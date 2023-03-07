Vistra Is Becoming A Nuclear Energy Powerhouse

Apr. 15, 2023
Vistra Corp. (VST)
Austin Rogers
Summary

  • VST recently announced the acquisition of Energy Harbor, an Ohio-based owner/operator of nuclear power plants.
  • The "Inflation Reduction Act" gives production tax credits to nuclear power producers, which provides 10 years of benefits to nuclear plants.
  • The downside is that VST has to take on new debt to finance the deal, and its BB credit rating will make that somewhat expensive.
  • Even so, the reliability and legislative benefits of the deal should more than offset the increased debt.
  • VST plans to continue its buybacks and dividend payout plan through the acquisition process.
Nuclear Power Station

querbeet/E+ via Getty Images

Vistra Corporation (NYSE:VST), a Texas-based retail utility provider and electrical power producer, recently announced major acquisition that will take the company from the 4th largest nuclear power producer in the nation to the 2nd largest.

Energy Harbor

VST March Presentation

VST new business segments

VST March Presentation

VST pro forma portfolio

VST March Presentation

VST deal financing

VST March Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

VST deal synergies

VST March Presentation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

