Werner: Risky, But M&A And Automated Tracking Could Imply Undervaluation

Apr. 16, 2023 3:00 AM ETWerner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
308 Followers

Summary

  • Werner is a provider of transportation and logistics services within the United States. The company presents itself as one of the largest truck carriers in the country.
  • I assumed that assessment of real-time global positioning data and automated possible late load tracking could lead to better customer service and perhaps more efficiency.
  • I also believe that the company will be able to find new targets at completing prices. I am not expecting anything that Werner has not done in the past.

Side view closeup of woman hand showing fan of dollar banknotes, arm holding cash, lot of money.

Khosrork

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) is delivering meaningful acquisitions like that of Reed Transport Services, Inc., RTS-TMS, Inc., or FAB9, Inc. In addition, WERN continues to look for targets in a highly fragmented market. Assuming successful new acquisitions, addition of new customers, and successful use of big data

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
308 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WERN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.