TomasSereda

Introduction

In February, I wrote an article covering one of my favorite gold plays, Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC). In that article, I explained that I believe in a gold uptrend to at least $3,000 per troy ounce. However, I first expected a gold price decline due to a hawkish Fed. It's why I expected that KGC would fall before moving higher.

Interestingly, exactly that happened. From its February highs to its March lows, the stock lost 30%. This decline was followed by a massive surge, pushing the stock almost 50% higher over the past six months.

Data by YCharts

Now, I expect to see a repeat. Markets have, once again, become too dovish, paving the way for a pullback in gold and KGC.

In this article, I will discuss all of this and reiterate why I like KGC as a gold proxy.

Why I Expect Weakness

The expected Fed rate path moves gold, and it's too dovish.

What's the driver of gold prices?

It's a tough question.

Personally, I have started to monitor interest rate expectations. The chart below was published by CME Group (CME) last month. It compares the price of gold to Fed Fund futures to years forward. While I wish that one of the two lines was inverted (for visualization purposes), we see a very high (negative) correlation.

CME Group

This correlation makes sense.

If investors start to price in lower rates in the future, they anticipate central bank easing, which eases financial conditions and adds dollars to the system. This is usually bullish for gold as it is considered a zero-interest competitor of the dollar.

Higher rate expectations achieve the exact opposite. It indicates that tighter financial conditions are on the horizon. This tends to be bullish for the dollar and negative for gold.

According to CME Group:

The abrupt change in interest rate expectations has been a boon for gold. Gold remains a de facto currency that still features prominently in the reserves of nearly every major central bank. However, gold is a currency that pays zero interest. As such, when expectations form for interest rate increases, gold prices tend to falter. Indeed, the rapid shift in investor expectations towards higher short-term interest rates that began in late 2021 prevented gold from rallying even as inflation rates surged in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, South Korea and Japan.

So, what happened?

In the chart below, I marked the point where markets started to price in a dovish Fed, which caused gold and its miners to fly!

TradingView (KGC, Gold)

As I wrote on Twitter, gold bottomed on March 8. Back then, the odds of a Federal Funds rate of more than 5.0% at the end of this year were close to 100%. Now, that number has come down to almost zero percent. The market has now priced in a consistent rate CUTTING cycle starting in the second half of this year. While the Fed will eventually cut rates, the market has priced in a very dovish Fed. That's a terrible risk/reward for gold.

CME Group

Especially given that inflation seems to be sticky.

According to Jonathan Levin:

The core consumer price index rose 0.4% in March from a month earlier, a slight deceleration that put the three-month annualized rate at around 5.1%. From the Fed’s perspective, it’s a decent outcome, just not good enough to alter its plan to raise rates by 25 basis points to a range of 5% to 5.25% when it meets May 2-3; that will most likely be the final hike. With unemployment still running at just 3.5%, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sees entrenched inflation as the primary risk to the economy, above and beyond the risk of causing a recession.

Bloomberg

If the labor market remains resilient, it is likely that the Fed will stick to higher for longer, even if it were to refrain from hiking beyond 5.25%.

Note that both core producer prices and wages are starting to remain stronger than the market expects.

Twitter (@Growth_Value_) - Showing Atlanta Fed data

In other words, the market would have to gradually adjust its outlook, meaning gradual rate cuts to the 3.0% range in the second half of 2024 are becoming increasingly unlikely.

Hence, I expect gold to correct again, dragging down KGC.

The reason I'm writing this article, I because I will use that weakness (if it happens) to buy gold miners again.

I believe that we will get to a point where the Fed is forced to cut rates to combat economic weakness - even if it means risking a rebound in inflation (it's also a major concern of the International Monetary Fund).

Wells Fargo

Economic growth is weakening, which could trigger a situation where the Fed is forced to cut rates at a more rapid pace than the market expects. That's why I like gold as a long-term investment.

So, why do I like KGC so much?

Why I Prefer Kinross Gold

With a market cap of $6.6 billion, Kinross Gold is the 10th-largest NYSE-listed gold producer. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company operates six mines. The Americas account for 70% of total production, with 50% of its production coming from two major mines.

While geopolitical risks are always present, the company has subdued geopolitical risks, especially after selling its Russian assets after the Ukraine invasion.

