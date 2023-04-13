adventtr

This analysis supports a Hold rating on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) given the current bullish momentum for the precious metal and the supportive contribution from fossil fuel prices.

How Gold and Silver Are Performing and Why

At the time of writing, gold and silver are trading as follows: according to their benchmarks, gold futures - 23rd June (GCM3) are trading at $2,050.25 per troy ounce and silver futures - 23rd May (SIK3) are trading at $26.023 USD per troy ounce.

What investors are now looking for are the benefits gold offers should the economy slide into recession as feared, as exposure to precious metals allows portfolios to offset losses from adverse economic cycles through the market appreciation of the ounce.

The International Monetary Fund [IMF]'s estimates for global economic growth of 2.8% this year and 3% in 2024 indeed point to a slowdown in economic activity compared to the 3.4% growth rate recorded in 2024.

The following factors were strong determinants in the IMF's growth estimates:

the tightening monetary policies of central banks to curb runaway inflation.

the negative impact of the increased cost of money/high inflation on consumption and production.

the fallout from the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

the recent financial turmoil some regional banks have been caught up in the US.

However, judging by the rises in gold and silver prices over the past month, it appears that a storm is about to hit the economies of the more industrialized countries.

The Investing.com chart below shows a 30.71% rise in gold and a nearly 13% rise in silver, since March 8, 2023, when Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) failed.

Source: Investing.com

These strong gains follow the collapse of the two US regional banks as investors, fearing the domino effect, have viewed the precious metal as an excellent hedge against relative headwinds. So far, however, the domino effect has not materialized as the banking system is more resilient than years ago, and this is because banks have been more reluctant to lend after the big hit of the 2008 financial crisis. So much that central banks had to pursue accommodative policies with ultra-low interest rates to create the broadest possible consumption base to support economic growth.

Fears of a banking crisis that hasn't materialized have likely subsided, but market expectations of rate cuts to be implemented after July in response to the economic recession support strong positive momentum for the precious metal.

Precious Metals Almost at All-Time High: Risk of Overvaluation

Gold is therefore only a few steps away from the all-time high of $2,074.88 per ounce in August 2020, as illustrated in the Trading Economics chart below.

Source: Trading Economics

As for the ounce of silver, there is still a long way to go to the all-time high of $49.51 in August 2020, but the current rise seems to be on the way to forming a very significant price spike compared to the recent past, as illustrated in the Trading Economics chart below.

Source: Trading Economics

Gold and silver are useful tools to mitigate the negative impact of uncertainty, whether it is caused by high inflation, aggressive monetary policy, or fears about the stability of the banking system. But one thing is to use this hedging tool after you bought it a month ago, another thing is to use its effectiveness if you buy it now that the price per ounce is statistically very high. In other words, at these valuations, do gold and silver still have enough wiggle room to be effective as hedging tools?

As such, certain factors fueling the bullish sentiment for the precious metal must continue to play out.

How much longer will the recessionary winds be able to fuel this rise? And are we sure it's the banks that are buying gold now, as many rumors suggest?

Analysts on Wall Street say that stock markets anticipate the economy, so the S&P 500 (^GSPC) decline from January 2022 to mid-October 2022 was due to investors selling US-listed stocks ahead of the 2023 recession. See below chart from Investing.com.

Source: Investing.com

Investors sold US-listed stocks because market valuations were overestimated compared to the intrinsic value of the stock, and the intrinsic value was calculated as the present value of future income. Two main factors weighed on present value: a higher discount rate due to rising interest rates (discount rate is an interest rate) and the prospect of lower earnings in 2023 because of the recession or economic downturn.

Therefore, the negative economic cycle should translate into a drop in corporate earnings as early as the first quarter of 2023, and analysts have not revised their corporate earnings forecasts downwards for nothing.

“In general analysts have been cutting earnings estimates more than usual. As one analyst put it, the bar is low this quarter” said Myles Udland - Head of News at Yahoo Finance - in Yahoo Finance's Morning Brief on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Analysts say that the stock market anticipates the economy, meaning that if, for example, the stock market experiences a major downturn, a similar trend will also take place in the economy. So if analysts are right this time too, the current rally in the S&P 500 should mean that markets are already focused on the recovery that will follow this year's expected economic recession. Take a look at the second uptrend indicated by a green line (covering the period from mid-October 2022 to present) on Investing.com's chart above.

Thus, the stock market would already be in rally mode, anticipating an economic recovery from the recession, while some are buying gold to protect portfolio values from the effects of the 2023 recession.

But who would ever buy the precious metal at these price levels approaching historic highs? Probably not the banks, should these companies face liquidity problems, as is still feared.

Wouldn't it make more sense to address liquidity issues by selling expensive assets like gold and silver, and why not even lend money at fixed rates to take advantage of the rate hike?

