When I was growing up, I thought it would be cool to be a weather forecaster, mapping out the next big snowstorm or tropical depression. So many people in the world rely on accurate weather forecasting and I’ve always had great respect for weathermen and women who do this for a living.

Predicting recessions is a completely different story.

As I began research for this article, I googled recession forecasts, and I came up with these opinions:

“If we go into a recession, it is not likely to happen before the late fall or early winter. The recent events in the financial sector are not major as most banks are solid and didn’t decide that having a balance sheet that looks like savings and loans makes sense. The issue is inflation and will be the issue for the next two to three years. The Fed has to squeeze it out and a soft landing is a nice thought but not as important as lower inflation.” Joel Naroff, Chief Economist at Naroff “Slowing labor market conditions and high interest rates are expected to push the economy into a mild to moderate slowdown over the next year. Economic resilience, especially from the consumer, has pushed out recession expectations. The expectation is for the recession to be Federal Reserve induced, which is an easier recession to recover from than a balance sheet recession, which is not in the forecast.” Yelena Maleyey, Economist at KPMG “We expect a recession in 2023, and while incoming data for the first quarter have shown a resilient economy thus far, there have been signs of slowing activity. Coupled with the likelihood of tighter financial conditions brought about by developments in the banking sector, economic activity will likely slow sharply over the next few quarters.” Mike Fratantoni, Chief Economist At The Mortgage Bankers Association

I’m glad I’m not an economist, because if I had to predict when the most predictable recessions would be, I would have failed miserably by now. And I’m fairly certain that the delayed timing of this next recession is not a matter of “if” it will be happen, but “when” it will.

When the Federal Reserve pushed interest rates to a record high of 19%-20% in December 1980, unemployment remained relatively stable — until July 1981, when it began a 17-month surge. Higher rates hit the economy with a lag, meaning it often takes a full year per each rate hike to impact the financial system.

But again, there’s still a chance, albeit modest one, that we could avoid a recession all together, but that appears to the long shot.

I think you would agree with me that I found my passion as a REIT forecaster (not a weather forecaster) and that’s partly due to my love for real estate investing, as well passion for predictability.

I’ve simply become a creature of habit.

I wake up every day at 5:00 am and head to the gym for an hour-and-a-half workout and then I grab my skinny vanilla latte with one oatmeal (with Whey powder). I then travel to my office to read the morning news (on Seeking Alpha) and begin to chat with my friends on Seeking Alpha.

This happens five days a week, almost like clockwork – except this week when I was sidetracked with COVID (I’m back to 100% now).

I’ll be doing the same routine next week, next month, and next year, and regardless of when the next recession hits, my routines will not change. My brain is wired for patterns of repeatability and that’s also how my investment strategy works.

There’s no need to get too cute, especially at this stage in the cycle, where the odds are elevated that we will soon enter a recession. I don’t need to tune into CNBC, Fox Business, or Bloomberg to get rattled with fear and greed headlines. Nope.

I prefer to chat (on Seeking Alpha) alongside the income-oriented army about the latest dividend increases, or simply watch the grass grow.

Sounds boring right?

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and is one of the most reliable and consistent REITs you can own. Realty Income was founded in 1969 and went public in 1994. They have been investing freestanding, single-tenant commercial real estate for the last 54 years and generate rental income under long-term triple-net lease agreements.

As of December 31, 2022, they owned or held an ownership interest in 12,237 properties covering approximately 236.8 million square feet of leasable space with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.5 years.

Out of their total properties, 12,111 are leased for an occupancy rate of 99.0%, while the remaining 126 properties are available for lease or sale. Realty Income operates in 84 separate industries and are located in all 50 U.S. States and internationally with properties in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Puerto Rico.

98.2% of their properties are single-tenant while the remaining properties are multi-tenant. On average, their annualized rent is approximately $14.55 per square foot for the 12,111 leased properties in their portfolio.

Realty Income - Investor Presentation

As shown above, Realty Income primarily invests in retail properties which makes up 81.9% of their contractual rent. 13.3% of their rent comes from industrial properties, and 2.9% comes from their gaming properties. They're very geographically diversified with properties in all 50 states along with international properties.

As a percentage of annual rent, Texas makes up 10.4%, the United Kingdom makes up 9.5%, and California makes up 5.8%. Realty Income also is diversified by industry. Their largest industry is grocery stores at 10.0% of their annual rent, convenience stores at 8.6%, dollar stores at 7.4% and quick service restaurants contributing 6.0% of their annual contractual rent. The top 10 industries shown above are not only very diversified but also very resistant to e-commerce.

Credit / Debt Metrics

Realty Income is A-/ A3 credit rated by S&P and Moody’s respectively and has a very strong balance sheet with a net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 5.3x and a 5.2x fixed charge coverage ratio. They have a weighted term to maturity of 6.2 years a weighted average interest rate of 3.36% and 95% of their debt is unsecured and 85% is fixed rate.

