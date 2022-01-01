Darren415

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of April.

Market Action

The sector finished around 1.5% lower on the week, driven by a widening in credit spreads and a drop in short-term rates. Higher-beta / higher-valuation stocks like TRIN, HTGC and TPVG led to the downside. Year-to-date, the sector remains in the green though with wide variation of returns.

Sector valuation fell back to 91% after a brief rally. This is in the fair-value range in our view and we would wait for a pull-back below 90% to consider adding new capital.

Market Themes

A trend we noticed in Q4 results is that many BDCs enjoyed strong gains in net income but did not pass those gains on to investors. This has resulted in very elevated levels of dividend coverage. For example, over the last two quarters, ARCC net income rose by $0.16 but its regular distribution only rose by $0.06.

Moreover, the company actually removed its special dividend, lowering its overall dividend payout. This resulted in dividend coverage of 141% - an extremely high level for both [ARCC]] and in the context of BDCs.

ARCC is not alone here as TSLX and ORCC, among others, boast high levels of coverage.

The key culprit for why BDCs are hoarding income is the common management view that the Fed will soon begin to cut rates. As the following chart shows the downward path of rate cuts is expected to be fairly steep though the market and the Fed disagree on when it will start. Both think short-term rates will bottom out around 2.5% - about half where they are now.

If we look at the net income sensitivity chart to short-term rates for ARCC, the reason for income hoarding becomes clear. A 1% drop in short-term rates is expected to translate to an 8.5% drop in net income. The entire expected deflation in short-term rates is expected to add up to a cut of around 20% in net income.

BDCs are clearly hoarding net income today because they don't want to make sharp cuts to their dividends. ARCC has not cut a dividend in 13 years and they don't want to start now. Although this is an economically dubious reason for hoarding income (not to mention possibly having to pay the 4% excise tax), it's understandable from a marketing perspective.

In their defense, BDCs can argue that a high level of retained income allows them to compound returns by reinvesting equity into new loans, something they wouldn't be able to do if they paid it out. It also reduces the risk of deleveraging as retained income lowers the company's leverage, all else equal.

Overall, it can be frustrating that BDCs are choosing to hoard income however if rates remain level over the coming year as the Fed expects, they are likely to face additional pressure to boost dividends and many will choose to do so. And in the event that the market is correct and the Fed starts to cut rates shortly, net income will start to deflate. In either scenario we expect dividend coverage to move lower, albeit slowly.

Stance And Takeaways

After adding to our BDC holdings through the multiple sell-offs in 2022, we started to reduce our allocation as the sector rallied over the first quarter of the year, with most of the reduction coming before the air pocket in March. The conventional wisdom is that BDCs are going to struggle as a likely recession bites and as short-term rates fall. While we don't fully buy into this narrative, we are also not going to stand in the way if investors decide to sell and push prices lower. A greater margin of safety relative to today's levels would make new capital allocations much more attractive.