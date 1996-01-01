sframephoto

2022 was a year to forget for investors in the Gold Miners ETF (GDX), with all sharp rallies being sold and several names ending the year deep in negative territory. The significant declines suffered sector-wide were not without reason, with AISC margins for the producer universe plunging over 30% on a two-year basis to ~$510/oz, and this not even factoring in a full year of inflationary pressures with H2-2022 costs worse than H1-2022. However, while the producers saw significant declines in operating cash flow and free cash flow generation, the royalty/streaming companies had a solid year on balance, sheltered from the inflationary pressures on capital costs and operating costs because of their superior business models.

This setup should have allowed companies like Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) to shine, but the stock plunged like a stone, declining 52% vs. a (-) 7% decline for its royalty/streaming peer group. This certainly inspired little confidence with the stock closing well off its highs in 2021, and Gold Royalty Corporation's [GRC] share price certainly went in the opposite direction of its total royalty assets, which increased to 204 with a few small deals completed in 2022 despite the failed acquisition attempt on Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF). That said, I believe this underperformance was more tied to the stock's insane valuation relative to peers, which needed to be corrected through time and price. The good news is that after a ~65% decline vs. share-price gains for peers, GRC is becoming one of the better relative values sector-wide. Let's take a closer look below:

Odyssey Mine Production (Agnico Eagle Presentation)

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

FY2022 Results

GRC released its Q4 2022 results last month, reporting quarterly revenue and option proceeds of $1.13 million, a ~110% increase from the year-ago period. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, revenue and option proceeds increased substantially to ~$5.89 million compared to ~$1.24 million in the year-ago period prior to the company closing multiple transactions that beefed up its royalty portfolio. While the quarterly attributable gold-equivalent ounce volume of 336 (Q4 2021: 297) pales in comparison to most of the sector, several of the company's primary assets have not yet moved into production, and it's been relying solely on relatively smaller royalties revenue from assets like Marigold, Borden, and Isabella Pearl, and Jerritt Canyon (all below 1.0%), and a larger royalty (3.0% NSR) on Canadian Malartic.

Gold Royalty - Royalty Revenue & Option Proceeds (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While these revenue figures aren't anything to write home about and we saw another quarter of negative cash flow in the period, there are several assets in the company's portfolio that are in construction or development, and or are getting closer to a development decision. This is expected to have a significant positive impact on GRC's future revenue and cash flow, with the company being in a similar position to other junior producers that will see a meaningful increase in revenue and cash flow later this decade as new assets come online.

The only negative development post quarter-end was First Majestic's (AG) decision to halt operations at Jerritt Canyon (one of GRC's producing royalties). This was an easy decision financially given the losses and negative AISC margins but a tough one from a labor standpoint in a prolific region with labor tightness, given that it may have a difficult time replacing more of its skilled labor if it does restart at a later date. That said, halting operations to try and find higher-grade ore and optimize the asset is the only hope for it to be a sustainable operation long-term and this wasn't contributing much revenue for GRC, so I don't see this news as overly negative, with just 444 GEOs on an attributable basis from the asset in 2022.

The good news from a bigger picture standpoint is that several of GRC's partners had exploration success in 2022, and a couple reported meaningful resource/reserve growth at key assets for GRC. The major one worth highlight was Agnico Eagle (AEM) which consolidated Canadian Malartic (50% ---> 100% ownership) and declared maiden reserves at Odyssey, a slight increase in underground M&I resources at East Malartic, and still a substantial inferred resource base left to convert to future reserves. This includes ~1.57 million inferred ounces at Odyssey Underground, ~5.02 million ounces at East Malartic, and ~2.64 million ounces at East Gouldie.

