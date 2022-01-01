MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) seems to have been priced like a high-growth company. I wanted to have a look at the company's prospects, which include modeling revenue assumptions and margin improvements from the most recent valuations. With a subpar balance sheet and a very optimistic DCF model in my opinion, EFX stock is still overvalued and should not be trading at such multiples, given that the economic uncertainty is coming in the next 12-24 months which will bring many stocks back down again.

FY2022 Results

Full-year revenues were up 4% from the previous year, and net income was down slightly to $696m from $744m, with slight contractions in margins. To me, it seems like quite an underwhelming result. Q4 revenues were down 4% due to a 41% decline in mortgage revenue. Other segments have seen moderate increases, however, in my opinion, the high multiple is still not justified, with EPS for the year coming in at $5.65 a share, which gives a P/E ratio of around 34 as of writing this article. Is this justified? Let's have a look at what the company has in store for the future.

Growth Prospects

To improve its margins further, the company is looking to slash 10% of its workforce in 2023. A lot of companies have been doing the same over the last year, so some expansion in margins will come from this. Profit margins will see some increase; however, I would venture a guess it will not be very substantial.

Furthermore, the company is looking to close its North American data centers as they are switching to cloud-based operations. This may bring quite an improvement in margins, as digitization is the best way for the company to become much more efficient, rather than cutting its workforce, which can bring down morale and productivity if too many cuts are made, but that is hard to quantify.

The company is also very open and active in acquiring different types of companies to add to its portfolio, with the most recent being the agreement to acquire Boa Vista Serviços, which will make the company’s 14th acquisition in the past 24 months. The company is certainly open to inorganic growth, which may or may not work out in the future. But if I’m going to be optimistic, I’ll say that the acquisitions all yield positive NPV going forward and improvements in margins.

In terms of outlook, the company is expecting to see a lot of declines in the upcoming months. Mortgage originations continue to come down, with around 30% predicted as per the transcript.

So, there are some initiatives that the company is looking into to keep revenues going up for quite some time. It is just very hard to put an actual growth number on these initiatives or what kind of margin expansion they will see.

Financials

Maybe there is something that I'm missing in the books that can justify the company's share price.

At the end of ’22, the company had $285m in cash on hand, which slightly increased y-o-y, however, the company had almost $5B in long-term debt. It’s a bit high, but is it unsustainable? Interest expense for FY22 was $182m, cash from operation was $757m and EBIT around $1B, so I think the leverage is manageable, although I would like to see the company paying off debts in the future, not increasing it.

Looking further at the company's liquidity, the current ratio has been suboptimal for at least the last 5 years. In three out of the five years, the company's current ratio was below 1, which indicates the company does not have enough liquid assets to cover its short-term obligations. At a minimum, I would like to see 1.0, preferably 1.5- 2.0.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

The profitability and efficiency metrics are acceptable, with ROA and ROE at about a minimum I'd like to see in a company. We might see a further dip in'23 and '24 depending on how severe the downturn turns out to be.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

It looks like a similar situation for the company’s ROIC. It stands at around the minimum I’d like to see, which tells me that the company might have a competitive advantage and some sort of a moat still, however, a slight dip in FY22 might not be the end and we may see a further decline in the future. The management seems to be allocating its capital to unproductive assets. The company should turn to other ways of increasing profitability rather than reinvesting excess returns into its own company if ROIC keeps decreasing in the future.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

The balance sheet is nothing to write home about. It is not looking very good. Everything seems to be trending downward, and if we are to see a downturn in the economies, it will just be going to get uglier. Nothing above would suggest the company should be trading at such a valuation in my opinion.

Valuation

This time around, I will go against my usual thinking regarding how to value a company. I usually like to be more pessimistic and lean towards conservative estimates. This time around I'm going to assume decent growth over the next decade in revenues and decent margin expansions to try to come up with a valuation that would justify the share price. But I still don't even come close to it.

The management is predicting a 4% growth in '23. I will take this at face value because the management has all the numbers and know the sector much better and has all the inside info. The management of any company rarely speculates on the growth estimates passed one year, so I will assume some tailwinds will accelerate the company's growth to 20% for '24. From that point on, I decided to linearly grow the revenues down to 5% by '32, which will bring revenues from $5.1B to a whopping $15.2B by '32. The above numbers are for the base case scenario. For the optimistic case, I went with a 200bps improvement in each period, and on the conservative side, I went with 200bps lower compared to the base case.

The company has just about doubled its revenues in the last decade, so I believe my assumptions above are quite optimistic, to say the least.

I will also model net margin improvements of 380bps and +340bps on EBIT by ’32.

My margin of safety will be 25% on the intrinsic value calculation, even though, with such an underwhelming balance sheet I should be aiming for a higher margin of safety, however, to keep this model more optimistic I'll stick with my standard.

The 10-year DCF model with I would say quite optimistic assumptions suggests the intrinsic value of the company is around $133.68.

10-Year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

Conclusion

I just don’t see how the company can be trading at such a high multiple. It is well overvalued and with the upcoming turmoil, it is bound to go down. I tried to be as optimistic as reasonably possible without going into crazy growth prospects. I don't see how the company can even get to the growth I have modeled here. The P/E ratio would still be around 23 if it was trading at $133 a share, which is still very rich. The poor balance sheet isn't helping the company's story either. To be honest I wouldn't even start considering the company until it comes down to around $100 a share.

The dividend yield is also not attractive for any dividend investor, so it's just not good all around. I don't know how Wall Street's analysts can give it a buy rating. If I was a shareholder, I would think about selling right now, as I'm certain I would be able to find some other company that has better prospects.