Leonardo DRS: Lower 2023 Guidance, But The Stock Is Undervalued

Apr. 15, 2023 6:28 AM ETLeonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS)
Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
44 Followers

Summary

  • The company has released a lower-than-expected guidance, causing the stock to tumble.
  • Leonardo DRS has received a $1 billion commission for electric propulsion components for US Navy Columbia-Class Submarines.
  • The company is financially healthy and will benefit from the US increase in military spending.
  • The stock is currently undervalued with a possible upside of nearly 15%.

Military Surveillance Officer Working on a City Tracking Operation in a Central Office Hub for Cyber Control and Monitoring for Managing National Security, Technology and Army Communications.

gorodenkoff

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS), the US subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCPK:FINMF) (recently I wrote an article about Leonardo Spa and why it is a strong buy. If you are interested, I leave here the link), recently

DRS FY22 Results

DRS FY22 Results (DRS Results)

DRS Guidance

DRS Guidance (DRS FY22 Results)

DRS Q4 Results

DRS Q4 Results (Leonardo DRS Results)

Leonardo DRS Tailwinds

Leonardo DRS Tailwinds (Leonardo DRS Report)

Leonardo DRS Customers and Segments

Leonardo DRS Customers and Segments (Leonardo DRS Report)

WACC Final Table

WACC Final Table (Excel Model)

FCF and Valuation Table

FCF and Valuation Table (Excel Model)

This article was written by

Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
44 Followers
Engineering Student, Investor and Quantitative Finance Enthusiast

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.