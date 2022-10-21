sanfel

Company description

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is a company that operates and franchises casual dining restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers brands in the United States and internationally.

TXRH's share price has performed extremely well in the last decade, consistently gaining almost every year. This has been driven by the company's ability to achieve what looks to be impressive growth in a sustainable manner. The company has been taking market share from larger competitors and has established itself as a major player in the market.

Investment thesis

With the company's current growth trajectory and share price performance, it is understandable that the company has been building its notoriety in the market. Our objective is to assess how attractive the underlying financials are relative to the other restaurant players, as well as consider what is driving the company's growth and if this is sustainable. This will assist in valuing the company to consider if there is any upside today.

Dining vs. ordering

Dining

Consumer preference for dining out has remained robust over the past few years, with an increasing number of consumers opting for casual dining experiences as part of their social activities. This was evidenced by the initial post-pandemic period, with consumers actively choosing to return to restaurant dining at a level unseen before. With a host of delivery options and the convenience that comes with it, consumers are more selective in dining out and are looking for a location that offers an attractive dining experience. With a focus on providing affordable dining, our view is that TXRH is well positioned to benefit from this. The company sells food that does not have the same value when consumed at home, such as steak, giving consumers a reason to dine in. The company has evidenced this by seeing healthy growth in customer dining despite weakening economic conditions and pricing changes.

Ordering

Although dining has remained robust, the real growth area has been deliveries. The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to increasing demand for delivery and takeout options, as many consumers are seeing the value and convenience as an alternative to cooking. The largest driver of this, however, has been the increase in the number of delivery apps, which aggregate hundreds of restaurants and food businesses in one place for consumers to scroll through. This has changed the food industry as these businesses are becoming the gatekeeper for consumer choice, as they dictate the options consumers see and by virtue of this, where they choose to buy. TXRH has adapted to this trend by offering delivery and takeout options, as well as partnering with delivery services. This said, as we mentioned above, its menu do not naturally transition to delivery as does many other cuisines. This could slow the company's demand relative to its fast-casual peers in the coming years, as it rightfully focuses on dining.

Expansion

Management has continued to expand the company's footprint, with 23 new company restaurants and 7 new international franchises. Further, TXRH has acquired 8 domestic franchises (Source: Q4-22 reporting). This shows the company's commitment to operating the restaurants themselves and how they view growth developing in the coming years. This will be positive for sales in the coming year as these locations ramp up to maturity. Comparable sales remain in the high single digits and so the company will likely achieve net gains in FY23.

Inflationary cost pressures

Economic conditions in the US are dictated by inflation, which has remained at a heightened level for over a year. Much of this inflation stems from supply-side issues which have developed following the pandemic.

Labor costs are a significant expense for the restaurant industry, and Texas Roadhouse is no exception. The company operates 86% of the total number of TXRH restaurants, giving them significantly more exposure than many of their franchise-led peers. The company has implemented various strategies to reduce labor costs, including optimizing staffing levels and investing in automation. Nevertheless, the company has seen margins tighten in recent periods.

In addition to wages, commodity costs, including food and beverage prices, are also at elevated levels compared to prior years. Again, the company has looked to optimize where possible but can only reduce the impact to an extent.

Restaurant margins have declined 118bps in the YTD period as the company experienced 15.7% commodity inflation and 8.3% in wages. Our view is that pressures will begin to ease in FY23, allowing for margin expansion following this.

Softening demand

Another impact inflation has had is to slow demand for many discretionary industries. This is because consumers are experiencing a squeeze on their incomes, as their cost of living increases. For these reasons, they are finding ways of cutting back expenditures. Dining is likely to be one of the industries heavily impacted, as cooking at home / fast food are generally cheaper options. This will inevitably impact TXRH's revenue in the coming year, primarily comparable restaurant sales, as top-line revenue will be positively impacted by the new locations opened. Almost 70% of Americans have said they are dining out less as a result of inflation, with 1/3 tipping less. This is a rapid reversal from the initial post-lockdown period.

