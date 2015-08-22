Readers Revealed 24 Ideal March Dividend Dogs

Summary

  • Prior to March 31, 2023, my readers mentioned 37 equities in recent comments on Arnold's articles. Some bad-news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro.
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: VFC, ARE, SBLK, BTI, ACRE, SQM, PACW, BRSP, PBR, and MITT, averaged 79.9% net gains from data collected 4/12/23.
  • Ten analyst-target-augured TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: SBLK, REFI VFC, ACRE, ARE, BTI, SQM, BRSP, PACW, & MITT, boasting a 55.42% average target price upside estimate.
  • By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: CCAP; MITT; REFI; SQM; BRSP; ACRE; TRIN; SBLK; USOI; and PBR. They averaged 22.18% annual yield. (Five stocks made all three lists this month: SBLK; ACRE; BRSP; SQM; MITT).
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 37.20% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The little (lower-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs continued to lead this pack in March.
Dog jack russell terrier in glasses and a tie sits at a desk and works at a computer on a white background. Humorous depiction of a boss pet

inside-studio/iStock via Getty Images

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or

ReFaRo (1A) 24 Ideal Dogs 4/12/23

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (1B) Gainers To 4/12/24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (2) Dog 4/12/23 Open source dog art DDC2 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

ReFaRo (3A) 37 FEB Target Gains 4/12/23-24

Source: YCharts

ReFaRo (3B) 37 MAR by Yield 4/12/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (4) Upsides 4/12/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (5) 10List 3/1-31/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (6) 10Gains 3/1-31/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (7) 10 By Price 2/1-28/23-24

source: YCharts

ReFaRo (8) 37 By Ticker & Members 3/1-31/23-24

source: SeekingAlpha/YCharts

ReFaRo (1A) 24 March Ideal Dogs 4/12/23

source: YCharts

Get The Whole ReFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