Kinross Gold

In 2022, the company produced 2.0 million ounces, which is set to rise to 2.1 million ounces in 2023 - before falling to 2.0 million ounces in 2025.

Andrea Freeborough, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kinross Gold, provided financial highlights from the fourth quarter of 2022 during the earnings call. Kinross Gold produced nearly 2 million ounces of gold in the full year, with 596,000 ounces produced in the fourth quarter, representing a 13% increase over the third quarter and the highest production quarter of the year.

The all-in-sustaining cost ("AISC") for the fourth quarter was $1,236 per ounce, which decreased from the third quarter, driven primarily by increased production. The full-year AISC was $1,271 per ounce.

Moreover, if gold prices remain elevated, the company could see further tailwinds. As written by Seeking Alpha analyst and mining export Taylor Dart:

[...] if we assume an average realized gold price of $1,900/oz and FY2023 all-in sustaining costs of $1,300/oz, Kinross should see AISC margins improve to $600/oz, a 15% increase from the year-ago period. If the gold price averages $1,950/oz in FY2023, AISC margins would improve to $650/oz (+25% year-over-year). Given that the gold price has averaged $1,880/oz year-to-date, I don't think an average realized gold price of $1,900/oz is a stretch, suggesting a much better year than previously expected for Kinross.

In 2024 and 2025, the company expects to encounter similar AISCs.

Thanks to cash flow tailwinds (thanks to pricing and its AISC profile), the company is returning cash to shareholders. In its earnings call, the company stated that it purchased $240 million worth of shares in the fourth quarter, completing its 2022 buyback commitment of $300 million. This included repurchasing shares issued in the Great Bear transaction and additional shares.

In total, Kinross Gold returned $455 million to shareholders in 2022 through dividends and share repurchases.

Kinross Gold

Going forward, Kinross Gold plans to continue paying an annual dividend of $0.12 per share in 2023 and execute its enhanced buyback program, which will be dynamic and based on cash flow generation. The company plans to allocate 75% of excess free cash to share repurchases in 2023 and 2024, with quarterly evaluations based on cash flow generation.

Kinross Gold

With regard to downside risks, the buyback program will be paused if the leverage ratio increases above 1.7x net debt to EBITDA, which could happen in a scenario of subdued gold prices. Additionally, Kinross Gold has $500 million of senior notes maturing in 2024, which they expect to refinance sometime in 2023.

Kinross Gold

The company ended 2022 with $418 million in cash and approximately $1.8 billion in total liquidity. The net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained stable at 1.7x as of year-end.

As the overview above shows, KGC enjoys investment-grade credit ratings from the big-three rating agencies.

With that said, year-to-date, KGC shares have outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) by roughly 10 points. I expect outperformance to continue.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, the company is attractively valued versus its peers. I expect this valuation gap to gradually close over the next few years.

Kinross Gold

Based on this context, I stick to my KGC target of $10-$11, as discussed in my prior article. However, I do not believe that the stock is going there without any issues. Given my view on the market, I am looking for a re-entry below $4.50, if I get the opportunity.

FINVIZ

If my gold thesis is correct, I believe we could be in for prices of at least $3,000 per troy ounce in the next few years, which would imply more upside beyond my $10-$11 target range.

Takeaway

In this article, I updated my long-term bullish Kinross Gold thesis. After a blowout rally in the past few weeks, I'm (temporarily) turning cautious, as I believe that the market is expecting the Fed to become too dovish too quickly.

That said, I want to use a scenario where investors price in higher short-term rates in the next few months to buy gold miners like KGC on weakness. On a long-term basis, I believe in $3,000 gold, as the Fed is increasingly risking financial instability.

KGC is a great gold proxy thanks to efficient operations in countries with somewhat subdued geopolitical risks. The company has a healthy balance sheet and a renewed focus on shareholder distributions.

I am aiming to buy KGC stock on weakness in the months ahead, as I believe in a rally to at least $10 in the next 12-24 months.

I also believe that KGC shares will outperform the GDX benchmark on a long-term basis.

My bullish rating is based on the stock's long-term potential. I am bearish on a short-term basis due to the aforementioned macroeconomic risks.