Lovesac: Kick Your Feet Up

Apr. 15, 2023 6:54 AM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)
XBRL Xpertise profile picture
XBRL Xpertise
103 Followers

Summary

  • Lovesac has a unique, customizable product which is a favorite in a niche market.
  • The company is run by a brilliant founder-led CEO with a focus on the long term.
  • This is a profitable business with growing revenues as the company continues to expand within the United States.

Shot of a happy senior man relaxing on the sofa at home

Charday Penn/E+ via Getty Images

The S&P 500 is up roughly 8% thus far in 2023. However, the market is not as healthy as one might believe. A few large tech stocks are responsible for nearly 90% of the S&P’s

Unique product

Lovesac Investor Presentation

Sactional

Lovesac Investor Presentation

Sactional options

Lovesac Investor Presentation

Runway

Lovesac Investor Presentation

Customer Value

Lovesac Investor Presentation

Revenue Growth

Lovesac Investor Presentation

Sales per square foot

Lovesac Investor Presentation

Valuation

Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

XBRL Xpertise profile picture
XBRL Xpertise
103 Followers
Investor with XBRL background looking to invest in tech and value stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.