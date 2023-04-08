sinseeho/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious review of the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA). My main worry was although preferred shares generally pay safe reliable dividends, they could be vulnerable in an economic downturn.

Since my initial article, the PFFA ETF has essentially tread water, delivering 1.0% total returns as it paid 4 distributions but suffered market price losses. PFFA's total return has actually been less than cash, represented by the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL), that only invest in near-cash 3 month treasury bills (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - PFFA has tread water (Seeking Alpha)

Since a few months have passed, I believe it is time for an update on my thoughts regarding the PFFA ETF and the macro environment in general.

Brief Fund Overview

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF mainly aims to provide high current income and capital appreciation to investors through a portfolio of preferred securities issued by U.S. companies.

Preferred securities, typically preferred equities, are a type of security that share common characteristics with both bonds and common equity. Within the capital structure of a company, preferred equity ranks above common equity, but below bonds (Figure 2). If a company goes bankrupt, preferred equity has a higher claim to the company's assets than common shareholders, but lower than bondholders.

Figure 2 - Preferred equity sits between bonds and equity in capital structure (royalbank.com)

Preferred securities normally pay a yield like bonds; however, companies can choose to skip payments on their preferred securities without triggering corporate default.

As of October 31, 2022, PFFA's portfolio is predominantly invested in Real Estate (34.9%), Financials (34.4%), Energy (22.9%), Industrials (16.8%), and Utilities (12.7%) (Figure 3). Investors should note that the PFFA ETF uses leverage to obtain more than 100% gross long exposures.

Figure 3 - PFFA sector exposures (PFFA 2022 annual report)

All Signs Point To A Recession

In my prior article, I wrote about a general sense of unease with the economy, as I was seeing signs of worsening economic fundamentals, including the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which recorded its first contraction in years. Unfortunately, my hunch has proven correct, as the ISM Manufacturing PMI has continued to deteriorate, recording 5 consecutive months of contraction (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Manufacturing has contracted for 5 straight months (ismworld.org)

The ISM Services PMI, while still positive in March, also saw a sharp decline, particularly in the New Orders sub-segment (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Services see slowing growth (ismworld.org)

In fact, all signs are currently pointing to a pending recession in the U.S. economy, perhaps as soon as the second quarter (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Recession is a near-certainty (Conference Board)

Even the Fed's staff economists are projecting "a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years."

How Will Recession Impact Preferred Shares?

There are two ways a recession will impact preferred shares. First, because of their position in the capital structure, preferred securities often trade like high yield bonds. In a recession, high yield credit spreads widen significantly, reflecting general corporate distress.

When credits spreads widen, preferred shares decline in price. For example, if we overlay the price performance of the PFFA ETF vs. the ICE BofA High Yield Credit Spread Index, we can see an inverse relationship between credit spreads and PFFA (Figure 7)

Figure 7 - PFFA price is inversely proportional to credit spreads (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

However, beyond MTM losses from widening credit spreads, there is a more direct impact from a recession on preferred securities. Specifically, when companies fall under financial distress, they can often elect not to pay their preferred dividends. This can have a devastating impact on the price of these securities.

For example, recently, the regional bank First Republic Bank (FRC) fell under financial distress caused by regional bank deposit flight, as depositors worried about the safety of their money and found more attractive savings options from money market funds. Although JPMorgan (JPM) and other banks tried to shore up confidence in First Republic by depositing $30 billion into the bank, FRC has continued to struggle.

Unfortunately for preferred share investors of First Republic, one of the ways FRC is trying to conserve their precious capital is by suspending the dividend on its preferred shares. Altogether, First Republic had $3.6 billion in outstanding preferred stock that have lost over 90% of its face value as a result of the sudden dividend suspension (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - FRC preferreds lost 90% of value (preferredstockchannel.com)

Under extreme scenarios, companies under distress like SVB Financial Group ("SIVB") can even go bankrupt, wiping out common and preferred equity holders and even bondholders.

While PFFA does not have direct exposure to FRC or SIVB preferreds, it does have very high exposures to Financials and Real Estate companies, with combined exposure of 69.3% of net assets (from figure 3 above). These sectors are now under extreme stress due to higher interest rates and a slowing economy.

According to TREPP, a mortgage data provider, $270 billion in commercial mortgages held by banks are set to mature in 2023. Higher interest rates mean that rolling these debts over will be costly to borrowers; especially those that took on the mortgages at rock-bottom interest rates a few years back. Finally, the post-pandemic trend towards working from home ("WFH") have caused office vacancies to skyrocket, depressing office real estate values and cash flows (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Office vacancies are soaring (ft.com)

As companies struggle under a mountain of debt accumulated under the Fed's zero interest rate regime for the past decade, I expect more cases of preferred dividend suspensions and/or defaults to occur, inevitably within PFFA's portfolio as well.

Out of PFFA's $534 million portfolio of preferred shares, more than 1/3 are currently trading at a greater than 10% discount to PFFA's cost base, suggesting they are in some form of distress (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - 95% of PFFA's portfolio is underwater (Author created with holdings data from PFFA)

For example, PFFA has sizeable positions in preferred shares of the highly indebted telecom company, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), with market value 43% and 31% below PFFA's cost base respectively (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - PFFA holds sizeable positions in TDS preferred shares (Author created with PFFA holdings data)

TDS has $4.9 billion in debt and $1.1 billion in preferred shares outstanding against only $1.2 billion in market capitalization (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - TDS capital structure (koyfin.com)

The company generated $151 million in operating income in 2022 that was more than 100% eaten up by net interest payments, leaving nothing to pay for preferred and common dividends (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - TDS's operating income is entirely eaten up by interest payments (koyfin.com)

Although TDS do not have any near-term debt maturities, it is unclear how the company can service and refinance its debt obligations while continuing to pay preferred and common share dividends. The company is literally a time bomb waiting to blow up.

Conclusion

I believe the conclusion from my prior article stands. While PFFA's 10.3% distribution yield looks attractive, there is potential for significant price declines due to widening credit spreads. Furthermore, with the economy heading into a recession, we may see an uptick in negative credit events like preferred dividend suspensions and corporate bankruptcies. I recommend investors protect their principal and stay on the sidelines for now.