Canadian Malartic - GRC Royalty Coverage (Company Presentation) Canadian Malartic/Odyssey Mine - Reserves & M&I Resources (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, the bulk of the resource growth was at East Gouldie vs. East Malartic/Odyssey which pertains to GRC's royalty coverage. Still, the Canadian Malartic Partnership did see exploration success on the western portion of East Gouldie near the Norrie Zone which is in GRC's royalty coverage, and Agnico will continue to spend aggressively this year with a focus on testing immediate extensions of East Gouldie to the west (plus shallower depths), continued drilling at Odyssey South, and testing Odyssey's internal zones, where infill results have been better than expected. Outside of Canadian Malartic, REN saw significant resource growth, an asset that Nevada Gold Mines LLC will likely put into production later this decade. Let's take a closer look at REN below:

REN

For those unfamiliar, the REN Project lies just over 2.0 kilometers north of the famous Meikle Mine at the Carlin Complex (which is much larger following the creation of Nevada Gold Mines LLC), and has been explored for well over three decades by companies including Newmont (NEM), Dee Gold Mining, Corona, Homestake Resources, and Cameco Gold which is now Centerra Gold (CGAU) following a spin-out and name change. The project which is still in the development stage for Nevada Gold Mines LLC has produced some phenomenal intercepts since drilling began with highlight holes that include 55.2 meters of 24.4 grams per tonne of gold and 39.8 meters at 16.8 grams per tonne of gold (and more recently 40.2 meters at 25.65 grams per tonne of gold), which isn't surprising given that it sits just north of Banshee and the Meikle Mine which was a cash cow for Barrick with grades that rivaled Fosterville and continue to be among the best grades sector-wide.

Carlin Complex (Google Earth)

Historical production for Goldstrike Underground and specifically the Meikle Mine are shown below, with grades being among the best sector-wide at the time.

Barrick - Goldstrike Underground Production & Meikle Production & Costs (1996-2003) (Company Filings)

Centerra's initial review of project economics completed nearly two decades ago looked at a potential mining rate of 1,800 tonnes per day, as well as a 2,700 tonne per day production rate assuming there was enough ore to mine the operation at a rate of ~1.0 million tonnes per annum. While a 2,700 tonne per day production rate might be on the high end, Barrick added ~400,000 ounces to its mineral resources at REN last year, with the project home to ~60,000 ounces of M&I resources at 11.4 grams per tonne of gold and an additional ~1.6 million ounces at 6.6 grams per tonne of gold. Plus, there looks to be additional resource upside out of JB (main resource area), with the Corona corridor lying to the west and just 250 meters from existing infrastructure.

REN Project Drilling (Company Presentation) REN Project - Elko Nevada (Cameco Gold, Strathcona, 2004)

These grades on an average basis may not measure up to Meikle and Banshee to the south, but they are very solid when it comes to a satellite deposit next to a 5.2+ million tonne per annum roaster, and the hurdles are quite low from a grade standpoint to bring a mine into production (even with refractory ore) when there's billions of sunk capital sitting directly to the south at the massive Carlin Complex. The fact that this project is being explored by a ~$70.0 billion joint-venture at arguably their highest priority asset (Carlin Complex, just behind the Cortez Complex) is certainly a positive, so while many investors might skip over GRC given the low revenue and cash flow, this is one enviable projects to have two royalties on (1.5% NSR and 3.5% NPI), with the royalty coverage shown below covering multiple zones (24, 69, and Corona, plus the main JB Zone )and potential extensions and new zones.

REN Royalty Coverage (Company Presentation)

Assuming Barrick were to look at processing 2,000 - 2,200 tonnes per day at REN and assuming a gold grade of 7.0 grams per tonne of gold and an 89% recovery rate, this would translate to annual production of ~146,000 ounces to ~161,000 ounces. With a slightly higher gold grade of 8.0 grams per tonne of gold, annual production from REN could range from ~167,000 ounces to ~184,000 ounces. Even in the base case assumption of 2,000 tonnes per day and a lower grade of 7.0 grams per tonne of gold, I would expect this to translate to attributable revenue to GRC of ~$7.0 million per annum ($1,950/oz gold price). Hence, assuming an H2-2026 start for REN, this will be a cash cow for the company. However, in a higher-grade and higher gold price scenario, annual attributable revenue could come closer to $10.0 million per annum.