Realty Income - Investor Presentation

Realty Income has a well staggered maturity schedule. They have a $724.0 million maturity due in 2023 and total liquidity of $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Realty Income - Investor Presentation

Acquisitions

There has been concern recently about growth prospects for all REITs given the increasing cost of capital and the implications it has for external growth. As seen below, Realty Income had a record number of acquisitions in 2022 at $9.0 billion.

It also should be mentioned that in 2022, they had $95.0 billion in sourced volume (possible acquisition targets), but only acquired $9.0 billion, for a selectivity rate of 9%.

So Realty Income is not growing for growth’s sake, but instead prudently selecting acquisitions that they deem have an attractive risk/reward profile. Realty Income has consistently made accretive acquisitions so the large uptick over the last two years should bode well for future earnings.

Realty Income - Investor Presentation

Earnings

As previously mentioned, Realty Income is one of the most consistent and reliable REITs you can own. They have delivered positive adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) growth in 26 out of the last 27 years and have a median AFFO growth rate of 5% since 1996. In all, Realty Income has delivered a 14.6% compound annual return since their public listing in 1994.

Realty Income - Investor Presentation

Dividend

Realty Income has paid monthly dividends for 54 years and are an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat having increased the dividend each year for the last 25 consecutive years.

They typically increase the dividend each quarter and have a streak of 102 consecutive quarterly increases. Since their public listing in 1994 they have increased the dividend 120 times and have delivered a compound average annual dividend growth rate of roughly 4.4%.

Realty Income - Press Release

Realty Income is trading at a P/FFO multiple of 15.23x which is well below their normal P/FFO of 19.39x. They pay a 4.94% dividend yield that's safe with an AFFO payout ratio of 75.69.

If we enter into a recession, Realty Income has the size, scale and credit quality to not only survive, but to also take advantage and potentially acquire more real estate at higher cap rates should property values decline. We rate Realty Income a BUY.

FAST Graphs

Agree Realty (ADC)

Agree Realty is another very high-quality net-lease REIT that specializes in owning, acquiring, and developing single-tenant, freestanding retail properties. The company was founded in 1971 and went public in 1994.

As of December 31, 2022, their portfolio consisted of 1,839 properties covering approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”) and are located in 48 states. ADC’s portfolio is approximately 99.7% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of roughly 8.8 years.

In addition to their standard retail properties, ADC also has a portfolio of ground leases which contributed 12.4% of their annualized base rents in 2022. The majority of ADC’s properties are leased to national tenants and approximately 67.8% of their rent comes from tenants that are investment-grade rated.

Almost all of ADC’s tenants are subject to a net lease agreement which makes the tenant responsible for the operating expenses associated with the property including taxes, insurance, and maintenance.

ADC

Agree Realty has a very strong tenant base with Walmart, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, CVS, Lowe's and Home Depot included in their top 10 tenants. Their top five retail sectors are home improvement, grocery stores, tire & auto service, dollar stores, and convenience stores.

Most of their largest retail sectors are e-commerce resistant and shouldn’t be impacted by the likes of Amazon or other online retailers. Their top tenant Walmart makes up 6.8% of their annual base rent which may be concerning to some as many of their products can be bought online, but as we’ve seen through the pandemic, many large retailers have discovered that an omnichannel approach has optimized their operations.

Customers are now accustomed to being able to buy in store, online, or curbside pickup. In my view, the pandemic was a real acid test for brick and mortar retailers. Instead of the pandemic being the death of traditional retail, it made it apparent that physical stores are an essential component to the omnichannel approach.

ADC - Investor Presentation

Credit / Debt Metrics

Agree Realty has an investment-grade credit rating of Baa1 / BBB and a strong balance sheet with a net debt to recurring EBITDA of 4.4x (3.1x when factoring in the settlement of their proforma forward equity agreement) and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.0x. Additionally, their long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09% and their total debt to enterprise value is 23.0%.

ADC - Investor Presentation

Agree Realty has a very attractive debt schedule, especially in today’s interest rate environment as they have no immediate need to refinance. In 2023 only $5 million is due, no debt matures in 2024, $50 million matures in 2025, and only $4 million matures in 2026. They have no major maturity until 2028 and as of December 31, 2022, ADC had $1.5 billion in total liquidity.

ADC - Investor Presentation

Acquisitions

Agree Realty achieved a record acquisition volume of $1.59 billion in 2022. Since 2020 there has been a significant increase in ADC’s acquisition activity which leads me to believe that they took advantage of the low interest rate environment in 2020-2021 and the price dislocations due to the pandemic.

