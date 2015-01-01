Darren415

The mortgage REIT Arlington Asset Investment recently released its Q4 report so we take the opportunity to go through the numbers. We also highlight our holding in the capital structure - the 6.75% 2025 bonds (NYSE:AIC), trading at a 9.4% yield-to-maturity - which we continue to hold in our Income Portfolios.

Company Profile

AAIC runs a $391m portfolio as of Q4 which is composed of 3 parts as shown below.

Arlington

The total assets of the portfolio are understated in the table above as they incorporate a large hedge of the Agency MBS holdings which are shown below. This level of hedging is extremely unusual for mREITs since it pretty much destroys their economics. mREITs tend to hold Agencies but hedge them with instruments such as interest rate swaps and Treasury futures, allowing them to earn the Agency spread, at the expense of an imperfect hedge.

Arlington

This is why most mREITs with sizable Agency holdings suffered large book value drops when Agency spreads blew out in 2022. Because AAIC hedges its long Specified Pools with TBAs, it is largely immunized from the moves in Agency spreads (apart from the Spec Pool / TBA basis - a second order risk). This makes it a dubious strategy for generating net income from Agencies but a terrific holding for its senior securities such as debt as it significantly reduces book value volatility.

ICE

The long agency portfolio is financed with repo at a leverage level of 6.2x. This is a relatively low level of leverage by the standards of agency mREITs which tend to run leverage in the range of 7 to 9.

The MSR portfolio of $184m is financed with $8m of financing or practically no leverage of 0.1x.

The credit portfolio is a mix of primarily AAA CMBS as well as residential MBS with repo financing primarily for the CMBS portion

Arlington

In short, the company holds primarily very high quality assets at a low level of leverage. Relative to the broader mREIT sector, the company is running at an unusually low level of market risk.

Q4 Update

In Q4 book value moved up around 2% and increased for the 6th quarter in a row. Looking at this result you might think that markets have been absolutely calm over the past year. Companies like NLY and AGNC, which are regarded as highly experienced and quality mortgage REITs, had book value drops of 35-38% over 2022 while AAIC increased its book value by 7%.

Systematic Income

The factors supporting book value are 1) the non-payment of the common dividend, 2) strong performance on its SFR portfolio of +28%, 3) low leverage.

It may seem unfair to compare AAIC to NLY and AGNC which are highly leveraged Agency MBS focused companies and that’s true to an extent however AAIC came into 2022 with a 66% allocation to Agency MBS so it’s not a million miles off.

At this point its portfolio situation is very odd. The company had a 4-pronged allocation strategy in early 2022: Agency MBS, single-family residential properties, MSRs and non-agency MBS. As of Q4, it sold all of its SFRs and has nearly fully hedged its Agency MBS (it’s long 443m spec pools vs. short 400m TBAs).

Stance And Takeaways

AAIC has four publicly traded securities:

7% Series B Preferred (AAIC.PB) - May-2022 first call date. Trades at 9.45% stripped yield.

8.25% Series C Fix/Float Preferred (AAIC.PC) - Mar-2024 first call date, coupon set to 3mL+5.664% after. Trades at 9.8% stripped yield.

6.75% 2025 Notes. Trades at 9.4% yield-to-maturity. Currently Callable.

6% 2026 Notes (AAIN). Trades at 9.1% yield-to-maturity. First call date in Aug-2023.

Historically, we used to allocate to AAIC.PC preferred and this security has done well, outperforming the mREIT preferred sector by around 5% over the past year.

However, recently, something odd happened which is that the AIC bond yield moved to trade above the yield of the preferreds. To be fair, one reason for this could be that AAIC.PC is expected to reset to a much higher yield on its first call date in 2024. This is true, however, its yield is then expected to subside quickly as the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates. Outside of that initial yield boost, AAIC.PC yield is then expected to settle down not far enough from today's yield of AIC to make it more compelling.

The chart below shows the forward yield profile of the two preferreds.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

The yield of AIC remains elevated and has only been substantially higher during periods of stress, such as during the Energy crash in 2015-2016 or during the COVID period. Its yield can be very volatile due to its short maturity (because of the pull-to-par effect) so patient investors may want to wait for a double-digit figure that was crossed a few times in the past year.

Systematic Income

Over the past year AIC is up 2% while year-to-date it is up 1.9%, in a period where many similar-yielding assets have struggled. This combination of quality, yield and resilience is why we continue to hold it in our Income Portfolios.