These considerations do not rule out a further rise in precious metals prices should the commodity market so desire, and factors fueling the positive momentum abound.

However, the considerations presented in this analysis also suggest that these gold and silver valuations could be overstated, posing an overvaluation potential for stocks that track commodity prices. Assuming the stock appears overvalued after a technical analysis, investors might consider the possibility of selling some shares and at the current [high] prices this would likely allow resources to be freed up for other uses at a good profit.

Or if the stock pays dividends that offer good dividend yield despite a high market valuation, it may be better to hold the position than sell it, as in the case of the fund called GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN).

Why GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a Hold Despite Bullish Gold and Silver Prices

After the recent bull market in gold and silver, the GAMCO fund is no longer looking cheap and is nearing the top end of the stock price cycle. As the below chart from Investing.com shows.

Source: Investing.com

Shares were trading at $3.770 per unit as of this writing for a market cap of approximately $582 million. Shares are currently above the 75-day moving average line of $3.690 and above the 150-day simple moving average line of $3.550.

The share price has fluctuated between a lower limit of $3.06 and a higher limit of $4.14 for the last 52 weeks of trading, meaning that currently shares are also above the middle point of this interval.

Shares are not yet overbought, but very close, according to the 14-day Relative Strength Indicator of 64.369 as of this writing. This is because, based on previous trends of this indicator, shares reached overbought levels at around 70 and oversold levels at around 30.

This could mean that regardless of successive commodity price increases, there would no longer be enough room for shares of the GAMCO fund to reach price levels significantly higher than the current ones.

History of the GAMCO Dividend Yield and its Holdings and Performance

Shares need to pull back significantly before increasing ownership and earning higher dividend yields, as the current dividend yield is not the highest historically, as the GuruFocus chart below shows.

Source: GuruFocus.com

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust pays a monthly dividend of $0.03 per share, resulting in a forward dividend yield of 9.55%, which compares to the peer group as follows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The GAMCO Fund's dividend is exposed to the volatility of the precious metals and energy markets and as such may fluctuate over time. According to Seeking Alpha, it has been falling at a growth rate [CAGR] of -9.71% per year over the past 5 years.

In terms of sustainability, a payout ratio of 39%, reported by analysts at GuruFocus, shows that the fund is returning less money to shareholders than it earns, implying that the dividend is less likely to be cut or stopped.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Based in Rye, New York, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund that seeks to provide high current income combined with capital appreciation.

Launched on March 30, 2005, the fund is more expensive than its peers in terms of the fees paid to the manager for handling the fund. The expense ratio is 1.31%.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in publicly traded stocks of companies primarily involved in the precious metals and resource industries.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As per the above breakdown of holdings, the fund also invests in energy stocks, but its share price appears to track the price of gold much more closely than energy stocks, which are benchmarked by the S&P 500 Energy (SPNY).

Source: Investing.com

The funds' top holdings see a dominance of the precious metals producing companies over all others, including big names like Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) and Newmont Corp (NEM) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). The screenshot below is from the gabelli.com website.

Source: gabelli.com/funds/closed_ends/-116

GAMCO fund has a total of 154.16 million shares outstanding and its net asset value is $726.38 million, or $4.16 per share (a discount of 9.1% versus the current share price), but the fund was not always the best compared to other funds in terms of performance delivered on the stock market.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What the Gold Outlook Means for the GAMCO Fund

To achieve its dual objective, the fund invests 80% of its assets primarily in stocks of precious metals companies and operators in the resource industry. In addition to this strategy, the fund also covers call options on the underlying stocks.

As a significant portion of the Fund's total net assets is invested in gold companies, the evolution of the precious metal's market price is critical to the Fund's performance. Typically, gold mining stocks do well when gold is trending up and vice versa.

Year to date, as gold rose 9.64% on tailwinds as a good hedge against the financial crisis and increased inflation, PHLX GOLD and SILVER SECTOR I (^XAU), which is a benchmark for publicly traded equities in gold and silver miners, went up 17.11% reflecting into a 4.13% increase in the share price of GAMCO fund on the New York Stock Exchange.

Source: Investing.com

Gold is primarily driven by the following dynamic: expectations the Federal Reserve is shifting from monetary policy tightening to interest rate cuts. However, should inflation prove more resilient than expected, the Federal Reserve pivot could be delayed and that would not bode well for gold prices.

A recession will boost demand for gold as a hedge against headwinds with a positive impact on the price of gold and the market valuation of the fund's investments in gold company equities. A very useful indicator for assessing recession risk is the Treasury Yield Curve.

When this curve is inverted, as the chart below currently shows, it predicts a recession.

