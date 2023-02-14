Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome CW Investing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is a health benefits company that has been expanding its reach in the United States at a rapid pace over the past few years. They have successfully captured a significant share of the large TAM and have gained the trust of their large customer base, serving individuals, families, and entire communities in my opinion.

Despite its impressive growth and market position, Elevance Health is currently trading at a discount compared to some peers. This presents a great opportunity for investors to buy into a company with strong fundamentals at an attractive entry price. I think the company offers a great addition as part of a long-term and relatively stable portfolio. The sectors have been beaten down in the last few months as investors flocked to tech stocks and other high-growth companies instead. This leads me to believe the sector ELV is a part of is poised to bounce back up fast eventually. In the meantime, investors will likely be able to see their position increase in value as the company continues buying back shares and distributing a dividend.

Market Tailwinds

A big thing that's driving change in the healthcare world is the move towards value-based care. Basically, this is a way of delivering healthcare that puts more emphasis on giving patients better results while keeping costs down. Health insurance companies are teaming up with healthcare providers to make these value-based care programs happen. They're offering financial incentives to providers who deliver high-quality care, which can help bring costs down in the long run and improve the health of patients. Elevance is no different, and it has meant they have been able to have strong growth in memberships. In the last earnings call, the CEO, Gail K. Boudreaux, said the following about 2023 and growth in memberships, "reflecting growth of over 400,000 members at the midpoint." This would be a healthy increase and a realistic one as well in my opinion. The pandemic might have boosted some of the membership growth, but now the company can focus on making its business model slimmer and in turn increase the bottom line more efficiently.

The health insurance market is booming due to several reasons, and one of them is the change in demographics. According to Grand View Research the individual insurance market will experience a 6.1% CAGR from 2023-2030.

With the US population getting older, there's a growing need for healthcare services. The demand for these services is only set to rise in the upcoming years as the baby boomer generation enters retirement. The pandemic made it clear that health insurance is an essential safety net, and people are now more aware of its importance than ever before.

Strong Fundamentals

Looking at the fundamentals of the company, they have been able to increase their top line at an industry-beating level. As of the last earnings report, they saw operating revenue increase by 13.7%, reaching $157 billion for 2022. This helped the company raise its quarterly dividend by 16% whilst still having a very strong cash position of more than $7 billion.

That amount of cash is enough to pay down a significant amount of the long-term debt, sitting at around $22 billion. But as the interest expenses has increased dramatically over the years, I don't see the debt as a major challenge for the company. Over the last 5 years, debt increased by 22%, whilst the interest expenses only rose about 15%. Which to me indicates the company has good control of its balance sheet and was able to make the most of cheap debt over the last few years.

Moving over to growth, it was mentioned before that the insurance market in the US is expected to increase by about 6.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2030. I think ELV has proven itself able to increase the bottom line faster than that, as shown in the last report, when EPS grew about 11% YoY. Looking ahead, I expect similar numbers to be shown as the company continues buying back shares each year at good rates, which of course further increases shareholders' value and position in the company.

Cash Flows And Boosting Shareholder Value

In the last 12 months, the company was able to generate around $8.5 billion in free cash flow. Netting them a margin of 5.46%. Given the company's positive outlook for 2023, I believe this level of cash flow is achievable and even beatable, as EPS is expected to come in around $32 for 2023.

This level of cash flows makes it possible for the company to continue to reduce their outstanding shares by decent amounts, as they have done in the last several years too. But it also makes the management more prone to continue with the dividend and also increase it. Right now I think the company is at a great energy point as the sector has seen some decline in the last few months. But until there is a bounce back to more fair valuations, it's nice to be able to collect a 1.22% dividend from ELV in the meantime.

Valuation

Right now, ELV is sitting below the average of 19 p/e for the sector. Its forward p/e is also a fair bit below the sectors also at just under 15. I think this makes the company very attractive right now as an investment. It's rare that you find companies which such a robust balance sheet and stable growth outlook as Elevance Health.

I think that the sector rotation that seems to have happened out of health care sectors has created a great opportunity for investors looking for exposure to the industry. It's often when rotations like these happen you find some of the best deals in the market.

Above is a table highlighting some interesting numbers for both Elevance Health and some of its peers in the industry. At a quick look, I think Elevance holds the most potential to outperform the other ones. With the highest market share, one might say that there is not much room for growth anymore, which I partly agree with. But with the position and streamlining of their business model Elevance can do, they are still able to generate massive amounts of free cash flows. Looking ahead, the company is also at a more favorable valuation in my opinion. They have the valuation of a well-established company. I think it's very rare to find companies severely undervalued the size of ELV and with the balance sheet, they have. But I think they still offer the best valuation because you are also paying for the quality of the company, and with ELV having the largest market share, best net margins, and FCF margins I think they are the best option out of these three here.

Risks

The insurance market in the US faces several risks that can affect the operations and financial performance of insurance companies. One major risk is regulatory changes that could impact the industry's profitability. The government regularly changes insurance regulations, and this can affect the operations of insurance companies. Changes to healthcare policies or insurance mandates, for instance, could affect health insurance companies, while changes to auto insurance regulations could affect auto insurers.

Another significant risk is the competitive landscape of the insurance market. The industry is highly competitive, with many established players and new entrants vying for market share. To remain competitive and maintain or grow market share, companies must continuously innovate and differentiate themselves. Failure to do so can lead to lost sales, reduced revenue, and lower profitability, which can affect the long-term success of the company.

In the case of Elevance Health Inc, I think the biggest risk is competition. The company is very established and has a massive membership base that continues to grow each year. But with more companies getting a larger share of the market, the competition for Elevance isn't a smaller business. Instead, it's similar-sized companies that also have a lot of spending power to secure market share and solidify their own position. A slowing increase in the population could also put sort of a ceiling on the growth Elevance could have. If there is not a steady increase in the population, then companies within the sector will have to fight amongst each even more to increase revenues and satisfy shareholders.

Besides competition, I think there is a chance cash flows take a slight hit in the coming years. As inflation has really squeezed people's personal financials, I think there is a real possibility of people seeking less premium insurance services to save some money. If ELV sees a noticeable decrease in its cash flow margins, then the ongoing trend of buying back shares could slow down. I think the investor sentiment then could change for the worse and the share price would be under a lot of pressure. In the last few earnings reports, this hasn't really come true though, but it will be important to watch out for in the remaining ones for the year.

Conclusion

With a strong cash position and an increasing level of free cash flows, I think there is plenty of value for shareholders to extract here. With management keen on buying back shares and distributing a dividend, I find it hard to see the bear case for the company, at least at the moment. Given all this, I will be rating them a buy. If we can see a p/e more in line with the overall sector there is some upside to be had, around 14% if we use the EPS of $29 for 2022 and a 19x earnings multiple.