Granite Creek

The other project worth mentioning is i-80 Gold's (IAUX) Granite Creek Underground Mine, with GRC holding a 10% NPI at this asset. While Granite Creek pales in comparison to REN from a production rate standpoint with a more conservative assumption being 750 tonnes per day post-2023, it certainly makes up for this in grades. In fact, the average diluted grade at Granite Creek should come in above 8.5 grams per tonne of gold, pointing to annual production of ~65,000 ounces assuming an 88% recovery rate. i-80 Gold's most recent update on Granite Creek noted that three sub levels had been completed at the Ogee Zone, with a plan to set up additional sub levels at the newly defined South Pacific Zone to increase mining rates toward 800 tonnes per day.

GRC and i-80 investors can look forward to a Feasibility Study for the Ogee Zone, and an initial resource and PEA for the newly discovered South Pacific Zone later this year.

In addition to extremely high grades and the fact that the South Pacific Zone is right near current infrastructure and open to the north, GRC has done a solid job by acquiring a royalty asset that is next to a monster asset, which in this case is Turquoise Ridge. For those unfamiliar, this is the third-largest mining complex under Nevada Gold Mines LLC that is home to ~11.6 million ounces of gold at 9.8 grams per tonne of gold, and over 15.0 million ounces of mineral resources at Turquoise Ridge Underground alone. As the map below shows, Granite Creek and the South Pacific Zone lie just south of Turquoise Ridge and Turquoise Ridge's grades improved at depth, suggesting potential to see resource growth down-dip at what could be even better grades as i-80 continues to drill this asset at depth and along strike.

Granite Creek Mine and Turquoise Ridge Mine (i-80 Gold Presentation)

Based on relatively conservative assumptions, I see the potential for the 10% NPI at Granite Creek to generate attributable revenue of ~$3.5 million per annum. However, if the company can continue to build on its resources (and ultimately reserves) at the South Pacific Zone which continues to deliver phenomenal intercepts to date (multiple intercepts of 12+ grams per tonne of gold), it's possible there could be upside to this figure with a mined grade closer to 9.5 grams per tonne of gold over the mine life and well over a 10-year mine life. So, between REN and Granite Creek, we could see combined attributable revenue of $10.0 million per annum once both are in commercial production. When we add in option proceeds and attributable cash flow from other assets, there's a clear path to $25.0+ million in annual revenue later this decade, especially if gold prices can hold above $1,950/oz.

Other Assets & Recent Developments

Besides its two cornerstone royalty assets (REN and Canadian Malartic/Odyssey), and two solid future contributors in Granite Creek and Cote Gold (heading into production in 2024 with a new CEO at the helm), the company has multiple other royalty assets that could come into production by the end of this decade, which includes:

Trenton Canyon (0.3% GRR)

County Line (2.5% NSR)

Mina Gold (3.0% NSR)

Rodeo Creek (2.0% NSR)

Lincoln Hill (2.0% NSR)

Mt. Hamilton (1.0% NSR)

Gold Rock (0.50% NSR) / Gold Rock Extension (2.0% NSR)

Railroad Pinion (0.44% NSR)

Midway (1.5% NSR)

Bullfrog South (2.0% NSR)

Swan/Croinor, McKenzie Break (2.75% NSR, $0.90 PTR)

Beaufor Project (1.0% NSR, $2.80 PTR)

Jerritt Canyon Mine (0.50% NSR/$0.15 - $0.40 PTR)

I wouldn't call any of these royalty assets company makers by any means, given that the royalty coverage is on assets that are unlikely to produce over 100,000 ounces per annum. That said, these could add incremental revenue to a solid base with Cote, Odyssey, REN, and Borden, and County Line looks promising with the potential that Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) could start production here once the high-grade feed winds down at Isabella Pearl. Elsewhere, Calibre (OTCQX:CXBMF) continues to generate significant free cash flow, and it would not shock me to see a development decision on Gold Rock by 2026, a project that could ultimately produce over 50,000 ounces per annum if Calibre were to size it a little larger than Fiore Gold intended to, given that Calibre is better-capitalized.

