Quipt: Business Economics Attractive On Lower Capital Density

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Quipt Home Medical has caught a tremendous bid the last 6 months and is well poised to continue the rally.
  • Its latest numbers are supportive to continue the growth route and drive attractive rates of cash to shareholders.
  • My assumptions rate the stock at 10x forward EBITDA estimates leading to a target range of $11–$12.
  • Net-net, rate buy.

Glass lung

Eoneren

Investment Summary

When covering Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) in June last year I had targeted a 40% return objective "as a long-only play with a tight risk budget". This followed with another buy rating

r

Data: Author's previous QIPT publication

rr

Data: Updata.

4

Data: Author, QIPT 6-Ks

r

Note: All figures are quoted in quarterly. (Data: Author, QIPT 6-Ks)

4

Data: Author, QIPT 6-Ks

r

Data: Author, QIPT 6-Ks

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.73K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QIPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.