JPMorgan's Q1: See, There Is No Banking Crisis

Apr. 15, 2023 7:49 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)WFC, BAC, C1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.7K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan was the first large bank to submit its earnings sheet for Q1’23.
  • The bank’s earnings results prove that there is no financial crisis in the sector.
  • While I see more upside potential with community banks, JPMorgan is a solid buy for investors.

JP Morgan in Hong Kong

winhorse

The first results in the banking sector have been reported and there is no evidence of a broader crisis that is afflicting the financial system. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reported record revenue for the first-quarter despite fundamental turmoil in

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: JPMorgan

Source: JPMorgan

Source: JPMorgan

Source: JPMorgan

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.7K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.