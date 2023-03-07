VXX: Why, When And How I Plan To Join The Stock Market Bears

Aleksandar Vichev profile picture
Aleksandar Vichev
542 Followers

Summary

  • The most reliable recession indicator shows that a notable economic downturn is likely to begin sometime in early-2024.
  • The S&P 500 is likely to have reached the 5000 mark by then.
  • It would be a great time to invest in some kind of stock market crash insurance. I plan to utilize the iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETN VXX.
  • As always, in investing, it will be all about time in the market, not timing the market.

Recession Road Sign

ZargonDesign

For two years now, we've been bombarded daily by doom and gloom talk about an inevitable recession. The Covid-19 stimulus was going to cause high inflation, which it did. Inflation was going to force the Federal Reserve to sharply raise interest rates, which it

Yield curve inversions and un-inversions

Yield Curve and Recessions (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Interest rates leading up to the 2008 crisis

Rate hikes cause recessions with a delay (Associated Press)

The S&P 500 tracks a similar pattern

S&P 500 versus Salesforce stock (Charts by TradingView; Charts analysis by the author)

This article was written by

Aleksandar Vichev profile picture
Aleksandar Vichev
542 Followers
I have always been fascinated with market psychology and technical analysis, but soon found out that instead of opposing technical and fundamental methods, we should combine them. It is a beautiful symbiosis. Masters degree in Investment Management. Trading and investing since 2012. Co-founder of www.ewminteractive.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.