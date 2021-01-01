PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The current problems in money markets matter to retail investors because these markets are a major source of investment capital and because retail investors have little direct access. Retail access to this market matters. Global non-financial private debt was about 1.5 times the global GDP in 2021 according to The IMF. Short-term debt is about 20% of total debt.

The money markets include markets for such instruments as bank accounts, including term certificates of deposit; interbank loans (loans between banks); money market mutual funds (MMMFs); commercial paper; Treasury bills; and securities lending and repurchase agreements (repos).

Of these instruments, retail investors have access to insured deposits, MMMFs, and the outside (customer) market for Treasury bills. That should change. But it will never change unless retail-friendly investments are made available.

What stands in the way of retail involvement in short-term markets?

Relevance . With the regulator’s replacement of LIBOR, short-term rates have lost their information content. Retail has no opportunity to manage market credit risk.

. With the regulator’s replacement of LIBOR, short-term rates have lost their information content. Retail has no opportunity to manage market credit risk. Simplicity. The short-term markets have become more complicated with the impending death of the London Interbank Deposit Rate (LIBOR).

The short-term markets have become more complicated with the impending death of the London Interbank Deposit Rate (LIBOR). Access. Both the Treasury and the private sector markets are characterized by an inside and an outside market. Retail has access only to outside prices.

Relevance

Even institutional users of the regulator’s chosen replacement for LIBOR, SOFR in arrears, are far from satisfied with its utility as a short-term debt market benchmark. But SOFR in arrears’ supporting market, the overnight repurchase agreement market, is the only market that satisfies the benchmark requirements that regulators laid out. To improve on SOFR, the private sector of the short-term market will need to show some ingenuity. This article describes a repurchase agreement with enhanced properties, something like an asset-backed security. Here are the relevant characteristics of the proposed new repo, the marketplaces that might originate and trade it, as well as whether the new repo will pass muster with financial regulators.

The way to make the repo relevant

The repurchase agreement may have been the first example of market-traded asset-backed securities. But the repo never evolved. Following its introduction by the New York Fed during the Depression, the concept of the repo was never expanded to instruments other than overnight maturity Treasury-collateralized debt.

But think of the repo as a way of transforming a security designed to meet the needs of its issuer (the Treasury) into a security designed to meet the needs of investors and the Fed. This transforming property of the repo was expanded by Louis Ranieri’s invention of asset-backed securities.

Much more could be done to enhance the usefulness of Treasuries to portfolio managers. A broader extension of the idea of a repo might use the structure of an asset-backed security to dramatically expand the repo’s functionality.

Adapting and enhancing the repo

Using this structure, it would be possible to improve on the Fed’s chosen LIBOR replacements – overnight SOFR and overnight SOFR in arrears. LIBOR was the useful lead mule of the short-term private sector debt market for 50 years before its shortcomings ended it. But nonetheless, the failings of SOFR in replacing LIBOR are also well known now.

LIBOR reflected economic forces impacting the private sector term debt market.

It was a summary measure of credit conditions that were not specific to the risks affecting a single firm or market sector.

It forecast near-term – the next three months – market interest rates.

SOFR does none of these things.

There are no other candidates to replace term LIBOR that meet the IOSCO requirements. All SOFR-based solutions to the problem of LIBOR replacement fail one or more of the three requirements of a market index.

A transaction price. Simplicity. Reflects the risk of private sector market credit conditions.

Simplicity

Reducing complexity isn’t easy. The key to designing an instrument for investors is to move the inevitable complexity from investors to professional instrument managers.

The task that falls upon us is to manufacture a market index that has the following properties.

A transaction price unadorned by post-transaction mathematical manipulations.

A publicly available simple closing price of a market that trades a negotiable instrument.

Market transparency, ideally exchange-traded.

One market should price private sector collateralized debt: the other, Treasury collateralized debt.

The instrument’s market should be robust to financial crises.

Within these constraints, there are several possible solutions, but all of them require issuing a new instrument traded in a new marketplace. This article explores two of them – a three-month term Treasury repo and a three-month private sector debt repo.

The graphic below displays the structure of these two possibilities.

Trading specifications

The assets backing the traded instrument would be term high-grade private sector debt for private sector term repos, and seasoned Treasuries for Treasury term repos. The portfolio manager constructing the instrument would balance the following factors.

Name diversification. It would be possible to back the traded private sector repos with A-1 P-1 commercial paper from more than 100 issuers. There would be a maximum permissible share of any specific paper of the total asset base (say 1%).

It would be possible to back the traded private sector repos with A-1 P-1 commercial paper from more than 100 issuers. There would be a maximum permissible share of any specific paper of the total asset base (say 1%). Haircut. A conservative haircut is a discount on the purchase price of supporting assets for collateral valuation.

A conservative haircut is a discount on the purchase price of supporting assets for collateral valuation. Transparency. The portfolio manager would publish names and shares of assets backing each asset-backed security at the daily close.

The portfolio manager would publish names and shares of assets backing each asset-backed security at the daily close. Traded instrument. The instrument would be traded on a when-issued (futures) basis against a periodic settlement (daily or weekly).

The instrument would be traded on a when-issued (futures) basis against a periodic settlement (daily or weekly). Customer margins. Margins on long and short positions would be set daily. On the day prior to settlement, the buyer’s margin would be increased based on collateral haircuts.

Margins on long and short positions would be set daily. On the day prior to settlement, the buyer’s margin would be increased based on collateral haircuts. Collateral requirements. Treasury securities or private sector securities meeting portfolio manager specifications.

Treasury securities or private sector securities meeting portfolio manager specifications. Post settlement. The portfolio manager will continue to margin collateral and the buyer’s account.

Access

For several years following financial market regulators’ decision to kill the LIBOR market, Eurodollar futures continued to be the largest futures market measured by the dollar value of open interest despite the absence of liquidity in the underlying three-month spot LIBOR market. Futures markets are important because they all give retail investors access to the same prices insiders access.

Another important property of futures markets is that they magnify liquidity for all users. The liquidity of the futures version of a market does not depend on the liquidity of the spot deliverable instrument. Apparently, the size of futures markets and spot markets in a term private sector repo should be measured differently.

The relevant measure of the size of the spot market of an exchange-created term private sector repo is the amount of debt the market supports. That would be the sum of the settlement collateral for each repo settled during the three months before the current when-issued market opens. This measure tells us how important the instrument is in raising private sector capital.

The relevant measure of futures market size is the size of open interest and volume, the common way of measuring the size of a futures market. His measure provides an index of the liquidity of the market and a summary daily measure of the cost of private sector short-term debt.

Existing LIBOR replacements

The existing proposed LIBOR replacements are either market regulators’ attempts to put a round peg in a square hole or researchers’ attempts to use math to solve the problem. The regulators chose repos, both in arrears and overnight.

The regulators’ proposals are limited to existing markets. To meet their own requirements – transaction-based, liquid market, transparent index – they have only the repo markets now that they have limited the issuance of wholesale deposits by Too Big to Fail (TBTF) banks. Regulators never had an alternative to SOFR, given the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) requirements for a market index. The private sector has endless choices.

Yet in the three-plus years since LIBOR was sentenced to death, nothing new has taken off.

Meeting the IOSCO standards: IOSCO requirements

This is a list of the IOSCO requirements for an approved benchmark index.

Governance. Appropriate governance arrangements are in place to protect the integrity of the Benchmark determination process and to address conflicts of interest.

Appropriate governance arrangements are in place to protect the integrity of the Benchmark determination process and to address conflicts of interest. Benchmark quality. The principles also clarify that a variety of data may be appropriate if the Benchmark is based on an active market.

The principles also clarify that a variety of data may be appropriate if the Benchmark is based on an active market. Methodology quality . Information be published or made available so that stakeholders may understand and make their own judgments concerning the overall credibility of a Benchmark.

. Information be published or made available so that stakeholders may understand and make their own judgments concerning the overall credibility of a Benchmark. Accountability. The Principles require that administrators establish complaints processes, documentation standards, and audit reviews intended to provide evidence of compliance by the administrator with its quality standards.

These standards suggest the presence of a market steward that sets qualifications and terms for the entire market from which the index is drawn. One good way to provide that feature is to construct, list, and trade, the index on a financial exchange.

Which exchanges could list and administer this repo?

Among the existing exchanges, there is no obvious choice. If the repo were listed on a futures exchange, that exchange would need to own an asset-backed securities originator. If the repo were listed on a securities exchange, the exchange would need an affiliation with a futures market that would list the related futures contract. Neither of these market structures is unprecedented.

If regulators disapprove of the new market, it will be because of their objection to the conjoined combination of the instrument’s characteristics.

Conclusion

The complaint of bankers, traders, and other users of LIBOR replacements – SOFR, The Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY), Across-the-Curve Credit Spread Indices (AXI), and others – that no benchmark works for them is difficult to understand. If you don’t care for the existing benchmarks, create another.

There are other possibilities that would avoid the deficiencies of the existing benchmarks. Complaints will go unheard until unhappy benchmark users support an alternative to the existing benchmarks. The ultimate driver of any fix for the short-term market could ideally be retail investors.