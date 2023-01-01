JHVEPhoto

Dear readers/followers,

Earlier today I published an article on Brookfield Asset Management where I explained why I believe now is a great time to overweight Financials and especially big banks. In addition to BAM, I also want to start coverage on a major Canadian bank - Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) which is my favorite Canadian bank and a major holding in my portfolio.

Why BNS?

Canadian banks are known to be some of the safest and most well capitalized in the world. Scotiabank in particular has been around since the 19th century and has grown into the third largest bank in Canada. It has very long history of paying dividends, which started in 1833 and have increased pretty consistently at 3-5% per year (over the past 10 years dividends have grown with a CAGR of 6%). This is why Canadian banks are a great addition to income oriented portfolios. As of today the dividend stands at $3.10 per share which translates into a 6.0% yield - by far the highest of all major Canadian banks. The yield got this high as a result of falling stock price which in itself wouldn't be an issue, but because earnings have dropped in 2022, the payout ratio now stands at 57.8% which is above all other Canadian banks and above the 50% which is generally regarded is healthy. Given the history I'm pretty sure management will not contemplate cutting the dividend unless absolutely necessary so the dividend is likely safe for now, but I don't expect it to grow at all over the next few years until earnings grows catches up and the payout ratio falls to or below 50%.

Author's estimates

Before looking at their recent results, let's discuss what makes BNS interesting. They have significant international exposure to faster growing (less mature) markets, primarily in Latin America where they generate about 40% of their revenues. That's the highest international exposure out of all Canadian banks. Their international banking division performed very well as their revenue and net income increased by 8% and 18%, respectively. This impressive performance was mainly driven by a 13% YoY loan growth as well as a slight net interest margin expansion to 4% (compared to 3.87% a year ago).

BNS Presentation

Unfortunately in Canada, the results weren't as positive as their largest division - Canadian Banking saw a 9% reduction in net income. In total adjusted earnings (which exclude the effect of the one-time Canada Recovery Dividend) fell by 14% YoY while their adjusted return on equity fell by 250 bps to 13.4% largely due to higher funding costs and a YoY increase in provisions for credit losses from 13 bps to 33 bps, mostly attributable to international banking which tends to have higher PCLs. This is a prudent step by management and ultimately these could be reversed if things don't get as bad.

BNS Presentation

Overall Q1 2023 earnings give mixed signals. Ultimately I'm quite bullish on the company and as interest rates stabilize, the bank will likely be able to get back to business as normal.

What's also important is their balance sheet, which is actually in a great shape and has an A+ rating and its CET1 capital ratio sits well above the 6% required by Canada. In fact, in Q1 2023 it remained unchanged at 11.5% despite the negative impact from the Canada Recovery Dividend tax. This makes BNS one of the safest banks which is especially important following the "mini" banking crisis we had recently, because I expect that deposits will likely flow towards safer banks (from smaller regional banks) and consequently these big banks will likely be able to get away with paying less interest on the deposits which should help increase their margins.

BNS Presentation

Valuation

In terms of valuation, BNS is the cheapest of all major Canadian banks. It trades at a forward P/E of 9.6x and a P/B of 1.1x which is significantly below the average of its peers. I especially like their P/B close to 1x because it indicates that the bank isn't trading at much of a premium which gives a large margin of safety.

Author's estimates

From a historical perspective the current multiple is well below the long term average P/E of 11.2x. Since this is roughly in line with the average P/E of peers, I'm willing to use this multiple for my BNS stock price target. I'm going to assume flat earnings until 2025 which is in line with analysts' estimates. These assumptions yield a PT of $68 per share which implies a 33% potential upside.

FAST Graphs

So with that I expect the following from BNS:

6% dividend yield (safe but unlikely to grow)

no EPS growth

33% upside from multiple expansion

total expected annual return of 16%

That's above my 10% threshold so I rate BNS stock as a "BUY" here at $51 per share with a PT of $68 per share.