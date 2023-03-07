querbeet/E+ via Getty Images

Vistra Corporation (NYSE:VST), a Texas-based retail utility provider and electrical power producer, recently announced major acquisition that will take the company from the 4th largest nuclear power producer in the nation to the 2nd largest.

Tellingly, since this deal was announced in early March, company insiders have purchased a total of 62,000 shares on the open market, according to data from Nasdaq. Combined, these stock purchases amount to about $1.5 million. I love seeing insiders demonstrate their enthusiasm for the new direction their company is going like this.

In addition to the Energy Harbor acquisition, VST received another piece of (potential) good news recently in the form of a proposed change to ERCOT rules that would put a price floor on power costs during times when reserves fall below a certain threshold.

Below, we'll take a closer look at the Energy Harbor acquisition and touch on the potential change at ERCOT.

Acquisition of Energy Harbor

VST recently announced the company's $3.43 billion acquisition of Ohio-based Energy Harbor, a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy (FE) and a nuclear power generation company with three nuclear plants located in Ohio and Pennsylvania as well as a retail utility business with about 1 million customers spanning six states.

VST March Presentation

The deal should close in the second half of this year, adding around 4,000 megawatts (4 gigawatts) of nuclear capacity to VST's existing fleet. Upon completion, VST will boast the second-largest fleet of nuclear power plants in the nation.

VST plans to combine its existing nuclear and renewables portfolio ("Vistra Zero") as well as its retail utility business with the nuclear power plants and retail business of Energy Harbor into "Vistra Vision," which will supply about 5 million customers with electricity from its 7,800 MW portfolio of zero-carbon generation assets (6,400 MW of which are nuclear, considering both VST and Energy Harbor). On top of that, Vistra Vision will boast a pipeline of renewables projects totaling about 1,100 MW.

Basically, the segment separation ringfences all of VST's legacy fossil fuel assets (coal and gas-fired power plants), to be called "Vistra Tradition," into one segment while putting all of the growth businesses/assets into Vistra Vision.

VST March Presentation

A big motivation for this deal was the Inflation Reduction Act's $25/MWh tax credits for nuclear power production, which cushions the downside in the case of a fall in electricity prices.

Moreover, nuclear is an ideal anchor in a zero-carbon power portfolio as well as a strong complement to renewables. In contrast with the irregularity and seasonality of renewables' electricity production capacity, nuclear plants offer steady, reliable, readily dispatchable power on demand.

The addition of EH's 4,000 MW of nuclear capacity also goes a long way in "greening" VST's overall portfolio.

VST March Presentation

It's important to remember that despite management's greater enthusiasm for Vistra Vision (understandably so), Vistra Tradition's generation assets will still account for nearly 80% of total capacity. Though VST is rapidly developing renewables to offset and retire these plants, especially the coal-fired ones, the transition will take a lot of time.

That's not such a bad thing. The legacy assets provide nice, steady cash flows with which to invest in renewables, share buybacks, and dividends. I am not complaining and, at least from a financial standpoint, would not want to see management retire these assets too early.

Deal Financing

To finance this deal, VST plans to issue about $2.6 billion in new debt through a mix of senior secured, unsecured, and term loans, while also using $600 million in cash from its balance sheet.

VST March Presentation

This is the primary drawback of the deal, in my estimation. In response to the acquisition announcement, Fitch immediately downgraded VST's credit rating from BB+ (one notch below investment grade) to BB.

The downgrade of Vistra is driven by yesterday's announcement of the debt financed acquisition of Energy Harbor's (EH) clear assets and its retail business and management's willingness to delay the return to its stated leverage targets yet again. Fitch expects Vistra's debt to EBITDA ratio will remain above the negative sensitivity threshold of 3.5x until at least 2025. Although the addition of EH's assets provides diversification away from Vistra's retail and generation concentration in ERCOT, it increases leverage such that Vistra's credit profile is more in-line with a 'BB' rating.

On top of the $2.6 billion in new debt that will be needed to finance the Energy Harbor acquisition, Fitch estimates that VST will also need to secure another $1.4 billion in non-recourse debt in the coming years associated with its renewable energy projects under development.

