government economic policy measures. It is true that the country has kept its construction activity very high over the past five years despite the bubble and, therefore, could continue to do so for years to come. However, even in a country like China, I do not believe manipulation can go on indefinitely. A country with a high vacancy rate and a declining population cannot sustain speculative property demand forever.

Copper Supply Outlook Remains Uncertain

Overall, I believe copper demand will most likely decline over the coming years. China is fighting hard to keep its construction activity artificially high, but its efforts are not working as well as they used to, indicating the bubble is far more likely to pop than in the past. Rising demand for electric vehicles and related products may boost copper demand over the next decade, but this segment makes up a tiny portion of total copper demand. Electric cars and energy storage currently comprise less than 1% of the total copper demand, and total copper demand for "clean technologies" is only expected to rise by 4% this decade. While investors may be attracted to the "Electric vehicle" demand catalyst for copper, I believe it is more of a marketing point than a real catalyst, with construction and infrastructure demand being far more critical.

Of course, while the demand side for copper remains uncertain, copper prices could rise if supply fails to keep up with demand. Copper production levels have increased over recent years but at a much slower pace amid lower investment levels. Notably, the Capex-to-sales of the largest North American firms in COPX remains very low today. See below:

Data by YCharts

These companies are investing far less in mine production growth than they were over most of the past decade. Of course, many Latin American and Chinese firms in COPX may have higher investment levels, the data of which is not widely available. However, I suspect copper miners follow the same trends as most other commodity producers worldwide. Copper mine development was very high a decade ago, creating a glut that caused prices to tumble and immense losses. Although prices are higher today, many miners remain reluctant to invest in growth due to concerns about a glut returning. Further, financing, materials, labor, and energy costs are much higher today, increasing the profit threshold necessary to justify growth.

One major wild-card factor is South America's ongoing labor and social unrest. Over the past year, numerous major South American copper mines have faced involuntarily shutdowns due to protest activity, strikes, and attacks (1,2,3,4). Peru and Chile are, by far, the largest global copper producers and have disproportionately high degrees of labor unrest. These massive actions include direct mine invasions, crippling up to 30% of Peru's output in January. Since 2020, social unrest in this area of the world has risen considerably and has largely gone unnoticed by most Western media. Copper is at the epicenter of this crisis as it is a significant source of very low-paying jobs, causing immense supply and labor shortages in many. In the short term, this has dramatically exacerbated the global shortage. However, it is not necessarily bullish for COPX since many of its firms have mines in those areas, negatively impacted by significant supply disruption and facing rapid growth in production costs.

The Bottom Line

Numerous positive and negative factors impact the price of copper and the prospects for COPX's miners. In the short-term or the next three months, there is a considerable possibility of an acute shortage driven by inventory declines. Over this timeframe, China's demand levels should be very high while supply growth remains low. However, the global economy is slowing, and I do not believe China will manage to avoid this strain forever, given the state of its construction industry and property market.

The end of lockdowns in China temporarily boosts copper demand, but I suspect its copper demand will decline considerably in the long run. I suspect that may be catalyzed by a global recession later this year. Given so much copper goes toward China's overdeveloped construction market, I do not believe EV demand growth will offset it, particularly considering so little copper goes to electric vehicles and batteries. Ongoing supply disruptions could also benefit copper prices but hamper profits for many copper miners in Latin America.

Overall, I am slightly bearish on COPX today. At a weighted average "P/E" of 14X (and copper trading nears its TTM average), I believe most of these miners are a bit overvalued. In the short term, they could benefit from increased copper prices due to inventory issues, so I would not bet against COPX. In the long term, I do not believe the demand outlook is nearly as strong as many analysts and investors expect, primarily due to overestimates in EV copper usage and misunderstandings of China's construction industry. COPX and copper prices are not likely too overvalued today, but enough that I believe COPX will likely trade lower a year from now.