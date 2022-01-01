Innovation Is Not Going Away, Buy ARKQ

Yuven Chetty profile picture
Yuven Chetty
193 Followers

Summary

  • Start buying the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as we get closer to the end of the Fed hiking cycle.
  • Diversify your portfolio with "Cathie Wood" stocks.
  • Strong momentum in artificial intelligence is a positive for the fund.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) is an actively managed fund that focuses on autonomous technology and robotics. The fund is managed by Cathie Wood, known for her bold investment strategies and unwavering belief in the power of technology

ARKQ, Cathie Wood, Tesla

Google

ARK Invest

ARK Invest

Morningstar

Morningstar

This article was written by

Yuven Chetty profile picture
Yuven Chetty
193 Followers
Investment writer focused on ETF investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.