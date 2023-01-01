D-Keine

This article is excerpted from an in-depth online course module first shared with members of my Quality Value Investing (QVI) subscription service in Seeking Alpha's Investing Groups on December 15, 2022.

Most investors, whether retail or professional, underperform the market over time. As a result, they are perpetually craving new investing methodologies and stock-picking ideas for a straightforward reason: Their chosen approaches to portfolio management are not producing alpha.

In part two of a five-part series, Quality Value Investing (QVI) continues its exploration of investment practices and schemes that challenge alpha instead of producing it.

Forgive the cynical approach; however, sometimes flipping the coin and looking at the negative aspects of an applied discipline such as stock market investing can be as impactful as the more positive attributes of discovering how to pick the winning stocks of enduring enterprises.

Preface

Out of respect for subscribers, followers, and new readers, Quality Value Investing (QVI) rejects any short-term trading schemes for hopeful — although improbable — quick financial gains using controversial investment vehicles.

Hence, the service discourages options, futures, event arbitrage, currencies — whether crypto or sovereign — commodities, trend following, short-selling, technical analysis, swing trading, momentum growth, forward high-yield dividends, price targets or alerts, trading algorithms, margin accounts, deep value, or any trading schemes deployed in the hopes of acquiring fast money. Instead, QVI concedes those speculative ventures to professional traders, market gamblers, and the Ouija board.

Throughout the article, whimsical references to the market represent the aggregate of fickle retail and aggressive professional investors who are lost in the crowd and ruled by emotions or greed when buying and selling investment securities.

Disclaimer: Although Quality Value Investing (QVI) takes a skeptical view of Wall Street — a euphemism for professional or institutional investing anywhere in the world — it neither implies nor expresses specific issues with or negative references to any actual organizations or individuals existing or working in the financial services industry. Any perceived connection or offense to actual firms or real persons is coincidental and unintentional. In its general lament of the Wall Street way, QVI abstains from unproven conspiracy theories and presents a narrative platform of commentary, critique, education, and parody. In a sane world, facts are exempt from any alternative paradigm; thus, the subjective thoughts shared throughout the article are QVI's opinions and, therefore, independent from fact.

Wall Street's Fee Magnet Pulls Them

In movie-making jargon, juxtaposing is the art of presenting two opposing ideas or characters in contrast within a scene or storyline. If successful, the juxtaposition creates an illusion that pulls the viewer into the director's vision. Such is the value of entertainment.

On Wall Street, the coupling of extraordinary investment return potential — or the recorded history of actual returns — and high fee structures presents a lucrative juxtaposition. Such hubris creates an illusion of justified elevated costs to participating investors from projected or historical returns made by higher educated and credentialed professionals.

However, unlike the movies, there are no scripted endings or guaranteed outcomes when investing. Just as a talented film director creating art, the titans of Wall Street generate record-breaking revenue streams through enormous fees and commissions coupled with legal mirages of the potential for superb investment returns. Wall Street has crafted the art of making investing a sophisticated institution, justifying overspending for results that underperform in many scenarios.

As reported widely in the financial media, perhaps a minority of Wall Street traders and money managers beat the market consistently, whether the S&P 500 Index (SP500) or any asset class the particular investment product benchmarks. Collecting fees and commissions and leveraging assets under management finances the annual profit and bonus windfalls on Wall Street more than its investment returns. Assuming that most professional portfolio managers underperform in the market, why does the collective of individual and institutional investors continue to pour trillions of dollars into the advisory fee-sucking coffers?

Perhaps it is all the investors know. The Wall Street way induces customers to its mode of thinking via slick advertising campaigns, press release regurgitation from mainstream print and online media, and the proverbial talking heads on financial television stations. And their employers' well-intentioned human resources department steers them into high-priced one-size-fits-all retirement plans and risky company stock with an unknowing smile of loyalty to the status quo.

Then again, why argue with success in the era of the billionaire class and paparazzi-pervaded celebrities?

Who's Driving the Sports Car?

There is an adage that says never take advice from a salesperson, yet investors let Wall Street institutions sell them biased information all day long.

Imagine going to an upscale restaurant one weeknight to celebrate your significant other's birthday or a job promotion. At the end of the evening, while waiting for the valet to bring up your vehicle, you notice a $150,000 sports car in the queue awaiting its driver. It has vanity plates, so the next day an internet search of the name on the plate uncovers the owner of the luxury vehicle as a local independent financial planner affiliated with a national investment and insurance brokerage.

An online profile portrays the financial planner as a decent citizen, and the sponsoring investment advisory services company shows no apparent issues in a related internet search. Nevertheless, the financial planner sells high-commission products such as annuities, whole life insurance, complex trusts, and sales-loaded mutual funds to a predominantly middle-class clientele.

Thus, the rhetorical question is, "How many of the advisor's clients drive six-figure European sports cars to a high-end restaurant on a weekday evening?"

Any client experiencing such luxury is perhaps a fabulous thing. Maybe a few of the sports car owner's clients are driving Toyotas or Chevys and aspiring to such material gain by investing hard-earned dollars with this money manager who presents an aura of wealth. Nonetheless, are the clients joining the financial bliss by allocating investable dollars to the high fees and commissions-generating products?

In the lopsided, 1-percent-owns-90-percent-of-the-wealth-economy, perhaps few indeed.

No Extra Points for Complex or Deep-Dive Research

Perhaps the purveyors of the Wall Street fee machine cannot build beach houses or drive sports cars on the minimal fees and commissions generated from the portfolios of long-tailed, retail-level value investors.

