Sportsman's Warehouse Could Fall Further

Apr. 16, 2023
Thomas Prescott
Summary

  • SPWH recently guided for an FQ1 23 loss of $0.35 to $0.40; in response, shares dipped sharply and then partially rebounded.
  • Although a fair value estimate based on average peers' EV/Sales suggests considerable upside, I recommend investors practice patience.
  • Inflation and falling consumer spending could further weigh on share price.
  • I somewhat reluctantly rate SPWH at hold. More aggressive investors may even wish to cut positions back and reserve some capital to repurchase shares in anticipation of possible future declines.

Recent Performance and Earnings News

On April 12th before market open, Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) reported FQ4 22 and FY 22 results. FQ4 22 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beat estimates by $0.02 while FQ4 22 revenue of $379.27M

I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

