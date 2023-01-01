gorodenkoff

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS), the US subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCPK:FINMF) (recently I wrote an article about Leonardo Spa and why it is a strong buy. If you are interested, I leave here the link), recently released its full-year results and guidance, which was worse than expected. Despite the investors not appreciating this, causing the stock to tumble by almost 10% in a day, the stock is expected to benefit in 2023 from the increase in US military spending and the recent partnership with General Dynamics, which secured a $1 billion commission. Moreover, the company's fundamentals are strong, and the stock is currently undervalued by nearly 15%, making it a good diverse pick among the main players in the sector.

Not-so-brilliant full year results and weaker guidance, but there are some positive news

Leonardo DRS has recently released its FY22 full year and fourth quarter results. The company closed the year with a decrease in revenue of 6%, from $2.879 billion to $2.693 billion, mainly due to supply chain issues, as reiterated by management, and the divestment of GES (Global Enterprise Solutions) for $450 million. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings were also not particularly impressive, growing by just 3%. However, the Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased by 100bps, going from 10.8% to 11.8%, following the success of the efficiency programs.

DRS FY22 Results (DRS Results)

On the negative side, the guidance was not optimal. Indeed, the expected revenue is between $2.7 billion and $2.8 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA between $315 million and $330 million, and expected Adjusted Diluted EPS is between $0.64 and $0.69, lower than analysts' expectations. In fact, the stock dropped -9.73% following the data release.

DRS Guidance (DRS FY22 Results)

However, despite the worse-than-expected guidance and results, in my opinion DRS is well-positioned to achieve good growth in the next few years. In fact, the Q4FY22 results were encouraging, with a backlog growth of +49% ($2.861 billion in Q4FY21 to $4.269 billion in Q4FY22). Moreover, margins also seem to be clearly improving, with the Adjusted EBITDA Margin growing by 260bps to reach 14.7%, thanks to an improvement in the supply chain and "strong program execution", as indicated in the Leonardo DRS' report.

DRS Q4 Results (Leonardo DRS Results)

For this reason, although the company has not provided brilliant results compared to recent years, from my point of view, the market may have overreacted the news, as there is encouraging data regarding the future.

Tailwinds for 2023

Leonardo DRS could strongly benefit from tailwinds in 2023 thanks to its positioning in the defense sector. Indeed, looking at the revenue, 84% comes from the defense sector, with 37% from the US Army and 32% from the US Navy. Therefore, the company will be strongly favored by the increase in US Government military spending, not only in 2023 but also in the coming years. Therefore, it will be able to play a fundamental role, also thanks to its relevance in the sector (over 60% of its production is not subject to any competition in the market).

Leonardo DRS Tailwinds (Leonardo DRS Report) Leonardo DRS Customers and Segments (Leonardo DRS Report)

In particular, a note in the FY22 10-K reads:

The U.S. President's government fiscal year 2024 budget request included $842 billion for national defense programs, which marks continued growth from prior years. The most recent National Defense Strategy and annual defense budget request continue to prioritize a strategic focus on countering and deterring threats from near-peer adversaries. We believe that the level and growth of the defense budget as well as strategic priorities requiring more advanced and sophisticated defense technology capabilities create a favorable market environment for DRS.

(Source: 10-K Leonardo DRS)

Furthermore, as explained in some of my other articles, in my opinion the defense sector is set to be among the most interesting in the coming years, and Leonardo DRS is well-positioned to follow the trend.

Leonardo DRS $1 billion commission for the US Navy is a great news

The news of April 4th was also very interesting, with Leonardo DRS receiving a $1 billion commission from the US Navy for electric propulsion components for Columbia-class submarines.

Bill Lynn, Leonardo DRS CEO, said:

This award represents our company's dedication to the warfighter; developing innovative systems for critical next-generation national security platforms like the Columbia-class ballistic submarine. We are proud to be partnered with General Dynamics Electric Boat and the U.S. Navy to provide the state-of-the-art components that are at the core of this critical U.S. Navy platform.

(Source: News Leonardo DRS)

The big partnership with General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is particularly interesting for two reasons: first of all gives Leonardo DRS strong visibility and reliability in the sector, and secondly it links the two companies making DRS an important beneficiary in the event of higher demand for GD naval business.

As noted in my recent article on General Dynamics:

Another scenario that could push orders higher (GD orders) concerns tensions between China and Taiwan...Furthermore, General Dynamics submarine and naval equipment would be in high demand to strengthen the US Navy's Pacific fleet in the event of further tensions.

Therefore, Leonardo DRS can also be considered excellent insurance in the event of an escalation of geopolitical tensions. Combined with other strategic partnerships with the US defense, such as the $2.3 billion contract for the US Air Force's Advanced Pilot Training program thanks to the new T-100, or the contracts with the US Navy to provide training services for the Navy's electronic warfare systems, the company seems to be very interesting right now.

Valuation

In order to evaluate Leonardo DRS, I used a Discounted Cash Flow model based on the financial results from 2018 and the guidance provided in the latest financial report of the company.

In particular, I made some assumptions in my calculations. As I am very confident that the company will achieve a great year thanks to the reasons I cited above, I set the FY23 revenue at $2.8 billion. The guidance provided a range between $2.7-$2.8 billion, therefore I chose the higher value. I did the same for Adjusted EBITDA ($330 million) and EPS ($0.69). As a result, I obtained a FCF of $188 for FY23.

To calculate the weighted average cost of capital, I also made some assumptions. I set the risk-free rate to 3.52%, corresponding to the 10Y yield of the US Treasury. Moreover, I set a CMRP (country market risk premium) of 1.52%. Although all the customers are US-based, I wanted a market risk premium of 6%, so I slightly adjusted the model to obtain that number. Finally, the terminal growth rate is 3.0%, based on the GDP growth of the US.

WACC Final Table (Excel Model) FCF and Valuation Table (Excel Model)

As a result of these calculations, I obtained a fair value (NPV per share on the model) of $16.90. Therefore, the stock has a potential upside of 14.50%.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, the company has many catalysts for growth in the coming years, thanks to its solid backlog and key positioning in the defense market. Moreover, the company is financially stable, making it a good investment choice. Looking at the main balance sheet ratios, the debt to equity ratio is 22.90, well below the sector average, while the quick ratio and current ratio are 1.29x and 1.64x, respectively. Both have remained well above 1.0x in the past few years, showing that the company is solvent and financially stable, thanks to its low debt.

Therefore, considering the fundamentals and its valuation, with a potential upside of 14.50%, I give the stock a "Buy" rating.