Silver Place

Background

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases. Pliant lead wholly-owned product candidate, bexotegrast, is an oral, small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins, which is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The company has received FDA fast-track designation and EMA Orphan Drug designation for bexotegrast in IPF.

The company's strategy is to rapidly advance its lead product, bexotegrast, through clinical development and commercialization in IPF and PSC, two orphan indications with high unmet medical needs. They plan to use targeted sales forces to commercialize their assets in these indications in key geographies while selectively evaluating additional partnerships in larger indications and geographies outside of North America. They also aim to explore opportunities for their pipeline assets in additional fibrotic indications, leveraging their industry-leading tools and capabilities, including a target expression atlas, expansive library of integrin binding molecules, and live fibrotic human tissue program, among others.

Pliant Pipeline (Company source)

Our bullish view is based on a positive INTEGRIS-IPF trial readout in January 2023 that showed strong FVC, PRO-C3, integrin beta-6 biomarker levels, and clean safety and upcoming 24-week data readout expected in Q2 2023.

Moving forward, the company plans to start a Phase 2b IPF trial in mid-2023, which could generate supportive pivotal data if successful. The company also plans to release a) phase 2a 320mg 24-week data for IPF in 2Q23, b) phase 2 PLN-809 INTEGRIS-PSC data in 3Q23, c) start Phase 1 trial for complement inhibitor-resistant solid tumors during 2Q23, and d) submit IND for the DMD program during 2023.

Phase 2a INTEGRIS-IPF trial

The INTEGRIS-IPF trial is a multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a clinical trial of bexotegrast in patients with IPF.

Change in FVC from Baseline of Bexotegrast 320 mg Over 12 Weeks in INTEGRIS-IPF; Mixed Model Repeat Measures Analysis - Modified Intent to Treat Population (Company source )

The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating that bexotegrast was well tolerated over a 12-week treatment period and displayed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile. The trial's exploratory efficacy endpoints assessing changes in forced vital capacity (FVC) and Quantitative Lung Fibrosis (QLF) imaging demonstrated a dose-dependent treatment effect on FVC and QLF versus placebo over 12 weeks in bexotegrast-treated patients.

Bexotegrast at 320 mg demonstrated a statistically significant mean increase in FVC from baseline at all time points (which shows that the decline in function of the lung has stabilized), surpassing all lower dose groups, and showed a strong treatment effect on FVC percent predicted (FVCpp), QLF and profibrotic biomarkers vs. placebo at 12 weeks.

The fact that bexotegrast demonstrated a dose-dependent treatment effect on FVC and QLF versus placebo over 12 weeks in bexotegrast-treated patients is a very positive sign, as it usually indicates drug-related treatment effects and positive predictability. Furthermore, we highlight that the increase in FVC is an important measure of lung function, and any improvement in FVC is likely to translate into a meaningful improvement in the quality of life for IPF patients, which is the reason why FVC has been used as a gold standard endpoint for decades. Most importantly, Bexotegrast was well tolerated over 12 weeks of treatment with no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) and no treatment discontinuations due to adverse events, which is comforting to investors since there were some concerns around anti-integrin therapies' potential toxicity concerns.

Phase 2a 24 weeks data expected in 2Q 2023

PLRX is scheduled to release the final 24-week FVC, QLF, and serum biomarker data from the ongoing phase 2a trial in 2Q 2023 on the back of promising 12-week data from the 320mg arm of INTEGRIS-IPF in January 2023, as per recommended by DSMB. We believe the prior 12-week data de-risk the upcoming readout. We expect continued stabilization of the FVC rates until 12-week data and a clean safety profile to hold, which can act as a material catalyst for the stock.

Phase 2b to start during mid-2023

The company plans to advance bexotegrast to a larger global Phase 2b trial for IPF in ~100-200 sites. The company seems to be targeting ~80% statistical powering on the primary endpoint (FVC), which we believe is adequate enough powering for a phase 2b trial albiet, although it is not 90% powered, likely due to a smaller sample size and effect size expected.

Based on a positive efficacy and safety signal from phase 2a, we believe the phase 2b data will likely show some degree of stabilization of FVC, and the bar is relatively low, considering the current standard of care only slows down the disease by 50%. We believe the key focus should be on safety, as the key reasons that drive the high discontinuation rate of the current SOC therapy revolve around safety.

IPF is a multi-billion dollar orphan rare disease with only two mediocre treatment options available

IPF market size (delveinsight)

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic and progressive lung disease, is characterized by the fibrosis or scarring of lung tissue, leading to decreased lung function and difficulty breathing. The etiology of IPF is not yet fully understood, and the condition frequently worsens over time, ultimately resulting in respiratory failure and death.

The primary therapeutic options for IPF include antifibrotic agents such as pirfenidone and nintedanib, supportive care, lung transplantation, and involvement in clinical trials. Antifibrotic agents are suggested for patients with mild-to-moderate IPF based on pulmonary function tests, and may slow the decline of lung function. For patients with progressive disease and minimal comorbidities, lung transplantation may be a viable option.

IPF presents significant management challenges, and more effective treatments are needed to improve patient outcomes.

Nevertheless, current treatments for IPF have their limitations. While antifibrotic agents have shown efficacy in some patients, they may not be effective for all and may result in severe side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, liver function test elevation, rash, photosensitivity, and abdominal discomfort. Lung transplantation, a major surgical procedure, carries its own risks and complications and may not be suitable for all patients due to age, comorbidities, and donor organ availability. Supportive care measures, such as supplemental oxygen and palliative care, can alleviate symptoms but do not address the underlying disease process.

Although IPF has been a challenging indication for biopharmaceutical companies, we view it as a Holy Grail indication that has the potential to be highly profitable and provide a significant degree of competitive advantage, similar to pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). However, we see it even more attractive as only two available treatment options exist.

Financials

The company has $331 million in cash (YE 2022), which is expected to last until 2H26, which is a highly compelling cash runway for a SMID-cap biotech, and we see a low risk of dilution moving forward.

Risks

Risk of clinical failure: Pliant's lead product, bexotegrast, is in clinical trials and is not yet approved by regulatory agencies. If the clinical trials fail to show efficacy or safety concerns arise, it could result in significant setbacks for the company. Competitive landscape: The IPF market already has two approved treatments, pirfenidone, and nintedanib, which may limit the potential market for bexotegrast. Additionally, there are other companies developing therapies for IPF, which could pose a competitive threat to Pliant. Regulatory risk: Even if the clinical trials are successful, there is still a risk that regulatory agencies may not approve the product for commercialization due to concerns about safety, efficacy, or manufacturing issues. Financing risk: Pliant is a clinical-stage company and will require significant financing to fund its ongoing operations and clinical trials. There is a risk that the company may not be able to secure additional financing or may have to do so at unfavorable terms, which could result in the dilution of existing shareholders' ownership.

Conclusion

We initiate Pliant Therapeutics with a speculative buy rating and plan to establish a small optioned size position on Pliant Therapeutics moving into the Q2 2023 phase 2a IPF readout. As we are getting near the Q2 2023 catalyst, 24-week phase 2a IPF data of the highest dose (320mg), and considering the sell-off after the pop on Jan 2023, we see April 2023 as a good entry point for the stock. Net-net, we believe the prior 12-week data de-risk the upcoming phase 2a 24-week readout. We expect continued stabilization of the FVC rates vs. placebo (a positive statistically significant delta is key) into 24 weeks and a clean safety profile to hold. If the efficacy data comes out similar or slightly inferior to 12 weeks' data and clean safety data holds, we expect another 50%+ rally in stock price, reflecting the multi-billion dollar optionality of the IPF indication.