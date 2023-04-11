Kinross Gold: Course Correction For The Next Rally

Apr. 16, 2023 2:30 AM ETKinross Gold Corporation (K:CA), KGC1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.77K Followers

Summary

  • After a massive stock price surge in the past few weeks, I anticipate headwinds for gold prices and the Kinross Gold price based on rate expectations.
  • After the expected correction, I expect gold to rise to $3,000, supported by a more sustainable decline in rate expectations. This would be great news for Kinross Gold.
  • Kinross Gold is one of my top miners, thanks to efficient operations, a healthy balance sheet, and a renewed focus on shareholder distributions.

Mining cart in silver, gold, copper mine

TomasSereda

Introduction

In February, I wrote an article covering one of my favorite gold plays, Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC). In that article, I explained that I believe in a gold uptrend to at least $3,000 per troy ounce. However, I first expected a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Figure 2: Expectations for Fed rates and gold prices tend to move in opposite directions

CME Group

Image

TradingView (KGC, Gold)

Image

CME Group

Image

Bloomberg

Image

Twitter (@Growth_Value_) - Showing Atlanta Fed data

Image

Wells Fargo

Image

Kinross Gold

Image

Kinross Gold

Image

Kinross Gold

Image

Kinross Gold

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Kinross Gold

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.77K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.