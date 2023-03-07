ZargonDesign

For two years now, we've been bombarded daily by doom and gloom talk about an inevitable recession. The Covid-19 stimulus was going to cause high inflation, which it did. Inflation was going to force the Federal Reserve to sharply raise interest rates, which it did. And the swift surge in the cost of debt was going to diminish consumer and business spending and plunge the economy into a recession, which it did not... So far.

After long enough time has passed, people get used to the negativity and stop paying much attention to it. You cannot constantly live in fear without the risk of going insane, which is why most people adapt. Despite Covid-19's seriousness and high mortality rate, the initial panicked reaction to it didn't last beyond a few months. In the same way, Vladimir Putin's nuclear rhetoric had the same effect in the first months of the Ukraine war - once he started threatening with Armageddon three times a day, most people stopped paying attention. And judging by the 19% rise in the S&P 500 (SP500) since October, 2022, investors have become similarly indifferent to the threat of recession.

However, I still do think there will be a recession, but, as always, it is likely to begin just when people least expect it. The good news is that we have enough time to prepare and perhaps even profit from it.

Since this is an article about the likelihood of a future recession, it will inevitably include a few macro predictions, which in many cases are not worth the paper they're written on. My thesis is also based on a type of technical analysis, which I know many consider to be nothing more than a pseudo-science of wiggles. Well, it mostly depends on how and where you apply it. Over the past decade using it I've found out that it can be very helpful at times, especially when supported by fundamental data. So, please, bear with me.

A Recession, Yes, But Not Yet

The Fed has so far been able to orchestrate a soft landing. Inflation is decelerating, while unemployment stays low. The consumer is healthy and the fearsome economic downturn is nowhere to be found. Most economists keep predicting one, though, as they always do.

One of the strongest arguments in favor of a recession is the famous inverted yield curve. This phenomenon is known to have predicted every recession since the 1940s with no false signals. Every time it occurs, a recession has followed soon enough. The spread between the 10-year and the 3-month Treasury yields has been negative for months now without a recession occurring. Maybe this time it is different? I doubt it.

The logic that states that the inversion of the yield curve precedes recessions is correct, but people often omit one very important observation: recessions don't start when the yield curve is inverted; they begin when it un-inverts after a period of inversion. The chart below illustrates this fact.

Yield Curve and Recessions (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

So yes, the most accurate recession indicator has been flashing red for months and a recession has yet to occur. But no, that doesn't mean that "this time it is different" and there will not be a recession. It only means we're not quite there yet. Since the current inversion is a deep one, chances are we still have 6 to 12 months left until it un-inverts and the economy really starts tanking.

The other major reason for the economists' pessimism is, of course, the rate hikes by the Fed aimed at reducing inflation. Historically, tightening cycles such as this one have led to recessions. But again, not right away. Let's take the 2008 crisis as an example.

Rate hikes cause recessions with a delay (Associated Press)

The chart above reveals that recessions don't begin while interest rates are rising. They begin when interest rates have finally topped following a sharp surge. This was also true about the brief 2020 recession, although we can only speculate whether it was still going to occur if it wasn't for Covid-19.

My point is that simply because the economy has so far withstood the sharp interest rate rises, it doesn't mean it can do so indefinitely. Usually there is a notable lag between the actions of policy makers and the desired (and undesired) effects. With inflation finally decelerating, the market is already looking forward to the end of the Fed's tightening campaign. This is probably the reason for the stock market's recent recovery.

Be careful what you wish for, as the saying goes, because if history is any guide, and I believe it is, the bull party is unlikely to last very long. What is left of it, though, and how much higher can stocks go before the bears return? This is where I turn to Elliott Wave analysis and a different type of pattern.

The S&P 500 Follows A Familiar Path

In short, the Elliott Wave theory postulates that due to the emotional cycles market participants go through, the prices of financial instruments produce patterns. The repetitive nature of these patterns give them their predictive value. If the analyst correctly recognizes the market's current phase, they can predict the next one.

It all sounds neat and great until you realize there are 13 different patterns, and they never look exactly the same. Knowing which one is going to form is next to impossible until it has already formed, which is why relying on Elliott Wave analysis alone is never a good idea.

The reason I am willing to seriously take Elliott Wave analysis into account this time is not only my recession thesis above, but also the striking similarity between the path of the S&P 500 and the one Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) stock already took. Below is a comparison between their daily charts.

S&P 500 versus Salesforce stock (Charts by TradingView; Charts analysis by the author)

The central pattern in the Elliott Wave catalogue is the five-wave impulse. The first, third and fifth waves of the pattern move in the direction of the larger trend, in this case to the upside. Waves two and four are corrective and interrupt the uptrend. Once all five waves are in place, the uptrend is over and a bear market begins. That's the gist of it.

