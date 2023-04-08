PFFA: Recession May Lead To Defaults And Dividend Suspensions

Summary

  • The PFFA ETF primarily invests in preferred stocks of U.S. companies.
  • Although the fund pays an attractive 10%+ distribution yield, I worry a recession may hit the fund's portfolio hard.
  • Widening credit spreads will lead to lower preferred share prices.
  • More troublesome are preferred dividend suspensions and/or bankruptcies that could lead to permanent losses for investors.

Recession, word on wood block.

sinseeho/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious review of the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA). My main worry was although preferred shares generally pay safe reliable dividends, they could be vulnerable

PFFA has tread water

Figure 1 - PFFA has tread water (Seeking Alpha)

Preferred equity ranks lower than bonds but higher than equity in capital structure

Figure 2 - Preferred equity sits between bonds and equity in capital structure (royalbank.com)

PFFA sector exposures

Figure 3 - PFFA sector exposures (PFFA 2022 annual report)

Manufacturing has contracted for 5 straight months

Figure 4 - Manufacturing has contracted for 5 straight months (ismworld.org)

Services see slowing growth

Figure 5 - Services see slowing growth (ismworld.org)

Economists believe a U.S. recession is a near certainty

Figure 6 - Recession is a near-certainty (Conference Board)

PFFA price is inversely proportional to credit spreads

Figure 7 - PFFA price is inversely proportional to credit spreads (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

FRC preferreds lost 90% of its value

Figure 8 - FRC preferreds lost 90% of value (preferredstockchannel.com)

Office vacancies are soaring

Figure 9 - Office vacancies are soaring (ft.com)

95% of PFFA's portfolio is underwater

Figure 10 - 95% of PFFA's portfolio is underwater (Author created with holdings data from PFFA)

PFFA holds sizeable positions in TDS preferred shares

Figure 11 - PFFA holds sizeable positions in TDS preferred shares (Author created with PFFA holdings data)

TDS capital structure

Figure 12 - TDS capital structure (koyfin.com)

TDS's operating income is entirely eaten up by interest

Figure 13 - TDS's operating income is entirely eaten up by interest payments (koyfin.com)

