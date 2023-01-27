Drew Angerer

NIO’s (NYSE:NIO) relatively weak performance in Q4 indicates that the business is likely to continue to burn resources and remain unprofitable in the foreseeable future due to the need to further expand at the cost of its bottom-line performance if it wants to remain one of the most popular EV brands in China. What’s worse is that soft guidance for Q1 coupled with the ongoing price war and the deterioration of Sino-American relations puts additional pressure on the company’s stock. Even though NIO is considered to be a bargain for some investors due to the fact that its shares trade at their 52-week lows, I continue to believe that NIO stock is uninvestable in the current environment due to geopolitical risks that eliminate the potential upside of owning the business in the first place.

More Problems On The Horizon

Back in March, NIO announced its Q4 earnings results which showed that the business failed to meet the street estimates as its revenues of $2.33 billion during the period were below the forecast by $230 million while non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.44 was below the expectations by $0.21. Despite competing in the ever-growing Chinese EV market that’s expected to continue to grow in the following decades, there are reasons to believe that NIO would face several major challenges that are likely to prevent it from creating additional shareholder value anytime soon.

One of the biggest issues that the company is facing is a significant cash burn that in the past has already prompted the company to raise additional resources by diluting its existing investors. This is something that I’ve highlighted in numerous of my articles on the company in the past and this is something that’s likely to continue to negatively affect the business’s financials and its performance.

NIO’s latest earnings report shows that after raising additional resources thanks to the secondary offering at the end of 2021, the company’s cash reserves have been declining ever since and stood at $5.7 billion at the end of December, down from $8.3 billion at the end of December 2021. At the same time, its losses have been accumulating ever since as the quarterly net loss in Q4 was $848 million against a net loss of $343 million a year ago. While the company has decided to maximize its growth at the expense of its bottom-line performance, it's safe to assume that the current cash burn levels are unsustainable and it’s likely that we’ll see another secondary offering in the foreseeable future.

If we add to the picture the fact that there’s currently an ongoing price war within the Chinese EV market and there’s a possibility that Tesla (TSLA) would continue to cut prices – then this could accelerate the timeline for NIO’s decision to raise additional cash at the expense of its shareholders as its margins continue to deteriorate.

What’s worse for NIO is that the price war has been extended to Europe and given the fact that the company has no manufacturing hubs there, I find it hard to believe that its brand will be able to successfully take off within the old continent due to the more than certain fierce competition from regional legacy competitors there. Some of the latest industry reports indicate that NIO registered a total of only 122 cars in Germany in March and only 13 in February. Considering that there were a total of 44,125 registrations of battery-electric vehicles and 84,029 registrations of plug-in hybrids in Germany in March, it becomes obvious that NIO is unlikely to establish any significant position within the European EV market anytime soon. If the company continues to proceed with its ambition of expanding there, then it’s more than likely that the cash burn would continue to accelerate and no shareholder value would be created anytime soon.

As a result of this, it becomes harder to find any major upside in holding the company’s shares even at the current levels. While the overall EV field certainly has great potential, there’s no guarantee that NIO would be able to greatly benefit from it in the foreseeable future. With negative margins, no real path to profitability, and soft guidance for Q1 it’s hard to find major reasons to hold the company’s stock at the current levels at this stage.

Major Questions Remain

While being unprofitable and burning significant levels of cash to fund growth is not always a bad thing if the business eventually manages to gain an edge in the market and is able to exploit its dominant position to create value as was the case with Tesla, there are reasons to believe that NIO won’t be able to gain such an advantage. The company has already revealed relatively weak delivery numbers in China for Q1 despite already having a dominant position in the Chinese EV market and an ever-growing portfolio of auxiliary services that help it to attract new customers.

In Q1, NIO managed to deliver only 31,041 vehicles, up 20.5% Y/Y, as the deliveries were down Y/Y in January and down Q/Q in March. The overall Y/Y growth during the quarter is attributed mostly due to the weak performance a year ago as a result of Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in China a year ago and negatively impacted the business’s performance during that time. If NIO continues to stick with the current delivery rate and delivers ~31,000 vehicles per quarter, then its growth will be relatively flat Y/Y, as it delivered a total of ~122,000 vehicles in 2022. If we add an ongoing price war and deteriorating margins into the picture, then the bullish case for owning NIO’s shares even at the current levels might be non-existent at this stage if things don’t improve fast.

NIO's Vehicle Deliveries (InsideEVs)

On top of all of this, I continue to stick with my conviction that Xi Jinping’s China has become uninvestable for foreigners due to the increased domestic risks and the worsening of Sino-American relations. Let’s not forget that we’re still in a middle of a major trade war between Beijing and Washington while investing in China is becoming much more complicated than in the past. As geopolitical risks increase, it becomes harder to justify investing in China at a time when risks outweigh growth opportunities while capital outflows intensify.

The Bottom Line

Considering the various challenges that NIO is currently facing, it’s hard to justify owning a long position in the company even at the current levels when its stock trades close to its 52-week lows. It’s safe to assume that another round of dilution is upon us as the lack of profitability along with the current cash burn levels are unsustainable over the long run while the ongoing price war is likely to only make things worse. Add to this a relatively weak performance in the previous months along with the soft guidance for Q1 and it becomes obvious that NIO is not worth the risk at this stage as its unlikely to become the next Tesla in the current environment.

