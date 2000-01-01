British American Tobacco: 25 Hated Dividend Growth Stocks Compared

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • British American Tobacco is currently "hated" by the market for a variety of reasons.
  • We share data on 25 top dividend-growth stocks that are also currently hated by the market (considering they trade near the lower end of their 52-week price ranges).
  • After reviewing the details on BTI (including business, valuation, big-dividend yield and risks), we conclude with our strong opinion on investing in BTI specifically and dividend growth stocks in general.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Big Dividends PLUS. Learn More »

Stock Market Crash and Escape - Global Business Strategy Exchange

British American Tobacco - 25 Hated Dividend Growth Stocks, Compared

sefa ozel

Following the incredible fiscal and monetary stimulus during the pandemic, the market is now reeling from high inflation and the threat of an ugly recession. However, one thing that helps many

Big Dividends PLUS

data as of 13-Apr-23 (StockRover)

Big Dividends PLUS

British American Tobacco

Big Dividends PLUS

British American Tobacco

Big Dividends PLUS

BTI Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

BTI Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

BTI Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

BTI Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

BTI Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

BTI Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

YCharts

Big Dividends PLUS

BTI Investor Presentation

Big Dividends PLUS

Seeking Alpha

Big Dividends PLUS

BTI Investor Presentation

We also own shares of British American Tobacco (~1% position) in our 27-stock High Income NOW Portfolio (which currently offers an aggregate 10.0% dividend yield). You can access the complete portfolio, plus a steady flow of new investment idea reports, through our "Big Dividends PLUS" service (we're currently offering 32% Off* all new subscriptions as part of our introductory Flash Sale).

*Offer expires Tues April 18th. - Learn More - Get Instant Access. 

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
17.39K Followers
Helping you manage your income portfolio. Targeting 8-10%+ total returns.*
Use code "SA25" for 25% Off All New Memberships at www.blueharbinger.comOur flagship membership service at www.blueharbinger.com covers top-growth stocks and high-income opportunities. Our Seeking Alpha marketplace service, Big Dividends PLUS, has been launched specifically to serve the needs of high-income investors.
- - - - - - - 

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.