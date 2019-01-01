aurumarcus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Viatris' New CEO Faces Tough Challenges

Management roles don't come much tougher than being appointed CEO of a company spun out of a failing generics giant and an ailing legacy brands division of a major Pharma.

On 1st April Scott Smith officially took up his role as the new CEO of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), the company I refer to above, which was formed in November 2020 as the result of a merger between global generic drugs giant Mylan and the legacy brands division of Pharma giant Pfizer (PFE), Upjohn.

Why do I believe this is one of the toughest jobs in Pharma? First of all let's consider why the merger may have come about in the first place.

Viatris Spin Out Was A No-Brainer For Pfizer & Mylan...

Pfizer's UpJohn division was essentially a retirement home for 20 drugs that were once global bestsellers - cholesterol lowering Lipitor, calcium channel blocker Norvasc, anti-convulsion / anxiety therapy Lyrica, erectile dysfunction therapy Viagra, anti-allergy auto-injector Epi-Pen, and 15 others, all of which achieved peak annual sales in the multi-billions in their hey-days, but whose patent protections have long since expired.

Mylan was a global generics giant with ~7,500 products, including prescription generic, branded generic, brand-name drugs and over-the-counter (“OTC”) remedies.

Recognising that revenues from all Upjohn assets were now in terminal decline and opting to focus on developing new drugs in lucrative fields such as oncology and, as it transpired, COVID vaccination and treatment, it made perfect sense for Pfizer to want to offload its Upjohn division.

Meanwhile, Mylan was scarcely profitable - net income was just $16.8m in 2019, on $11.5bn of total revenues - and also heavily indebted, with long term debt reported as $11.2bn as of 2019.

Both Mylan and Pfizer therefore had every reason to want to draw a line in the sand and pursue a new direction - Pfizer by disposing of assets that had no patent protection and were losing relevance in the market place, and Mylan by rebranding itself, and repackaging its debt.

But What Was In It For Viatris?

Robert J Coury, Mylan's controversial CEO - who apparently took home a pay packet worth nearly $100m in 2016, while his company was embroiled in a scandal over the price of its Epi-Pens - far from the only scandal the company had created for itself down the years - became Executive Chairman of newly formed Viatris, with Upjohn CEO Michael Goettler taking the reins as CEO.

Management brought Mylan's ~$12bn or so of debt with them, whilst UpJohn issued ~$12bn of debt itself, with the proceeds being retained by Pfizer, meaning Viatris began life with $24.5bn of total debt outstanding.

On the more positive side, Viatris did combine 2 (just about) profitable businesses, and inherited assets that drove $17.8bn of revenues in FY21. The issue, of course, is that the bulk of these revenues - $10.8bn in 2021 - were derived from the Upjohn assets, and these revenue streams are virtually guaranteed to decline annually.

In 2022, Viatris' total revenues declined to $16.2bn, with legacy brands sales falling to $9.9bn. To make matters worse, generics sales also fell between 2021 and 2022, from $5.6bn, to $5bn.

To summarise the situation Viatris faced - the business was charged with finding a way of paying off $25bn of debt utilising a portfolio of thousands of assets, the majority of which were outdated and had no patent protection or were generics, and whose revenues would almost certainly fall in every subsequent year.

At the same time, Viatris has >35k employees to support globally, manufacturing plants and operational centres all over the world to maintain, and the twin tasks of offsetting its falling revenues with new products, despite having few pipeline assets of note, whilst somehow inspiring growth in the share price.

The Saving Grace Of Viatris - A Ludicrously Low Valuation

Faced with such a scenario, Viatris would likely have found very few buyers of its stock had it not been for one thing - the company began life with an almost absurdly low market cap valuation.

In November 2020 stock started trading at ~$15 per share, giving the business a market cap valuation of ~$18bn, which was nearly the same as the company's revenue guidance for 2021. Viatris therefore began life with a forward price to sales ratio of ~1x - just about the best P/S ratio of any listed company in any sector of the stock market.

Let's not forget either that adjusted net earnings in 2020 and 2021 attributed to Viatris were $2.3bn, and $4.4bn (according to Viatris' latest 10K), representing a price to earnings ratio of 7.8x and then 4x using the market cap of $18bn - again, you would be hard-pressed to find a company with a lower PE in any sector of the stock market.

For good measure, Viatris also promised shareholders an annual dividend of 25% of free cash flow, and the company duly paid out $0.33 per share in 2021, and $0.48 in 2022, which represents a strong yield - based on the company's current share price of $9.9 - of 4.8%.

Undervalued Or In Terminal Decline? Viatris Is (Just About) On Track For Growth

As low as Viatris' market cap valuation may have been in November 2020 when shares began trading, it has gotten significantly lower since - how can that be?

Once again it is to do with the market's lack of faith that Viatris can successfully pay down debt, and deliver revenue growth, when all of its best-selling assets are providing declining returns, plus a couple of other factors.

Viatris stock took a hit in early 2021 when management revealed it would only make 3 quarterly dividend payments that year, and fell substantially again in early 2022 when the company announced it would sell its promising biosimilars division to Indian Pharma Biocon for ~$2.3bn plus a $1bn equity stake.

Consider Viatris' performance in 2022. On the face of it, there are plenty of positives here. Year-on-year revenue declined ~9%, which was to be expected, and adjusted EBITDA declined by a similar amount, but Viatris latest price to sale ratio is now 0.73x, and free cash flow was >$2.5bn. This year, free cash flow was more closely aligned with net earnings, which were $2.1bn, versus $(1.27bn) in 2021. The price to earnings ratio is therefore 5.8x.

