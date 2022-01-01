7postman/E+ via Getty Images

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has shown remarkable growth and resilience in recent years, with strong earnings, cash generation, and successful spinoffs. As we delve into 2023, we explore GE's outlook, focusing on its Aerospace division, the rise of GE Vernova, and the challenges faced by GE Renewable Energy. This article presents our investment thesis based on GE's performance, upcoming spinoffs, and potential risks in the renewables sector. All things considered, our thesis is that GE's opportunities and challenges balance each other, and as a result, we remain neutral on the stock.

Business Analysis

General Electric concluded the previous year with impressive results, including mid-single-digit growth, margin expansion, earnings growth, and a cash generation of nearly $5 billion. As we proceed into 2023, we remain confident in our outlook of high single-digit growth, substantial year-over-year earnings growth, and a robust cash flow performance for the company.

Our confidence in these projections has been bolstered by recent developments such as the successful healthcare spinoff, GE's exit from Baker Hughes, the calling of half of the $6 billion in preferreds to reinforce the balance sheet, and a favorable outcome of long-term care insurance cash flow testing.

In GE's Aerospace division, we predict a strong recovery in 2023, backed by improvements in departure curves and the continued support the company offers to airlines. GE is well-aligned with Boeing and Airbus in ramping up production and addressing supply chain challenges. The company's investment in future technologies, such as the RISE program and the XA100 engine for the F-35, will ensure GE's sustained industry leadership. For 2023, we project profits within the 5.3% to 5.7% range and a year-over-year cash increase, laying a solid foundation for a thriving 2024 as GE Aerospace becomes an independent company.

Concerning GE Vernova, the company aims to spearhead the energy transition. Recent geopolitical events and the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. have further solidified GE's position in this market. GE's power business has emerged as a consistent performer, providing a strong base for Vernova. In the renewables sector, the company is introducing several enhancements to boost profitability, such as improved market selectivity, pricing, cost management, and fixed cost reduction. We anticipate a $2 billion improvement in underlying profit performance, with half realized this year and the remainder in 2024.

We maintain that the plan for the Vernova spinoff is on track, with the aim to launch it as an independent company in the coming year. To achieve this, GE must ensure internal readiness, gain clarity on IRA rulings, and continue to perform at a high level. We believe the separation will generate added value for both GE Vernova and GE Aerospace, as demonstrated by our experience with the healthcare spinoff.

The separation of GE into Vernova and Aerospace as standalone entities will necessitate extensive restructuring and resource reallocation. The management team plans to leverage lessons learned from the Healthcare division separation to facilitate a smooth transition for both businesses. This process will also involve reducing corporate costs and establishing separate Boards for Vernova and Aerospace.

Financially, services account for 70% of revenue in both Aerospace and Gas Power, while the overall company's services revenue stands at 60%. This highlights GE's commitment to offering technology and services that cater to customers' needs, despite the scale of the machinery they provide. The installed base of the company's products is unparalleled in both industries and continues to expand with innovations in engines, turbines, and other products.

For 2023, we expect GE to generate high single-digit organic growth, driven predominantly by commercial aero and the onset of recovery at Vernova. The company's earnings are projected to grow by at least a factor of 2, with a range of $1.60 to $2 per share. This earnings growth will be supported by strong cash conversion, estimated to yield between $3.4 billion and $4.2 billion.

Concerns: Renewables

Owning GE shares comes with substantial risks due to the uncertainties surrounding the company's turnaround, particularly in relation to the profitability of renewables and the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. GE's consistent negative earnings in both power and renewables sectors indicate that even as orders from the energy transition increase, they will only further strain and dilute the company's margins.

In Q4 2022, GE Renewable Energy's revenue plunged to $3,413 million, marking an 18.6% decline from Q4 2021 and becoming the worst performance across all GE segments. This downturn in the renewables segment can be primarily attributed to the onshore wind business, which faces stiff competition from industry giants such as Vestas Wind Systems and Siemens Gamesa. Moreover, GE's wind turbine sales reached a new low in Q4 2022 with only 487 units sold, a dismal figure compared to sales during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the introduction of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which includes provisions for extended tax breaks and funding for wind projects, there has been no significant uptick in demand for GE Renewable Energy's products and services. The company's market share in the rapidly expanding European renewable energy sector continues to dwindle. The European Commission's increased investment in renewable energy, spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Europe's desire to reduce its reliance on Russian energy, has not benefited GE Renewable Energy. For instance, a recent agreement signed by the European Commission aims to achieve 30 gigawatts of wind energy in addition to the existing target of 450 gigawatts by 2030, with Siemens Gamesa as the primary supplier of wind turbines. Notably, GE is conspicuously absent from this major European Union project.

Based on our analysis, the outlook for GE Renewable Energy appears bleak due to the numerous challenges and uncertainties the company faces. Investors considering GE shares should weigh these risks carefully before making a decision.

Conclusion

While GE's performance in the Aerospace division and the anticipated success of GE Vernova paint an optimistic picture, concerns surrounding GE Renewable Energy's profitability and market share should not be ignored. Investors must carefully consider the risks associated with GE's renewables business before making any decisions. The upcoming separation of GE into Vernova and Aerospace as standalone entities, combined with the company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric services, will play a crucial role in determining the future growth trajectory of General Electric. All things considered, our thesis is that GE's opportunities and challenges balance each other, and as a result, we remain neutral on the stock.