Summary

  • UFP Industries faces a tough start to 2023 with a double-digit revenue decline.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet and can pay its dividends.
  • The stock looks undervalued, but investors should consider buying the stock during market volatility.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is well-managed, with a strong balance sheet and good long-term growth prospects. The company faces short-term headwinds to revenue and profits in 2023. The company's valuation will increase considerably if it consistently achieves a 7% or higher free cash

UFP Industries Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (2013 - 2022)

UFP Industries Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

UFP Industries Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margin (June 2020 - December 2022)

UFP Industries Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margin (June 2020 - December 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

UFP Industries Estimated 2023 Cash Flows

UFP Industries Estimated 2023 Cash Flows (Seeking Alpha, Author Estimates and Calculations)

UFP Industries Days Sales in Inventory (2013 -2022)

UFP Industries Days Sales in Inventory (2013 -2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

UFP Industries Quarterly Debt, Cash, and Net Debt (June 2020 - December 2022)

UFP Industries Quarterly Debt, Cash, and Net Debt (June 2020 - December 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

UFP Industries Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, and Dividend Payment (2013 - 2022)

UFP Industries Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, and Dividend Payment (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

UFP Industries Discounted Cash Flow Model with Free Cash Flow Margin of 3.3%

UFP Industries Discounted Cash Flow Model with Free Cash Flow Margin of 3.3% (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

UFP Industries Discounted Cash Flow Model with 7% Free Cash Flow Margin

UFP Industries Discounted Cash Flow Model with 7% Free Cash Flow Margin (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