This isn't exactly an ideal time to be issuing new debt, given where interest rates are. Granted, average BB yields have dipped recently, but issuing debt at 6.5% still isn't ideal.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, Fitch also notes some positives that come along with the deal, including significant synergies to be achieved:

The acquisition of four nuclear plants located in PJM provides geographical diversification while adding strong baseload assets to Vistra's generation portfolio, including relatively low fuel cost dynamics and assets that run at capacity factors in excess of 90%. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) establishes a nuclear Production Tax Credit (PTC) mechanism, thereby providing a revenue floor for nuclear plants. In Fitch's view, the nuclear PTCs provide a key credit strength that somewhat offsets Vistra's increased leverage. EH's assets, including synergies from integration, should contribute about 20% of Vistra's consolidated EBITDA by 2025.

VST March Presentation

Likewise, Fitch notes that VST's costs and revenue streams are well-hedged through 2025, which provides significant near-term earnings visibility.

Also, VST's primary Texas retail business, TXU Energy, has strong brand recognition and high customer retention, which should provide steady revenue and EBITDA contribution.

Lastly, Fitch sees VST management allocating a significant share of FCF to debt paydown in the coming years, ultimately returning debt-to-EBITDA to around 3.5x in the 2025-2026 timeframe.

For what it's worth, management estimates that this acquisition should add about $750 million in incremental EBITDA, between EH's assets and synergies. Measured against the $3 billion in consideration (excluding the $430 million in assumed debt), that marks an EBITDA return on invested capital of 25%.

Buybacks And Dividend Growth Maintained

Crucially for dividend growth investors, this major acquisition is not disruptive to the company's plans to return cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

As I explained in my last article on VST, titled "Free Cash Flow Fuels Buybacks Which Fuels Dividend Growth," the company's shareholder rewards pattern over the last few years has been to use FCF to repurchase shares while paying out a fixed $300 million per year in dividends. With a falling share count, this $300 million a year spread over fewer shares amounts to dividend per share growth.

Even with VST dishing out $3 billion in cash (via new debt issuance) to buy Energy Harbor, the company plans to maintain a strong pace of buybacks and thus also dividend growth. Management's plan is to do about $1 billion in annual buybacks from 2023 through at least 2026 while continuing to pay out the same fixed $300 million per year in dividends.

This should facilitate continued, steady dividend growth in the years to come even as VST digests the EH assets.

Proposed ERCOT Power Price Floor

Lastly, VST also stands to benefit from a proposed power price floor during periods of very low reserves. This proposal was recently passed by the technical advisory committee of ERCOT, the operator of the Texas electrical grid.

If passed in the final vote, this new rule would set a price floor of $10-20 per MWh when reserves drop under 7,000 MW (7 GW), a scenario that only occurs about 8% of the time. This would potentially raise customer bills by a collective $500 million, presumably for the purpose of incentivizing power producers to bring more capacity online.

Interestingly, about 80% of the increased revenue when this scenario is triggered would go toward dispatchable sources of energy such as natural gas, coal, and nuclear. This would certainly seem to be another policy, on top of the IRA's production tax credits, that benefits VST's Comanche Peak nuclear power plant in Texas, as well as VST's other coal and gas-fired plants in the state.

Bottom Line

Management estimates that the new Vistra Vision alone (not considering the legacy conventional power assets) will generate an annualized $2.5 billion in EBITDA.

Comparing that to the current enterprise value of about $24 billion, VST trades right now at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 9.6x. That strikes me as a bargain considering VST's strong and steady cash flows as well as the policy steps that have been and are being taken via the IRA and ERCOT's price floor to ensure that VST doesn't suffer another major hit like it did from the February 2021 winter storm.

All things being equal, I don't mind the addition of $2.6 billion in debt to acquire such steady and legislatively protected assets, but the knowledge that VST needs to secure a lot of new debt this year will hang over the company until the deal is fully financed. Hopefully, rates will keep edging down and allow VST to secure better terms than are available today.

Overall, when balancing the policy steps being taken at the federal and state level to support power producers like VST against the need to raise new debt, I think VST's acquisition of Energy Harbor looks good. But the volatility in the debt markets does not make it an unalloyed good, in my opinion.

That said, VST's management certainly seem enthused about the deal, given their heavy common stock purchases since its announcement. Around these levels and especially if VST stock gets below $24 per share, I plan to join them in buying more.