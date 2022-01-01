jetcityimage

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) is an actively managed fund that focuses on autonomous technology and robotics. The fund is managed by Cathie Wood, known for her bold investment strategies and unwavering belief in the power of technology to transform our lives.

In this article, I will talk about four reasons why you should own ARKQ in your portfolio.

Reason 1: Diversify your portfolio

When you invest in ARKQ, you are investing in fund manager Cathie Wood and her vision of new products, technologies and services. So it is important to consider whether you are comfortable with her strategy.

I believe that there are multiple ways to generate returns in the stock market. The two main ways are value and growth. Within the growth segment, you could consider Cathie Wood's strategy as an aggressive growth strategy, with a strong focus on innovation versus traditional valuation metrics.

I believe that from a diversification perspective, it makes sense to allocate a small portion of your investment portfolio in "Cathie Wood" stocks. These stocks tend to be overlooked by value investors but can often lead to out-sized returns, take the example of Tesla.

At the same time, trying to find the next Tesla is a loser's game so it makes sense to own a portfolio of innovative stocks via a Cathie Wood fund like ARKQ.

Reason 2: Great time to buy ARKQ

It has been a tough year for growth investors in 2022, with higher interest rates pummeling growth stocks.

ARKQ is down by 25% over the last 12 months. The fall in the share price can be attributed to the DCF valuation models used for growth stocks, which are extremely sensitive to changes in the risk-free rate of return.

U.S Treasuries are often used as a proxy for the risk-free rate of return. As yields have gone up in 2022, growth stocks have crashed.

However, as we get closer to the end of the Fed's hiking cycle, I believe we can expect growth stocks to come back in force as the Fed starts cutting rates in 2024.

As the market is forward-looking, it makes sense to start buying now to avoid missing the rally when the Fed starts lowering interest rates.

I believe that the ARKQ fund has already bottomed out, or is close to, and it makes sense to start investing now. Innovation is not going away, buy ARKQ.

Google

Reason 3: Better performance than the S&P 500

Since its inception in 2014, the ARKQ fund has provided an average annual return of 12.38% per annum, which compares well with the S&P 500 performance of 10.11% per annum over the last 10 years.

When comparing the last 5 years, the ARKQ fund slightly beats the S&P 500 Index (SP500) by 0.67%.

ARKQ performance

ARK Invest

S&P 500 performance.

Morningstar

The driving force behind the ARKQ performance has been Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), which constitutes 13.67% of the portfolio as of 04/14/2023.

Tesla is a symbol of disruption and how innovation can help a new company overtake industry giants such as Ford (F) and General Motors (GM).

Tesla EVs constituted 64% of all new electric vehicles registered in 2022, which is 8 times more than Ford, its closest competitor in 2022.

I talk about Tesla because I think it summarizes the strategy of Cathie Wood in an easy-to-understand manner - a strategy based on finding unknown innovative companies that can disrupt traditional companies through better technology/product/service.

Reason 4: Momentum

The ARKQ fund is up nearly 17% on a year-to-date basis. I believe that there is a renewed appreciation for artificial intelligence by investors this year, thanks to ChatGPT and Bard.

The interest around artificial intelligence is a supporting catalyst for the ARKQ fund given its focus on autonomous technology and robotics, which is another factor to consider before investing.

Conclusion

I believe that the ARKQ fund deserves a small position in your portfolio. I also think it is the right time to start buying the ARKQ fund given the fall in the share price and the current momentum seen in artificial intelligence stocks.

Overall, the ARKQ fund performance has shown potential to outperform the S&P 500 index, and I believe that once inflation is under control and the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates, the ARKQ fund can continue to outperform the S&P 500 index.