Viatris maintained its dividend (making a payment in each quarter this time) and paid down ~$3.3bn of debt, whilst also executing $250m in share repurchases. Additionally, the company delivered nearly $500m of new product revenues.

Now let's consider 2023 guidance. Revenues are expected to fall again, this time by only ~3% however, with adjusted EBITDA expected to decline by ~10%, and free cash flow by ~2%.

New product revenues are additionally expected to increase by $500m, and thanks to Viatris' 2022 acquisition of eye disease specialist Oyster Point Pharma in a deal worth $425m, Oyster Point's commercialised drug is expected to drive $56m of revenues. Here's how the company expects to achieve $5.2bn of EBITDA in 2023:

In essence, Viatris is a profitable business, which would make the company an attractive investment opportunity given its market cap valuation is so low, and encouragingly, ignoring revenues related to the biosimilars division sold to Biocon, total revenues will actually increase year-on-year in 2023, from $15.7bn, to $15.75bn.

Viatris' challenge has been to launch new products capable of offsetting losses from the established brands and generics division, and progress is certainly being made.

Outgoing CEO Goettler told analysts on the company Q422 earnings call that its newly created Eye care division, bolstered by the Oyster Point acquisition and acquisition of Famy Life Sciences in a $281m deal completed last year, is "expected to reach $1bn in sales by 2028", adding that:

our organic pipeline, especially our complex injectables and novel products franchises...also have the potential to reach $1 billion in peak net sales each by 2028

With base business revenues erosion of ~$500m per annum, theoretically at least, by the end of 2028, Viatris legacy assets will generate $2.5bn less than in 2023, but the newly launched assets will have added about the same to the top line. In that sense, the business model can be said to be - just about - working.

Nevertheless, we still have the problem of some $19.3bn of debt which must be paid down. Interest expense paid by Viatris in 2021 and 2022 stood at $636m and $592.4m respectively, and that is money the company could put to much better use, investing in R&D for example - total investment in R&D in 2021 and 2022 was $681m and $662m, or making further acquisitions.

Above we can see Viatris' full debt schedule, and it is certainly daunting. Viatris must maintain its investment-grade debt rating, but, provided it continues to drive EBITDA >$5bn per annum, and free cash flow of >$2bn it ought to be on the manageable side of challenging.

Viatris isn't providing any guidance for FY24 yet, but outgoing CEO Goettler did tell analysts on the Q422 earnings call:

we're confident in our expectation that 2024 will begin a period of renewed growth of Viatris and generate at least $2.3 billion in free cash flows per year, excluding transaction costs and taxes, of which we intend to earmark approximately 50% annually to be returned to shareholders in form of dividends or share repurchases.

To summarise, as hard as the challenge ahead looks for newly appointed CEO Scott Smith, the experienced former President and Chief Operating Officer at Celgene Corporation, takes over at a time when Viatris' business model is keeping pace with the demands placed upon it - just.

There are one or two aspects of what management refers to as "Phase 2" of its long-term strategic plan I am sure about - the 4 pillars of this plan are executing on the base business, deliver on pipeline investments, maximise the eye care strategy and execute divestitures.

It is the last part that worries me - if the company wishes to grow its share price, it must show that it can grow, but divestitures sounds like shrinking the business, and so long as Viatris is shrinking, bears will be justified in pointing out that a low P/S and P/E ratio means nothing when your business is shrinking.

Conclusion - I'm Keeping The Faith In Viatris And Its New CEO - But It May Be >18 Months Before We See Share Price Upside

When your debt is as imposing as Viatris' is, and you are still trimming your portfolio, when growth is the only way of lifting the share price, then shareholders have the option of either selling today to prevent further losses, or staying patient and hoping that the Phase 2 element of the long term business strategy works.

Personally, I think there is just enough strength in the UpJohn and ex-Mylan product portfolios to guard against the danger of revenues dropping off too quickly, and just enough promise within the new divisions - complex injectables, eye care and novel products - to make the case for long-term growth.

I am reasonably impressed with the >$6bn of debt repaid to date and although meeting all of Viatris' debt covenants will be back breaking work for new CEO Scott Smith, when you break it down into incremental targets, and throw in perhaps a couple of billion of additional cash from new divestitures, it is achievable, even with a generous dividend thrown in of 50% of free cash flow.

Ultimately, there is a simple rule of thumb calculation you can make with Viatris. Let's imagine the company's debt will one day be fully paid off - at $3bn per annum this could happen by 2030. Let's also imagine that one day revenues from the legacy UpJohn brands will sink below $5bn per annum - at a drop off rate of 10% per annum, that could also happen by 2030.

When we reach this theoretical stage, what revenue potential will be left in Viatris product portfolio? Will the remaining product portfolio still be driving >$15bn revenues per annum? Highly unlikely, in my view, but if it is driving even $5bn per annum, and there is no debt, and free cash flow is >$1.5bn, then the company will deserve a much larger market cap valuation than it enjoys today - my target would be $15bn at the very least - PE of 10x, P/S of ~1.5x.

That floats the possibility of ~30% upside potential. I'll be the first to admit that my estimates above are rudimentary, and the path ahead is fraught with risks that management will need to tread very carefully to avoid.

Nevertheless, the basic idea that Viatris' market cap ought to be worth ~3x more than whatever revenues it may be driving annually once all debt is (theoretically) paid off in 6 years' time is my quick way of determining whether Viatris is a buy, sell, or hold, and I am encouraged enough by this to continue to want to hold my shares.