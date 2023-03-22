Starbucks: China Is The Key Moving Forward

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
739 Followers

Summary

  • SBUX is banking on a recovery in China to drive growth.
  • The company has posted poor results in the country the past year due to Covid.
  • I need to see more progress from SBUX in China to get interested in the name, as Yum China has not seen nearly the SSS declines as SBUX has.

Starbucks Retail Coffee Store. Each year, Starbucks celebrates Fall with Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

jetcityimage

All eyes will be on its operations in China, as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) looks to rebound in its second-largest market.

Company Profile

SBUX operates a chain of coffee houses that sell coffee, tea, and other beverages along with a variety of food

SBUX Stores

SBUX 10-Q

SBUX Valuation Vs Peers

SBUX Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
739 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.