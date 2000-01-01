The Dow Jones Average fell more than 100 points Friday but notched its fourth straight positive week, as disappointing data on March retail sales offset excitement around initial corporate earnings reports that came in better than expected. In the first bank earnings results since last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase reported record quarterly revenues that easily beat analyst estimates, boosting the stock 7.5%, while Citigroup and Wells Fargo also topped expectations. U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday, lifting 10-year and 30-year rates to their biggest weekly gains in two months. For the week, the Dow Jones jumped 1.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%.

Grim outlook

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, projected global growth to remain around 3% over the next five years, marking the weakest medium-term growth projection since 1990 and well below the 3.8% average from the past two decades. “With rising geopolitical tensions and still-high inflation, a robust recovery remains elusive,” she said in a speech in Washington. That's on top of the recent pressures in the banking sector that have made the global inflation fight that much more complex, as well as a debt crisis rippling across developing economies. (28 comments)

Very shiny

Gold came within $10 of its all-time high as a number of drivers propelled the precious metal and its peers toward new records. Catalysts include economic worries and fears about a recession, as well as lower U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar. Shares of precious metals miners have ridden gold's advance, with YTD gainers including Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) +11%, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) +39%, Barrick Gold (GOLD) +13%, Franco-Nevada (FNV) +14%, Gold Fields (GFI) +45%, Harmony Gold (HMY) +34% and Kinross Gold (KGC) +25%. "There has been a sudden, unexpected shift in investor sentiment to the broad belief gold is going higher. This is always cause for caution," Michael James McDonald wrote in a new SA analysis that explores options activity., while Bitcoin (BTC-USD) also crossed $30,000 for the first time in 10 months. (41 comments)

More work to do?

A key measure of U.S. inflation published on Wednesday showed signs of moderating in March, with the Consumer Price Index climbing 5% compared to last year, slowing from an annual pace of 6% seen in February. However, core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 5.6% Y/Y, in-line with expectations and higher than the 5.5% increase seen the previous month. Fed staff also projected a "mild recession" starting later in 2023 while bets are increasing that the central bank will go for another 25 basis points on May 3, bringing the Fed Funds Rate above 5% for the first time since the lead-up to the Global Financial Crisis. Equity traders don't seem to be panicked this time around, however, with the S&P 500 (SP500) up about 8% YTD (and it's only April), as they see the hike as a finale to an aggressive rate hiking cycle that has rocked markets for much of the past year. (460 comments)

#Fintwit

There were three avenues towards monetization that Elon Musk outlined when taking the reins of Twitter last October, and the company seems to be making progress on all the fronts. In an interview this week with the BBC, Musk declared that "almost all" of the advertisers who abandoned Twitter after his $44B acquisition have returned, while the messaging app has doubled down on paid subscriptions from Twitter Blue and could even become profitable as soon as this quarter. The bigger trophy is turning Twitter into an "everything app," which would handle everything from messaging and payments to shopping and financial services. Steps are being taken in that direction with Twitter Inc. officially merging into X Corp., while a partnership was inked with eToro to let users trade stocks and crypto. Brokerages are watching or might explore dealmaking of their own, while others are eyeing a list of potential candidates that might replace Musk as head of Twitter. (25 comments)

Granholm speaks

WTI crude prices popped above $83/bbl after Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the U.S. government could begin buying oil later this year to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "if it is advantageous to taxpayers." The comments at an energy conference in New York contrasted with her remarks to Congress last month, when she said it would be "difficult for us to take advantage of this low price." The U.S. Energy Information Administration still forecasts that global crude supply will top demand over the next two years despite a surprise cut from OPEC+, which some said was motivated in part by Granholm's initial comments. Helping to trim oil demand might be a set of new ambitious vehicle emissions standards from the EPA that could provide a boost for electric vehicles. (100 comments)