Investment Thesis

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) has been performing badly in the past two years, with shares down nearly 90% from their all-time high in 2021. While the company is down massively, I still do not think investors should own it.

The company operates in a relatively small market with meaningful competition, which should weigh on growth in the long run. Its latest earnings also showed ongoing deterioration in the bottom line while guidance indicates a significant slowdown in revenue growth. The valuation has come down a lot but is still elevated considering the declining growth rates. There isn't any reason to own the company, and I rate it as a sell.

Small Market With Strong Competition

Asana is a California-based company founded by Dustin Moskovitz in 2008 that specializes in project management software. The company provides workflow tools that allow users to create timelines, calendars, and forms for their teams or projects, which enhances productivity and collaboration.

According to Grand View Research, the TAM (total addressable market) of project management was $6.1 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to grow to $15.1 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly attributed to the rising popularity of hybrid and remote work, as they increased the demand for more comprehensive and efficient workflow tools. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions also boosted the need for better real-time collaboration tools.

However, I do not think that project management is an attractive market, as it has a relatively small size in the software space and the market is highly congested. For context, the market size of endpoint security is estimated to reach $24.8 billion in 2028, while the market size of CPaaS (communication platform as a service) is estimated to reach $62.5 billion in 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights. I believe project management will remain a niche in the software space due to its weak value proposition. While it has certain use cases, its importance is vastly lower compared to cybersecurity or Cloud, which is where most CTOs will likely prioritize their spending.

The market is also highly saturated and competitive, as the entry barrier is relatively low compared to other segments. There are tons of companies with a strong presence in the space, including monday.com (MNDY), Airtable, Trello, Notion, Confluence (TEAM), Wrike, Microsoft (MSFT), and more. Each of them is slightly differentiated but they all basically solve the same problem.

This makes it very tough for Asana to onboard customers organically with such intense competition. I believe this will continue to weigh on the company’s profitability as it will have to keep spending heavily on R&D (research and development) and S&M (sales and marketing) in order to maintain its competitiveness. For instance, S&M expenses alone accounted for a whopping 77%% of revenue in the recent quarter, while R&D accounted for 51%.

Weak Financials

Asana announced its latest earnings last month and the results are pretty weak, especially the bottom line and guidance. The top line was relatively solid. The company reported a revenue of $150.2 million, up 34% YoY (year over year) compared to $111.9 million. The growth is driven by both the increase in customer count and higher spending from existing customers. The number of customers spending over $5,000 increased by 26% to 19,432, while the overall dollar-based net retention rate was 115%.

However, the bottom line remains problematic, as weak competitive advantage continues to drive higher spending. Operating expenses grew 25% YoY from $187.5 million to $234.2 million. Most of the increase is attributed to S&M and R&D expenses, which grew 29.2% and 33.5% respectively. This resulted in operating loss worsening from $(87.1) million to $(99.2) million, or (66)% of revenue. Net loss per share was $(0.44).

Asana also initiated guidance for FY24 and the numbers are very concerning. The company expects revenue to be between $638.0 million and $648.0 million, representing a growth rate of only 17% to 18%. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(130) million to $(120) million. This indicates a massive slowdown compared to the 45% revenue growth recorded in FY23. This is worrying for a high-growth company and it may suggest meaningful deterioration in fundamentals.

Valuation

Asana’s valuation has come down significantly as the share price plummeted. However, it is still not attractive in my opinion as growth estimates have also come down substantially. The company is currently trading at an EV/sales of 6.5x, which is discounted compared to other public companies in the project management space such as Monday.com and Smartsheet (SMAR). While the two companies are trading at a premium of at least 12%, their revenue growth is also meaningfully higher at 33.1% and 23.3% respectively, as shown in the first chart below. If we compare Asana to other software SaaS companies with similar growth rates, the company’s valuation is actually still elevated. For instance, Elastic (ESTC) and Freshworks (FRSH) are trading at a discount of 7.7% and 20% respectively, as shown in the second chart below.

Investors Takeaway

Despite the massive drawdown, I still feel pessimistic about Asana. The relatively small market size will likely limit its growth opportunities in the long run while the intense competition should continue to put pressure on profitability due to increasing needs for spending. These issues are already starting to appear in the latest earnings, as the bottom line worsened due to higher spending and guidance indicates a significant slowdown in growth for the coming year. The current valuation also provides little downside protection as multiples remain elevated compared to software peers with similar forward growth rates. Therefore I rate the company as a sell.