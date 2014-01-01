Kevin C. Cox

Recent Performance and Earnings News

On April 12th before market open, Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) reported FQ4 22 and FY 22 results. FQ4 22 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beat estimates by $0.02 while FQ4 22 revenue of $379.27M beat estimates by $0.7M. However, quarterly earnings were down almost 80% from FQ4 21 EPS of $1.31 while quarterly revenue was down over 12% vs FQ4 21 revenue. Investors were clearly unimpressed as SPWH opened down over 25% from its previous close.

Bargain hunters, including this author quickly jumped in driving share price up over 10% versus its opening low. Recent earnings and revenue history provide some useful context to this extreme market behavior.

Quarterly earnings and revenue are plotted from FQ2 22 forward. Notably, FQ4 21 revenues were exceptionally high and therefore the YOY comparison may not be useful. Still, recent quarterly earnings have trended down overall compared to the previous two years. Further, SPWH provided guidance for FQ1 23 EPS at a loss of $0.35 to $0.40 (dashed red column) and a steep quarterly revenue decline (dashed blue line) from $380M to $265M.

Lastly, please note yearly peak revenues are clearly seasonal and occur in the fourth quarter.

Long Term Performance and Earnings

If teardrops were diamonds, many SPWH investors would already be fabulously wealthy. Over the last 10 years SPWH has declined over 30% while SP500 has climbed over 165%. SPWH's poor share price return appears to be somewhat at odds with its strong growth over the last ten tears.

Since 2014, yearly revenue has more than doubled from $643M to $1.4B while yearly EPS has climbed from $0.66 to $1.00. Over the same period, net debt has increased modestly from $264M to $391M.

In most years since 2013, capital expenditures have exceeded net income. In fact, SPWH has invested heavily in growth over the period with store locations increasing from only 55 in 2015 to 113 at present.

Store Locations and Growth

SPWH Investor Presentation, April 2023

SPWH plans further expansion with 15 new stores planned in 2023 and accelerated future growth in 2024 and 2025.

Fair Value Estimate

Assuming that the industry as a whole is fairly valued, six sporting goods retailers were selected for relative valuation based on average EV/Sales.

The peer average EV/Sales of 0.89 is nearly twice that of SPWH current value of 0.47. Further, estimated FY 23 revenue may be overestimated given current economic conditions.

EV, Market Cap, and Share Price were estimated as follows:

EV = Average Peer EV/Sales * Estimated FY 23 Revenue Market Cap = EV - Net Debt Estimated Share Price = Estimated Market Cap/Outstanding Shares

Based on the peer average EV/Sales and estimated FY 23 revenue, SPWH's fair value share price was estimated at $22.95. However, it should be noted that SPWH EV/Sales ratio has been well below 0.8 for most of the last 5 years.

Although EV/Sales ratios are calculated from empirical data, they are also a reflection of market sentiment and outlook. With falling revenues and earnings losses anticipated, SPWH's EV/Sales is not likely to increase and converge with peers' average ratio over the next several months.

Risks

The obvious risk is that SPWH earnings will continue to fall as anticipated by management. Recall management provided forward guidance of a loss of $0.35 to $0.40 for FQ123 EPS. It is not clear if that loss is fully baked into the current share price. Further, recent economic data indicate falling consumer spending for the second consecutive month. This decline could indicate that higher interest rates are slowing the economy as Federal Reserve officials have intended. Fed officials have signaled another possible rate increase at their meeting early next month to increase downward pressure on inflation.

Recall SPWH yearly peak revenues are clearly seasonal and occur in the fourth quarter. In fact, this pattern is typical across sporting goods retailers.

US Census Bureau

According to US Census Bureau's monthly survey of retail sporting goods retailers, sales typically peak in December each year. These peaks are typically followed by a spring dip and a lesser summer plateau. Note the extended dip in the late spring of 2020 before March 2020 pandemic stimulus was reflected in sales. Clearly, it is difficult to predict the effect of inflation, rising interest rates, and falling consumer spending on sporting goods sales for the remainder of 2023.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Overall, I'm impressed with SPWH. Management has executed well on growth over the last ten years while maintaining respectable earnings. I expect SPWH to continue its growth trajectory even as it possibly reports negative earnings going forward. SPWH appears to be a great company but perhaps not a great investment at this time. I therefore sold the shares that I bought on the recent dip for a respectable profit and will closely watch SPWH stock going forward.

I am tempted to advise investors to buy at current prices; however, management guidance for FQ1 23 losses are already weighing on SPWH, but may not yet be fully baked into share price. I therefore urge persistent patience and somewhat reluctantly rate SPWH at hold. More aggressive investors may even wish to cut positions back and reserve some capital to repurchase shares in anticipation of possible future declines.