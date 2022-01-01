Steven Madden: Gloomy Outlook

Apr. 15, 2023 2:42 AM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Steven Madden's stock price might have seen an uptick this week, but its fundamentals do not indicate that this can continue.
  • Not only did its performance suffer in Q4 2022, its 2023 outlook is weak and its guidance for the immediate future is cautious too.
  • It is a good time to sell it while it is still at a relative high, considering that demand can drop more this year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Steve Madden Shoes

Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images Entertainment

When I started writing about the Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) stock in the middle of the week, its price performance was underwhelming, compared to when I last wrote about it in January. It was

Price Performance

Price Performance (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Key Financials

Source: Steven Madden

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
418 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.