When covering Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) in June last year I had targeted a 40% return objective "as a long-only play with a tight risk budget". This followed with another buy rating in November when shares were compressed, and where I revised the price target to $9.50–$11. Turning to the present day, the stock is up 50% from the June publication, meeting the original $6.20 price target with ease. Further, it has rallied 50% from the November publication off the previous lows. After extensively reviewing the firm's latest numbers I've come to a similar conclusion and given Wall Street has priced it at just 5.6x forward EBITDA there looks to be attractive value at the current market cap of $246mm.
Fig. 1
In the analysis presented here I'm going to run through the key facts underpinning my buy thesis. Intelligent investors might find benefit in the data presented here that's not found publicly. In that vein, it's important to value the firm as a function of two categories:
With the QIPT share price continuing on trend into the second quarter of 2023, I believe there is scope for it to rate higher to $11–$12 or 10x forward EBITDA estimates, in-line with its historical averages. Rate buy.
Fig. 1 (a)
Investors should understand these risks in full, as they potentially nullify the investment thesis and could result in loss of capital.
As to where QIPT stands today, there's numerous bullish factors that investors should consider here. Its existing operations reveal the following insights:
One, the firm is at a $220mm run rate at the top-line for FY'23, and is on track for $49mm in adjusted EBITDA. It now boasts >1,000 employees and printed ~$41mm in top-line revenues for its Q1 FY'23 [corresponding to Q4 2022, but I'll talk in terms of Q1 for simplicity]. The 38% YoY growth in turnover is welcomed and management are confident QIPT can reach historical 8–10% sequential growth rates as we roll through the remainder of 2023. Two main benefits of the accelerated run rate[s]:
Looking ahead, my numbers have baked in 8.5–10% sequential growth into QIPT's Q2 FY'24 [Q4 2023], with the firm hitting $60mm in quarterly turnover by the end of this year [Figure 2]. On this, I am calling for the firm to be generating $11–$13mm in quarterly core EBITDA over the coming 3-4 quarters, in-line with management's projections for a $49mm EBITDA run rate.
Fig. 2
Two, metrics used to analyse QIPT's business economics are showing constructive signs as well. Consider that:
Subsequently, the unit economics for QIPT's business model are showing tremendous leverage as further upsides in turnover are likely to lead profit higher for each patient serviced and set-up/delivery made. This is the kind of business model I am attracted too. I want to see a firm that has ability to become more profitable as it grows, exactly how QIPT is doing here.
Fig. 3
Three, there are regulatory tailwinds beneficial to QIPT's business economics as well. Chief among these, the Medicare fee CPI increase for durable medical equipment ("DME") suppliers, raising reimbursement between 6.4%–9.1%. This was effective from January 1 this year. QIPT says it can capture an increase of ~8% given the structure of its portfolio, and to recognize this from its Q2 FY'23.
In addition, CMS also made the decision to cancel 2021 competitive bidding across 13 product categories. This means a more benign bidding environment and is a positive demand-pull for purveyors such as QIPT to remain competitive in the marketplace. I believe these two factors are likely to serve as meaningful tailwinds for the firm over the next few periods.
Meanwhile, the contribution from its growth strategy is equally as appealing in my estimation. A few points to note here. Firstly, the company's CapEx as a function of revenues declined last quarter, "a trend that the company will like to maintain" per language on the Q1 call. Quarterly CapEx pulled to 3.1% of turnover, 6.7% on a TTM basis, down from 8.4% and 6.8% respectively.
The reduction in capital expenditures relative to the projected revenue growth is a tremendous value creator in my estimation. My numbers show that, on a recurring basis, the firm has routinely generated substantial returns on investments into new capital, on a quarterly basis. I measure this by observing quarterly EBITA to the new capital investments made each quarter. Looking ahead, QIPT could generate 47%–114% return on new capital over the coming 4 quarters [Figure 4]. This, as net working capital requirements are projected to $22mm over the same time.
Fig. 4
My reasons underpinning QIPT's growth drivers and ability to create value for shareholders in 2023 and 2024 are follows:
Subsequently, my quarterly numbers have forecast the company to generate sound economic profitability looking ahead. This is defined as the annualized return on invested capital ("ROIC") spread above(below) the company's cost of capital. You'll see in Figure 5 the economic profit of 8–11% per quarter with these inputs, meaning my projected revenue and EBITDA growth numbers are likely to generate substantial value for shareholders.
In that vein, capital intensity looks to be decreasing. Specifically, CapEx tightening as a function of revenue, on extra NWC requirements of ~$1mm per quarter for 2023 in my modelling. The lighter capital charge is coupled with projected upticks in revenue and profitability, meaning the prospect for QIPT to throw off attractive rates of cash to shareholders is quite high. This is measured by the economic profit forecasts discussed. But how does this quantify?
To answer that, consider the following:
Contrast this to the forward estimates I've baked into my growth assumptions over the coming 4 quarters:
Fig. 5
I'd note that QIPT is priced at 5.6x forward EBITDA but my conclusions lead me to believe it should trade more towards its historical averages of 10.4x given the firm is set to move back to growing at a historical rate. At this multiple, the firm looks fairly valued at ~$12 on my EBITDA assumptions for the coming 4 quarters. We'd be paying 5.6x and getting 10x worth of value and this is a very attractive prospect of re-rating should the assumptions turn out to be correct. As such, I am reiterating my upside targets of $11 and adding a second price objective to $12.
Net-net, there's multiple tailwinds that have yet to be priced into the QIPT share price in my estimation. These range from the company's growth targets, regulatory tailwinds, in addition to the economics of its business in generating additional profits from its growth capital. In particular, the most appealing point for mine is that capital intensity looks to be decreasing, such that a lower unit of capital is required to generate unit growth in profits. This is very attractive in my eyes, especially if the trend were to continue, as QIPT could throw off tremendous amounts of free cash to shareholders, driving its valuation to the upside. Rate buy, price target $11–$12.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QIPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments