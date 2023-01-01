Stocks To Watch: Eyes On The Health Of Financials, Housing Sector

Earnings season picks up serious steam in the final full week of April, with a host of bank earnings following Friday's opening salvo of positive prints from JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citi (C). In particular, the beleaguered regional banks will be up to bat with Bank OZK (OZK), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), and other expected to complement reports from bigger banks like Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS). That said, the spotlight will shine on more than just financials as major players in the airline industry as well as the semiconductor, consumer packaged goods, and rail sectors, are expected to provide insight on their performance thus far in 2023. Elsewhere, investor favorites Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and, of course, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are expected to post quarterly updates. The latter is expected to draw considerable attention, given its place at the epicenter of ongoing price wars in the electric vehicle industry.

On the economic front, housing data will be the focal point a week after inflation and retail sales take center stage. NAHB Housing Index data, housing starts, and existing home sales are all expected to be updated during the week, offering a picture of the housing market amid a rising rate environment. Mortgage rate and application data will also be provided by the Mortgage Bankers Association in mid-week. Outside of housing, unemployment and PMI data is also

