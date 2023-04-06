Ardmore Shipping Is Riding Some Powerful Tailwinds

Apr. 16, 2023 12:56 AM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)1 Comment
Summary

  • ASC is riding some powerful market trends at the moment as spot rates have soared this year.
  • Company management smartly shifted to the spot market at just the right time.
  • Investors can ride this powerful wave for now.

Oil tanker

Tony Cane-Honeysett/iStock via Getty Images

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is riding some powerful waves that should help it generate outsized earnings in the near to medium term.

Company Profile

ASC owns a fleet of mid-sized refined products and chemical tankers. As

ASC Spot Market

Company Presentation

Baltic Clean Tanker Index

Investing.com

Fleet Age and Oder Book

Company Presentation (Clarkson)

On a PE basis, it trades at 5x EPS estimates of $2.93. Based on the 2024 consensus for EPS of $1.89, it trades at 8x.

ASC Valuation Vs Marine Shipping Peers

ASC Valuation Vs Marine Shipping Peers (FinBox)

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

