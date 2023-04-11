Credit Crunch: Employment In The Crosshairs

Summary

  • Together with the lagged effects of Fed rate hikes, recent bank failures are likely to adversely affect credit conditions.
  • The impact on small businesses, which employ the largest share of workers in the U.S. economy and are already starved of credit, will be consequential.
  • As job losses likely accelerate heading into the second half of 2023, this credit crunch could become the vicious spiral that eventually precipitates recession.

Cropped focused shot. Savings concept. Nest egg of old elderly senior woman grandmother saving money, economizing pension, mortgage loan at home using laptop and putting coin into moneybox

Inside Creative House/iStock via Getty Images

Small business credit conditions and initial jobless claims

1986–present

NFIB small business credit conditions and initial jobless claims, 1986-present.

Source - NFIB, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bloomberg, Principal Asset Management. Data as of April 11, 2023.

