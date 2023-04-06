csfotoimages/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to politics, I think one thing that pretty much everybody can agree on is that it seems as though everything has to be political these days. If a company does something that is perceived to be virtue signaling to one political party, the party on the opposing side lashes out. When talking specifically about the US, this is a phenomenon that I have seen happen on both sides of the aisle. And for those who follow politics rather closely, it can be frustrating and demoralizing. The latest example of this kind of scenario playing out involves Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) a producer and distributor of over 500 beer and malt beverage brands. Some of the most notable examples would be Budweiser, Corona, and Bud Light.

After details of a partnership between it and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney went viral, the company faced a rather significant backlash from the anti-trans community. Some of the most notable headlines have even touted that the company has lost $5 billion during this foray. But when you dig deeper, you realize that any material impact caused by recent actions is unlikely to develop. In addition to this, given how shares are priced, a case could be made that the stock likely warrants upside from here and that any push lower for the stock could translate to an even more bullish case for investors moving forward.

A necessary disclosure

On a personal level, I am very political. I have, over the years, and even today, shared views with both sides of the political spectrum. Having said that, I do my utmost to keep my political thoughts and biases out of my business. I look at the data and see the direction that leads me. The reason why I say this is because I do not want there to be any misunderstanding regarding my intention for this article. My goal is not to lambast or applaud either side of this contentious issue. Instead, it is to see whether or not there might be some upside for investors moving forward and, if not, whether investors should consider staying away from the enterprise for now.

This is a non-issue

By this point, you have likely heard of the controversy this article was inspired by. My goal is not to rehash those specifics. Instead, it's to provide an assessment of the potential, or lack thereof, that Anheuser-Busch InBev offers. The only thing I will say regarding this matter is what amounts to a brief summary of events that led us to where we are today. After transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video showing her drinking cans of Bud Light that Anheuser-Busch InBev provided her that had her face on them, certain figures on the political right, most notably Kid Rock, made videos expressing their anger at the company and encouraging a boycott of its products.

The most compelling development that came after this fracas began pointed out that Anheuser-Busch InBev lost $5 billion. But this was not in the form of revenue or profits. Rather, it involved a decline in the company's market capitalization because its stock price fell. But this is essentially a giant nothingburger as far as I can see. To see why, we need only look at the chart above. That chart shows day-over-day percent changes in the company's share price over the past year. If anything, the recent gyrations seen in the stock are well within the normal volatility that the company has exhibited during this time. In fact, shares have been less volatile recently than they were for much of the past year.

Even in the event that there was some discernible impact to the company's market capitalization as a result of these developments, it's unlikely that there would be a fundamental change in how the company is performing. For starters, geographically speaking, the company is a truly diverse operator. North America as a whole, for instance, only accounts for 29.1% of its revenue and for 32.7% of its profits. And frankly, this matter really only is an issue in the US. This is not to say that the company won't experience some downside, by some measurements at least, ahead. Even before all of this controversial sentiment was a thing, the company was seeing a decline in the amount of products shipped throughout North America. Back in 2018, as an example, the company sold 111 million hectoliters worth of product throughout the continent. Almost every year since then, this number has dropped, with the data in 2022 resulting in a reading of 103 million hectoliters.

This is not to say that the company has not done well by other measures throughout North America. Even as the amount of product shipped declined, revenue increased, rising almost every year. In 2018, revenue in North America was $15.50 billion. By 2022, that number came in at $16.57 billion. Profits have been a little more volatile. They were higher in 2018, with a reading of $5.36 billion. But by 2022, they still stood robust at $5.22 billion.

Those who are critical of my assessment might point out, and rightfully so, that this involves past data and does not take into consideration the current furor that the firm’s actions have caused. But this is not the first time that a wave of frustration from the political right has crashed up against a publicly traded company. Beyond any doubt, the most significant example prior to the Anheuser-Busch InBev debacle involved The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Off and on throughout 2022, there were calls to boycott everything Disney. But the end result was continued success by the company. Revenue in 2022 was actually up 22.7% compared to what it was in 2021. Not only that, revenue actually hit an all-time high that year.

