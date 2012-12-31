Lisa Lake

Introduction

My thesis is that Monster (NASDAQ:MNST) has gone from being a great company to just a good company, largely because it is not easy to maintain the pace of gross profit growth we saw in the past. Non-US sales continue to climb as a percentage of overall sales and non-US sales have a lower gross profit margin. This means revenue would need to grow at a faster rate in order for shareholders to see the same level of gross profit growth we saw in the past.

Lower Gross Profit Margin Outside The US

The 2022 10-K says gross profit margins are lower outside the US:

Our percentage gross profit margins in many international markets are expected to be less than the comparable percentage gross profit margins obtained in the United States.

This presents challenges because non-US sales have been climbing as a percentage of overall sales and this will continue as Monster starts to look more like Red Bull and Coca-Cola (KO) in terms of global customer breakdowns. Sales outside of the US & Canada have climbed from 26% of overall sales in 2018 up to 35% in 2022:

Monster's global sales (Author’s spreadsheet)

*International excludes Canada.

We see the same story by looking at gross billing percentages by customer type. The customer gross billings percentage table had different groups up until 2014 so it is hard to go back to 2012 without a little bit of conjecturing. From what I can tell, US bottlers/distributors were fairly close to 63% of gross billings from 2012 to 2017. The decline of US bottlers/distributors wasn’t as severe from 2017 to 2019 as it was from 2020 to 2022 but it did go down from 63% of gross billings in 2017 down to 58% in 2019:

Gross billings from 2017 to 2019 (2019 10-K)

The 2022 10-K shows that US bottlers/distributors increased the pace of their fall, going from 56% of gross billings in 2020 down to 48% in 2022:

Gross billings from 2020 to 2022 (2022 10-K)

Alcohol Has A Lower Gross Margin Than Energy Drinks

In addition to becoming a more global company, Monster is also diversifying their product mix as they step up efforts with alcohol. Again, this means lower overall gross margins as the alcohol segment gross margin is beneath the energy drinks segment gross margin per the 2022 10-K:

Generally, the Alcohol Brands segment will have lower gross profit margin percentages than the Monster Energy® Drinks segment.

Past, Present And Future

I like to look at companies over long periods of time to see where the business has been and where it is going. Looking at the 2017 10-K, we see Monster was a great stock for the 5 years after December 2012. Every $100 invested in 2012 turned into a little more than $350 by 2017:

Performance from 2012 to 2017 (2017 10-K)

There was substantial growth from 2012 to 2017. Most of these metrics are self-explanatory but case sales for energy drinks deserve special mention as they are 192-ounce case equivalents. Again, the US bottlers/distributors line represents their percentage of gross billings. Here are the numbers from 2012 to 2017:

FCF: from $245 million to $905 million for a 30% CAGR

net income: from $340 million to $821 million for a 19% CAGR

op. income: from $551 million to $1,199 million for a 17% CAGR

gross profit: from $1,066 million to $2,138 million for a 15% CAGR

revenue: from $2,061 million to $3,369 million for a 10% CAGR

energy case sales: from 203 million to 360 million for a 12% CAGR

US bottlers/distributors: stayed near 63%

Monster has done about the same as the S&P 500 for the 5 years after December 2017 per the 2022 10-K. Every $100 invested in 2017 turned into a little over $150 by 2022:

Performance from 2017 to 2022 (2022 10-K)

For all the considerations we’re looking at besides revenue, case sales and US bottlers, the growth from 2017 to 2022 was more subdued than what we saw from 2012 to 2017. Here are the numbers from 2017 to 2022:

FCF: from $905 million to $699 million

net income: from $821 million to $1,192 million for an 8% CAGR

op. income: from $1,199 million to $1,585 million for an 6% CAGR

gross profit: from $2,138 million to $3,175 million for an 8% CAGR

revenue: from $3,369 million to $6,311 million for a 13% CAGR

energy case sales: from 360 million to 702 million for a 14% CAGR

US bottlers/distributors: from 63% to 48%

Of course it’s not just financial numbers that impact the performance of the stock. If a person buys at a P/E ratio of 50 and sells at a P/E ratio of 40 then money can be lost, even if the business improved during this time. Looking at Big Charts, Monster’s P/E ratio has been very high since the time of the above comparisons starting in 2012. Since 2012, the P/E typically been over 35 and it came close to 60 in 2015:

Historical P/E (Big Charts)

I still think Monster is a good business today and the future prospects are interesting but it is unrealistic to think they’ll continue to grow gross profit at the rate they did 10 years ago or even 5 years ago. This is because the increases in unit sales are coming in international markets and in the alcohol segment where gross margins are lower.

Valuation

Reuters recently reported that Red Bull was raided by EU regulators recently as they are accused of using anti-competitive practices against Monster. Obviously it will help Monster’s valuation if regulators stop Red Bull from abusing their power. The 2022 10-K says freight rates, fuel costs and the price of importing aluminum cans were factors in the gross margin falling from 2021 to 2022. I believe some of these issues are temporary such that the economics will improve to some degree in the future:

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased to 50.3% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 56.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily the result of increased freight rates and fuel costs, including costs relating to the importation of aluminum cans, increased ingredient and other input costs, including secondary packaging materials, increased aluminum can costs attributable to higher aluminum commodity pricing, increased co-packing fees, production inefficiencies and geographical sales mix.

Looking at the January 2023 presentation, Monster and Red Bull remain the leaders in the US. Bang has been on the decline but Celsius has been on the rise:

US share (January 2023 presentation)

Instead of just looking at select global markets, I would like the investor presentations to show all global markets in the same way that they show all of the US instead of just select states like California and New York.

Management spent $771 million on buybacks in 2022 and I don’t think they would do this if they thought the stock was too expensive. In the 3Q22 call, Co-CEO Rodney Sacks said margins are unusually low right now as the company prioritizes product availability above economic considerations. Given that the 2022 operating income was temporarily depressed, I believe the stock could be worth as much as 31 to 33x the $1.6 billion operating income from 2022, implying a range of $50 to $53 billion.

Per the 2022 10-K, there were 522,409,358 shares outstanding as of February 16th. A February 28th 8-K filing noted a 2:1 split effective March 27th so the market cap is $54.9 billion based on the April 14th share price of $52.56. The enterprise value is $2.7 billion less than the market cap due to $1,307 million in cash and equivalents along with $1,362 million in short-term investments. The enterprise value is within my valuation range so I think today’s stock price is reasonable.

Forward-looking investors should check the 1Q23 numbers to confirm signs that some of the outsized costs and expenses from 2022 will not be recurring.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.