Source: GuruFocus.com

An inverted yield curve means that shorter-maturity bonds have higher yields than longer-maturity bonds, but under normal conditions, the reverse is true, as longer-dated bonds carry more risk than shorter-dated bonds.

However, as stock markets may have priced in the negative impact of the recession in advance, the economic fallout for listed equities could be much smaller than anticipated and not act as a strong catalyst for gold demand as a hedge against the headwinds from the negative cycle.

This possible scenario should be carefully considered given the Fund's significant exposure to gold, with gold and mining accounting for 60% of the Fund's holdings across all sectors.

As for the energy sector - the fund's exposure to the energy sector should be close to 40% - the fund's holdings should benefit from robust crude oil prices despite expected lower crude oil demand given the recessionary part of the cycle.

The price per barrel should receive upward pressure from the following drivers: OPEC production cuts, the reopening of the Chinese economy and the aftermath of the war in Ukraine.

GAMCO vs. Other Gold ETFs

Compared to other US-traded ETFs that focus on publicly traded gold stocks, such as SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), iShares Gold Trust (IAU), or SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM), the GAMCO fund has a lower value of the total assets under management. As of April 13, 2023, GLD had total assets of $60.01 billion, IAU nearly $29 billion, and GLDM≈$6.3 billion.

Compared to larger and more diversified funds, the GAMCO fund is less able to reflect the characteristics of the sector and therefore track a rise in gold stocks.

In fact, GAMCO is up 4.13% year-to-date, while PHLX GOLD and SILVER SECTOR I (^XAU), a benchmark for gold stocks, is up 17.2%. GLD, GLDM and IAU rose by about 9.9%.

Source: Investing.com

However, the GAMCO fund is more affordable in the stock market as its $3.78 share price compares to GLD's $186.36, IAU's $38.01 and GLDM's $39.79, as of this writing.

GAMCO also underperformed most direct competitors in terms of the value of total assets under management such as GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR), VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ), and iShares Gold Trust Micro ETF (IAUM), suggesting a less responsive composition of holdings to catch the rise in gold stocks in the wake of the gold bull market.

Source: Investing.com

As of April 13, 2023, BAR had total assets of ≈ $982 million, IAUM nearly $1.02 billion, and OUNZ ≈ $721.3 million.

But in terms of price per share traded on the US stock exchange, BAR $19.86, IAUM $20.02 and OUNZ $19.43 are much less affordable than GAMCO as of this writing.

The Risk Associated with Investing in GAMCO Global Gold

The primary risk associated with an investment in this Fund is the price of the precious metal, on which GAMCO's performance appears to be heavily dependent.

Gold and silver prices should continue to rise as these commodities are seen as excellent hedges against headwinds due to recession risk, high inflation, and uncertainty about the financial health of banks. In addition, prices should continue to experience upward pressure due to a likely pause in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. But technically, there does not appear to be much upside room for GAMCO fund share price.

It is possible for gold and silver prices to exit the current positive sentiment and turn bearish, which could result in GAMCO falling significantly from its current levels. Technically there is plenty of room for GAMCO shares to move to lower price levels. Could such an event occur? Nothing is taken for granted in the markets and instead of a recession, as precious metals enthusiasts are expecting, only a slight slowdown in economic activity may be in the cards. Or that inflation will remain well above 2% after the first half of 2023, potentially requiring fresh monetary tightening. These are the events that could trigger bearish sentiment in the precious metal as well as a boost in confidence in riskier assets such as US-listed equities with growth stock in the front line.

In the energy space, prices should support higher valuations for the GAMCO fund as some holdings are energy stocks.

Earlier this month, OPEC+, the crude oil cartel with Russia, cut production by 1.16 million barrels per day [bpd] from May to the end of 2023, while the International Energy Agency's [IEA] oil market report for the month of April pointed to an increase of 2 million barrels per day in the global demand for oil reaching a record 101.9 million barrels per day. Trading Economics also reports that the expected oil supply deficit would worsen in the second half of this year should additional OPEC cuts squeeze global oil supplies by 400,000 bpd by the end of 2023.

Natural gas reserves have increased due to unexpectedly mild winters and are now above historical averages. However, US exports of liquid natural gas to Europe achieving independence from Russian gas have increased, as Trading Economics also reports. Hence there is upward pressure on the price of natural gas as well.

Conclusion

Technically, if GAMCO fund's share price had more room to grow, raising the bar could be considered, although shares currently are far from being cheap and further increases in precious metals prices could have been capitalized on.

GAMCO is heavily tied to precious metals prices.

Analysis suggests there is not enough room for significant growth, although the fund offers good dividend yields for shareholders, better than its peers. For this reason, and because part of the portfolio will benefit from the expected increase in crude oil and natural gas prices, the investor should consider maintaining a “Hold” rating.