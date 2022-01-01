General Electric: Many Opportunities And Challenges

Apr. 16, 2023 4:06 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.78K Followers

Summary

  • GE demonstrates strong growth with successful healthcare spinoff and promising Aerospace and Vernova projections.
  • The Vernova spinoff is on track, aiming to create value for both GE Vernova and GE Aerospace.
  • GE Renewable Energy faces significant challenges, with declining revenue and market share in a competitive environment.

Electronics engineer

7postman/E+ via Getty Images

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has shown remarkable growth and resilience in recent years, with strong earnings, cash generation, and successful spinoffs. As we delve into 2023, we explore GE's outlook, focusing on its Aerospace division, the rise of GE Vernova, and the challenges

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.78K Followers
Here to reduce financial suffering. Subscribe to my Substack to get my latest and most complete analysis before anyone else -- It's free:  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.