Summary

  • Viatris is a spin-out of generics drug giant Mylan and Pfizer's legacy brands division UpJohn.
  • Spinouts are a tough business to make a bull case for - if the spun-out assets were winners, they would not have been divested.
  • Viatris began life saddled with $24.5bn of debt - to date, it has paid off ~$6bn while introducing a generous dividend that represents ~50% of free cash flow.
  • Revenues of UpJohn assets may be falling, but they are resilient, and the new product portfolio is showing some life and could add $2 - $3bn by 2028.
  • Management has promised growth from 2024 - that may be unrealistic as the base business revenues fall by ~$500m per annum, but if we net off debt with legacy brands, and use whatever is left to determine Viatris' value, the long-term outlook is bullish.
washingday

aurumarcus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Viatris' New CEO Faces Tough Challenges

Management roles don't come much tougher than being appointed CEO of a company spun out of a failing generics giant and an ailing legacy brands division

chart

Viatris revenues 2022 and 2021 (Viatris 10K submission 2022)

chart

Viatris 2022 performance highlights (Viatris Presentation)

chart

Viatris 2023 guidance (Viatris Presentation)

chart

Viatris 2023 EBITDA walk (Viatris Presentation)

chart

Viatris debt schedule (Viatris 10K)