Salesforce began its own impulse pattern when it went public in 2004 and completed it in November, 2021. I've labeled it I-II-III-IV-V. The upper chart depicts waves II, III, IV and V, as well as the following crash. For the S&P 500, the impulse pattern began from the March, 2009, bottom.

The similarities between the charts of Salesforce stock and the S&P 500 so far are striking. Not only is the index, I believe, also drawing a five-wave impulse, but the corrective waves - II and IV - look almost identical, as well. Just like CRM in 2020-2021, the index touched the declining line of resistance four times in 2022, before finally breaching it from the fifth try.

Without further explanations, the similarities between the patterns should be obvious to anyone. The main difference is that Salesforce is roughly two years ahead in its Elliott Wave cycle. If the S&P 500 continues to follow this path, wave V should exceed the top of wave III, putting targets near the 5000 mark within reach from here within the next 6-12 months.

Instead of celebrating and seeing the new all-time high as an "all clear" signal, I think investors should brace for a major bearish reversal. The anticipated bear market, accompanied by a recession, is likely going to erase the entire wave V and drag the S&P 500 back to the support near 3500, maybe even lower.

How To Play The Crash

One way to play the crash is to, of course, take advantage of it and pick some high-quality bargains for the long term. That is what I intend to do with the vast portion of my account. It worked great for me in the bear markets of 2020 and 2022, and I am mentally preparing to do the same in 2024-2025.

But this time, I intent to participate in the downside as well. No matter how much I trust my judgement, however, I know there is no way I can catch the very top. Just like with buying a stock, I can only identify the area, but never the exact level. So shorting is out the question for me. I see it as unnecessarily risky and expensive.

Instead, I was looking for something akin to crash insurance, which will be extremely cheap near the top of the market, where almost everyone is bullish and hardly anyone expects a crash, and that would then get more valuable and expensive as stocks start to tumble. Like when Michael Burry didn't short houses, but bought credit default swaps instead. In other words, I need something that rises when stocks drop. The S&P VIX Index (VIX) does just that, but we cannot trade it directly. Fortunately, Barclays provides and ETN based on VIX futures, which is close enough.

The iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETN (BATS:VXX) is a liquid instrument, providing investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to stock market volatility. The problem is that most of the time the stock market goes up, so volatility tends to stay low. And since volatility is not a real asset and has no real value, VXX aims at 0 in the long-term. To keep it above zero, Barclays conduct 1-for-4 reverse splits of this ETN every other year or so, the last of which was on March 7th, 2023.

This tendency of the VXX to aim towards 0 over time is the reason why it is considered a short-term trading instrument. In my opinion, however, under the right circumstances it can be held for longer periods, such as several months or even years. By "right circumstances" I mean periods when stocks in general fall or at least mostly go nowhere. For example, in the spring of 2020, the S&P 500 traded at practically the same level it did back in early-2018. In other words, the average stock market investor had to endure three years of volatility with nothing in return.

On the other hand, betting on volatility itself in early-2018 would have nearly tripled your money by March, 2020. I am saying this only to illustrate the fact that holding VXX for a long time is not necessarily doomed to produce a loss. It all depends on what the stock market does in the meantime. And if we expect stocks to perform poorly on a big enough time-frame, it makes sense to put a part of our portfolio into volatility.

I say only a part, because that is all we actually need. When stocks fall substantially investors tend to panic. This sell-first-ask-questions-later attitude leads to excesses on the downside, just as the fear-of-missing-out creates bubbles on the upside. But since the fear of loss is a stronger emotion than the fear of missing out, the rise in volatility is disproportionally larger than the drop in stock prices, percentage-wise.

From top to bottom, the S&P 500 fell 57% in the 2007-2009 crisis and 35% during the Covid-19 panic of February-March, 2020. The VIX, in contrast, overexaggerated both moves and surged 941% and 511%, respectively. This means that putting only a small portion of one's portfolio in volatility can theoretically compensate for all the paper losses in the rest of it and then some. To me, 5-10% seems to be the appropriate allocation. In my opinion, the risk/reward is definitely worth it, while 95-90% remains available for picking stocks while they crash. Not to mention that if this analysis proves fruitful and I then sell the VXX at a 200%-400% profit sometime in 2024 or 2025, that money would also become available for bargain hunting just when bargains would likely be most plentiful.

I may be dreaming, I know. I trust you to wake me up in the comments.

Takeaway

The U.S. economy is showing resiliency in the face of inflation and rising interest rates, but I believe the recession has only been postponed, not cancelled. The 10Y-3Mo Treasury yield spread indicates that a recession is likely to begin roughly in early-2024. Elliott Wave analysis suggests the S&P 500 is likely to have reached a new all-time high near 5000 by then. That's when putting a small portion of one's portfolio in volatility would provide the best risk/reward ratio. That's when I plan to allocate 5-10% of mine to the VXX, then hold until stocks drop 30-40%.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession competition, which runs through April 28. This competition is open to all users and contributors; click here to find out more and submit your article today!