ADC - Investor Presentation

Earnings

Agree Realty’s funds from operations (“FFO”) looks like a smooth ramp. Earnings have increased each year over the past decade and since 2013 they have averaged an FFO growth rate of 6.04%. Analysts expect FFO to increase by 2% in 2023 and then 5% in both 2024 and 2025.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Dividend

In 2021 Agree Realty changed its dividend policy to make monthly distributions instead of quarterly. Before the change, ADC paid dividends for 107 consecutive quarters between 1994 and 2020. Since moving to monthly dividends they have paid 25 consecutive monthly dividends as of December 31, 2022.

Over the last decade they have increased the dividend each year and have delivered a 6% compound annual dividend growth rate since 2012. During the fourth quarter of 2022, ADC declared a monthly dividend of $0.24, which on an annualized basis represents a 5.7% year-over-year increase.

ADC pays a 4.36% dividend yield which is well covered by a 2022 AFFO payout ratio of 73.24%. The low payout ratio is not an aberration as they have averaged an AFFO payout ratio of 76% over the past 10 years.

ADC - Investor Presentation

Currently Agree Realty is trading at a P/FFO multiple of 16.98x which is slightly below their normal P/FFO of 17.66x. While ADC is not trading at a significant discount, this is one of the highest quality REITs out there and it rarely goes on sale. At iREIT we assign a Agree Realty a BUY rating.

FAST Graphs

NETSTREIT Corp (NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed REIT that owns a portfolio of single-tenant retail properties that are subject to long-term net leases. Their portfolio contains 427 net leased properties covering 8.5 million square feet in 43 states and are operated by 80 different tenants.

NTST targets tenants that rely on a physical location, focus on necessity goods and / or essential services, and operate in defensive retail industries. Their portfolio has an occupancy rate of 100% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.5 years.

NTST - Investor Presentation

NETSTREIT has tenants in multiple industries including home improvement, drug stores, auto parts, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants. Approximately 63% of their annualized base rent (“ABR”) comes from tenants that are investment grade with well-known names such as CVS, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, Walmart, and Lowes.

By industry, their largest category is Drug Stores & Pharmacies at 16.5% ABR, followed by Grocery at 12.9% and Home Improvement at 12.1%. Their largest tenant is CVS at 10.1% of ABR. While NTST has very high-quality tenants, they're pretty concentrated by tenant with their top tenant making up 10.1% ABR while their top 20 tenants make up 73.8% of their base rent.

NTST

Credit / Debt Metrics

NETSTREIT has a solid debt metrics with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.0x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 7.43%. Their debt to total asset ratio is 27% and their long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.55%. NTST has a weighted average interest rate of 3.35% and 77.2% of their debt is fixed rate.

NTST - Supplemental

NTST has a well staggered maturity schedule. They have no debt maturities in 2023 and a $175 million due in 2024. NTST has $499 million in total liquidity consisting of $287 million undrawn revolver capacity, $141 million of unsettled forwards, and $71 million of unrestricted cash.

NTST - Supplemental (in thousands)

Acquisitions

NETSTREIT has been pretty consistent with its acquisitions. The chart below is broken down by quarter and shows the new quarterly investments in gray and completed investments in blue.

The entire bar represents the cumulative investments made. As of the fourth quarter of 2022, NTST has invested $1.36 billion in acquisitions since 2019. New investments in the fourth quarter of 2022 came in at $104 million.

NTST - Investor Presentation

Earnings

NTST’s FFO increased 57% in 2021 and 23% in 2022. NTST filed its initial public offering towards the end of 2020 so I expect the growth rate to normalize more in line with the net lease sector going forward. Analysts expect FFO to increase by 6% in 2023, 7% in 2024, and 3% in 2025.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

NETSTREIT currently pays a dividend yield of 4.38% that's very secure with an AFFO payout ratio of 68.97%. There’s not too much history to go off of to make a good estimate on NTST’s dividend growth rate, but they did not raise the dividend in 2022.

With such a conservative payout ratio NTST has plenty of room to increase the dividend, especially if earnings continue to increase as analysts expect. In terms of valuation, NTST is trading far below its normal multiple. Currently NTST trades at a P/FFO of 16.64x, which is a significant discount to its normal P/FFO of 25.93x. At iREIT we rate NETSTREIT a BUY.

FAST Graphs

In Closing...

I picked these three net lease REITs because I know that rain, sleet, or snow, they will perform in practically any environment. As I pointed out in a recent article, dividend cuts are becoming more prevalent as REIT balance sheets are being tested. iREIT now has over a dozen companies on our dividend watch list:

Consider this article another harbinger call to buckle up and limit exposure to these higher risk REITs. Certain business models are able to withstand the slowdown better than others and we believe these three net lease REITs are in excellent shape to ride out the recession.

As always, thanks for reading and happy SWAN investing!

Brad Thomas

Your Chief REIT-ologist