Company Revenue Change 2021 - 2022 Last Year Revenue Was Higher Than 2022's Revenue The Walt Disney Company 22.7% All-Time High The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 11.3% 2015 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 75.2% 2019 Citigroup (C) 47.4% 2019 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 60.4% All-Time High Cisco (CSCO) 3.5% 2019 United Parcel Service (UPS) 3.1% All-Time High Merck & Co (MRK) 21.7% All-Time High Meta Platforms (META) -1.1% 2021 Twitter (First Half of 2022) 6.8% All-Time High Click to enlarge

Disney was not the only example I could find. In April of 2021, former President Donald Trump called for boycotts of a collection of companies. These, and others, can be seen in the table above. That table also shows how much revenue changed from 2021 through 2022 and whether revenue in 2022 hit an all-time high, or the last time that revenue was higher than what was reported for 2022 if 2022 did not mark an all-time high. Some discussion on this table is warranted. For instance, it's important to keep in mind that some companies were still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. So it wouldn't exactly be a surprise to see 2021 be a year of weakness for some of these businesses. Perhaps the greatest example here would be Delta Air Lines. The company was severely negatively affected by global economic shutdowns and the collapse of travel. If you were to compare the results that business saw in 2022 compared to what was seen in 2019, you would get a case where revenue was still down 4.1%.

Two other companies that are included in that table there have been frequent victims of the politically motivated would be Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Twitter. Meta Platforms did actually report a 1.1% decline in revenue in 2022. But this largely related to weak advertising results caused by softness in the global advertising market. When it comes to Twitter, the data shown actually covers the first half of the 2022 fiscal year compared to the first half of 2021. This was the last time period we could use before the company went private. Leading up to that point, it caught a lot of heat, both from the right and from the left, but mostly from the right, because of what was viewed as unfair censorship. But even it reported continued growth during that time compared to the year prior.

Shares make sense to consider right now

I believe I've shown sufficient evidence that suggests that boycotting is unlikely to have the desired effect on Anheuser-Busch InBev. With this being the case, the next question we should ask ourselves is whether or not it makes sense for investors to buy into the company at this time. As you can see in the chart above, I laid out financial performance covering the past five years for the company. Excluding the 2020 fiscal year that coincided with the worst days of the pandemic, the overall trend for the company has been positive. Revenue has risen nicely, though net profits have been a bit lumpy. The same long penis was also visible when it came to operating cash flow. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, the metric would have risen in each year between 2020 and 2021. The same here can be said of EBITDA.

Using the data from both 2021 and 2022, I was able to value the company. Focusing on 2022, I got a price-to-earnings multiple of 16.8. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is substantially lower at 6.4. And the EV to EBITDA multiple is right around the middle there at 10.5. In the table below, I decided to compare the company financially to five similar businesses, four of which are alcohol producers. The other, Coca-Cola, was included because it's also a massive, multinational, brand. When it comes to the price-to-earnings approach, I figured that only one of the five companies was cheaper than Anheuser-Busch InBev. When it comes to the price to operating cash flow approach and the EV to EBITDA approach, our prospect ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Anheuser-Busch InBev 16.8 6.4 10.5 Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) 22.9 13.7 12.0 Ambev (ABEV) 16.4 11.7 10.8 Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP) 22.6 8.1 21.0 Boston Beer Co (SAM) 59.6 20.0 18.5 The Coca-Cola Company 28.7 24.9 21.9 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I believe that recent complaints about Anheuser-Busch InBev will not prove to be terribly significant for shareholders moving forward. The best-case scenario is that we do see some downside pressure as a result, which would ultimately allow the investment community to pick up shares even cheaper than they otherwise would. Though the firm is experiencing a decline in the amount of product shipped throughout North America, overall financial performance achieved by the company has been solid over the past few years. Add on top of this how cheap shares are, and I do believe that it makes for a solid ‘buy’ prospect at this time.