Instead, the Wall Street machine promotes and advocates bonus-generating advisory or subscription-based investment fee models. Thus, institutional investors engage in options, short-selling, arbitrage, technical analysis, momentum investing, trend following, forward high-yield dividends, and other speculative, rampant turnover-driven trading platforms designed to underwrite pleasure drives to weekend retreats.

To be sure, QVI is impartial to the arbitrary firing of investment advisors, financial planners, brokers, or publishers, whether operating on Wall Street or Main Street. Because many reputable, fee-only advisors or planners, ethical discount brokers, and quality newsletter publishers exist and have the best interests of their clients at heart. Plus, laws and regulations hold registered investment advisors to a fiduciary responsibility of always acting in their client's best interests.

As implied with the sports car-driving financial planner, the advisory fees and broker commissions — more than the advisors — are the focus and ire of Quality Value Investing. If investors pay more than 1 percent annualized combined fees (advisory or subscription) and commissions on their investments, they spend too much. And 0.75 to 1 percent is on the high end of reasonable and possible.

If their advisor is charging lower than 1 percent annualized — with zero commissioned products — and clients are happy with the performance and service, by all means, they should stay the course. But if inundated with excessive fees unsupported by relative returns, as are many active retail investors, the alternative may be in order. Unfortunately, uninformed investors decide with emotional reactions instead of thought and contemplation when considering new or continued financial advisor services.

There are no extra points for complex or deep-dive research other than perhaps bonus-generating fees produced by Wall Street professionals' dutiful exercise in intellectual prowess. But individual investors on Main Street rarely ask, "What about portfolio performance from the investment thesis?"

If the complicated sell-side and buy-side research produced consistent market-beating outcomes, don't we become wealthy by following the published investment calls?

Based on the historical results, the answer is more no than yes. The Wall Street machine has convinced the masses that sophisticated approaches to research are the best paths to making money from investing. As it turns out, the fees collected as a derivative of the analysis generate a significant share of the profits by institutional advisors or content providers.

When listening to or reading quarterly earnings conference calls, fast-money-thirsty investors embrace the numbers-crunching and forecasts from the crystal ball-wielding prognosticators. In addition, they welcome bold pre- and post-call predictions in simultaneous releases, including what the management team guides in the customary act of gaming analysts' estimates.

Being pulled by the financial services industry's fee magnet often leads to underperformance.

Suggested anecdotes: Remember the adage that taking advice from a salesperson, even well-intentioned ones is as biased as it gets. And the financial services industry is predominated by salespeople. So circumvent the bias and do your research and due diligence or at least get a second opinion before diving into the abyss.

Be skeptical of deep-dive predictive analysis. For example, the 38 holdings in the QVI Concentrated and Expanded Portfolios have collectively achieved alpha since 2009 by researching a company's current wealth and a stock price's present value. In other words, facts prevail, and predictions fail.

Trading on Emotion Instead of Principle

Other than the appropriate celebration or brief pity party, money-losing investors forget there is little room for feelings or emotions in successful investing.

Too many crowdsourced investors buy and sell shares based on market sentiment, trends, and fads without understanding the company's value proposition represented by the underlying stock.

As speculators and misinformed investors, they go long stocks of businesses losing money.

In mergers and acquisitions, companies more often commit the same malpractice as individual investors by overpaying for shares of stock. In addition, boards sometimes overpay for shares when doing buybacks as well.

Some market pundits believe in predicting future price movements with abandon. The proverbial crystal ball — disguised in the sophisticated clothing of technical charts, trends, and assumptions — wreaks havoc on the portfolios of unsuspecting investors modeling speculative market plays.

Markets are forever rising or capitulating. Those trying to time the inevitable roller coaster ride are the stock market equivalent of predicting volcanic eruptions. Nonetheless, many investors embark on such a journey despite a subconscious understanding of the contrary.

Be cautioned that some funds and brokers charge inexcusable fees for money markets and sweep funds. The Hamptons beach house churn comes from almost every investment category. Buy-and-hold is dead by convenience in the minds of those making a living on trading commissions and advisory or subscription fees.

Investment forums often broach the subject of confirmation bias. For example, how many investors are satisfied, or worse, feel good because a book, article, or podcast confirms their thesis on a stock, industry, or market, regardless of the quality of the content?

The bias occurs more often than we want to believe or admit. For better or worse, we live in a quantity-driven, confirmation-biased society fed by political ideology, news commentary, entertainment, career success, and personal finance. As a result, the demand is for content that confirms our beliefs and values, or we turn our attention elsewhere.

In today's media universe, whether video, audio, or written, the targeted eyes and ears dictate the quality, perhaps having more influence than the well-intentioned content producers.

Suggested anecdotes: Is the company profitable? If not, why own it? If using an investment advisor or subscribing to an investment service, remember to ask what is producing the better run rate for the advisor or author: the advisory and subscription fees or the returns on the investment picks.

Successful investors buy the mispriced shares of publicly traded enterprises with high-quality business models from cognitive due diligence and then hold for long-term compounding of capital and income with disciplined patience.

What unprofitable investment practices in this article have you employed or observed in the past or present? What other counterproductive investing behaviors not listed above have you experienced or witnessed? How did or will you correct your approach to ensure more alpha?

Readers are invited and encouraged to share their investing experiences or lessons learned in the comments section below.

