  • Initial jobless claims were expected to tick higher this week with forecasts calling for a rise to 235K.
  • Instead, the increase was even more pronounced moving up to 239K from last week’s unrevised reading of 228K.
  • After seasonal adjustment, claims are now definitively trending higher since the September low.

Initial jobless claims were expected to tick higher this week with forecasts calling for a rise to 235K. Instead, the increase was even more pronounced moving up to 239K from last week's unrevised reading of 228K.