Our view is that this will likely continue for most of 2023, as interest rates continue to assist with bringing down inflation. Only until inflation falls below 4% will things begin to normalize and rates begin to decline. This will likely mean a soft year for TXRH, with the potential for a decline in sales if things significantly decline.

Financials

TXRH financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is TXRH's financials, which overall look extremely attractive.

TXRH has grown revenue at a CAGR of 12%, driven by an increasing number of restaurant locations and improvement in comparable location sales. It could be argued the company is still finding its "mature" sales levels, with comparable restaurant sales in the YTD period up 9-10% for both company-owned and franchised locations. Management is forecasting positive comparable location sales in FY23, with a menu price increase of 2.2% implemented in March. This is seemingly very conservative as the company has already seen a 15.8% increase in sales in the first 7 weeks of 2023, suggesting impressive resilience so far. Management is likely of the belief economic conditions will bite further in the coming months.

As we have discussed, the company has faced inflationary pressures, contributing to GPM declining from 19% in FY19 to 17% in FY22. Our view is that this has the potential to trend up once commodity prices normalize but represents a continued risk to the business given its exposure to company-owned locations. Till then, Management is forecasting 5-6% commodity price inflation in 2023 and 5-6% in wages.

With the company growing at the pace it is, we are not surprised to see S&A expenses increasing in line with revenue. This expense includes share-based payments, marketing, and pre-opening costs. These expenses will likely trend in line with revenue in the medium term before tapering off.

Overall, the company's financials are very attractive. Growth remains strong yet investors are able to enjoy an EBITDA margin of 11% and FCF conversion of 5%. These will allow the business to fund consistent capital distributions to shareholders.

Moving onto the balance sheet, the company's improving profitability is reflected in its ROE, which has trended up in the historical period. Management's reinvestment in new locations is currently highly accretive. Management is forecasting an additional 58-63 new locations in the coming year.

Capex expenditure continues to trend up as expansion is financed, with Management forecasting an 8% increase in the coming year.

TXRH is very conservatively financed, with little debt. The majority of the "debt" is accounting debt, reflecting leases. This allows the company to maximize its distributions to shareholders, which it has done through dividends and buybacks. Our view is that a slight decrease will be required in FY23, as their cash balance has diminished but should remain sustainable from then on.

Outlook

Analyst forecasts (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above are analysts' consensus forecasts for TXRH's performance in the coming 5 years.

Forecasts suggest sales will slow in the coming 5-years, likely reflecting locations moving to maturity and a greater onus on new restaurants. We concur with this view, as although the business is still expanding quickly, it will not achieve the levels of those in the fast-casual segment.

Interestingly, margin expansion is not considered possible beyond FCF. This is likely due to the lack of pricing power given the level of competition in the industry.

Restaurant industry

Restaurant peer group (TIkr Terminal)

Presented above is a financial breakdown of a cohort of restaurant businesses.

What we see is a superior performance by the franchise-first businesses, with TXRH falling to match their level of profitability. The company has grown faster on average but this is not forecast to continue.

Franchise-first businesses are less risky as their franchisees bare the overhead risk and so based on the current performance, TXRH should trade at a discount to the peers.

Valuation

Restaurant valuations (Tikr Terminal)

The good news is TXRH is trading at a discount to the cohort we have chosen but not to the degree required to make it an attractive business today. We believe a 20% discount of the LTM peer EBITDA multiple is appropriate, as this reflects the risk undertaken and the inferior profitability. Based on this, we derive a fair value of 17x, implying a downside of 4%. This suggests no upside currently, with analysts' valuation suggesting something similar.

Final thoughts

TXRH is an attractive business. The company has grown on the back of quality food and good customer service. The dining experience will remain an integral part of society but may not grow at the pace of the fast-casual segment. Our view is that short-term headwinds are ahead with economic conditions reducing demand. However, in the medium term, TXRH will be fine. The company's profitability is attractive but not when compared to its peers. TXRH is not a bad business because of this but we must obtain the appropriate discount otherwise it is more valuable to invest in the peers instead. At its current valuation, we rate the stock a hold.