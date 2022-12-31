AutoNation Vs. CarMax: The Future Of Dealerships Amid Recession Uncertainty

Apr. 14, 2023 7:06 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN), KMX
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
272 Followers

Summary

  • The used car industry is about to enter a recession.
  • Both AutoNation, Inc. and CarMax, Inc. were reacting to the recession environment and had solid plans for positioning themselves for long-term success.
  • We do not believe the return/risk profiles for both stocks are attractive, though, given that the negative risks of normalization can be substantial. We rated both stocks as Neutral.

Happy car salesperson using digital tablet in a showroom.

skynesher

Investment Thesis

The question is not to ask whether the U.S. will enter a recession or when will the U.S. enter a recession. The used car industry is likely about to enter or is already in a recession.

Q4 2023 Operating Metrics

Q4 2023 Operating Metrics (CarMax)

Unit economics

Unit economics (CarMax)

Financials

Financials (CarMax)

SG&A

SG&A (CarMax)

AutoNation's properties

AutoNation's properties (AutoNation)

CarMax's properties

CarMax's properties (CarMax)

AutoNation's Revenue breakdown

AutoNation's Revenue breakdown (AutoNation)

CarMax's Revenue breakdown

CarMax's Revenue breakdown (CarMax)

Days supply

Days supply (AutoNation)

AutoNation's financials

AutoNation's financials (AutoNation)

AutoNation

AutoNation's operating metrics (AutoNation)

March 2023 Retail Sales

March 2023 Retail Sales (U.S. census bureau)

Unit Sales of New and Used Cars

Unit Sales of New and Used Cars (Bureau of Transportation)

U.S. historical unemployment rate

U.S. historical unemployment rate (Google)

AN Valuation

AN Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

KMX Valuation

KMX Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

AutoNation's Normalized P/E ratio

AutoNation's Normalized P/E ratio (LEL Investment)

Insider activity

Insider activity (Openinsider)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
272 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.