Railroad Pinion Project Royalty Coverage (Ely Gold Royalties, Rudnick)

In addition, the royalty on Railroad Pinion may be small and doesn't cover all of the current mine plan which focuses on Pinion and Dark Star, but Orla Mining (ORLA) appears intent on drilling the project aggressively, suggesting new deposits could come into the mine plan. As we can see, the royalty interests cover a portion of Dark Star Main, the southern portion of Pinion, Jasperoid Wash, a portion of Ski Track, and a portion of the Pod/Bald Mountain zones. Plus, Orla Mining appears to be having success drilling Pinion SB which lies on royalty ground, and it looks like its new LT South target may also land on GRC's royalty ground. Last, Hidden Star and the Dixie Extension (south of Dark Star) also appear to be royalty coverage.

Finally, while not mentioned above, Fenelon could be a company-maker, with a 2.0% NSR on a project that could ultimately produce upwards of 160,000 ounces per annum of gold. Unfortunately, Wallbridge Mining (OTCQX:WLBMF) is a difficult stock to own given that the CEO appears content to drill two projects at once rather than focus solely on Fenelon and keep share dilution to a minimum. If the company had a rising share price, a strong balance sheet, and was consistently raising at higher prices, this would be a different story, but with constant share dilution at successively lower prices, it's not clear whether investors in Wallbridge will make any money even if they have a solid project that could head into production by 2029.

So, if one wanted to get exposure to Wallbridge/Fenelon, GRC is a hidden way to play it (potential for $3.0+ million in attributable revenue), similar to how Osisko Gold Royalties' (OR) is a backdoor way to get exposure to the Eagle Mine without owning Victoria (OTCPK:VITFF) which can't hit a guidance target to save its life. To summarize, while I would prefer to see more deals on producing on later-stage development assets vs. early-stage exploration that are the equivalent of hail-Mary's and I would like to see more depth added to this portfolio over the next 18 months, there are some solid assets outside of the top-5 (REN, Malartic/Odyssey, Borden, Cote Gold, Granite Creek) that have some promise so there is potential for some positive surprises that may contribute by 2028 outside of the assets that I am focused most on regarding GRC's valuation.

Let's look at GRC's valuation below and see whether the stock is finally at a point where investors are getting some value:

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~166 million fully diluted shares and a share price of $2.39, GRC trades at a market cap of $396 million, which is not cheap by any means for a company expected to generate less than $8 million in revenue and option income this year. That said, judging a junior royalty company with many proverbial irons in the fire on current revenue projections doesn't capture the true potential of this portfolio, especially when the company is nearing an inflection point in H2-2024. This is because not only will Cote come online with more meaningful contributions in the early portion of the mine life, but we'll also see steady contributions from Odyssey with shaft sinking and initial mine production having already begun, with a ramp-up to higher production levels once capacity increases from the ~20,000 tonne per day shaft in 2027. Plus, REN is certainly a needle-mover post-2025 if approved.

GROY P/NAV Multiple vs. Peers (Company Presentation)

Hence, given that revenue and current cash flow doesn't accurately capture the value of this portfolio (only seven of 197 royalties in production, and the potential for an additional eight royalties to be in production by 2030 with three being very lumpy), the best way to value the company is from a P/NAV standpoint. As we can see from the chart above, GRC is the most undervalued company by a wide margin from a P/NAV standpoint and it isn't even close, especially following recent outperformance by junior peers like Metalla (MTA), Empress (OTCQX:EMPYF) and Vox Royalty (VOXR, VOX:CA). And with GRC trading less than 0.75x P/NAV even if we take a more conservative outlook on its early-stage/development-stage portfolio, I see a 30% upside to what I believe to be a fair multiple of 1.0x P/NAV.

GROY Monthly Chart (TC2000.com)

Finally, looking at the technical picture, it's been a bumpy ride for GRC shareholders, with the stock down over 65% from its post-IPO highs, a miserable performance relative to the ~20% decline in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) in the same period. However, there appear to be some signs of life here after this violent decline, with the stock having somewhat of a morning star pattern in place on its monthly chart with a sharp decline in February, indecision between bulls and bears in March, and now a thrust higher in April. Obviously, we don't know how this month will close, but I see this pattern on a larger time frame as a positive development, suggesting that the relentless downtrend may finally be over, or at least taking a breather.

So, as long as the stock holds above US$2.12 on a weekly closing basis, I see the technical setup as very constructive.

Summary

While GRC stock isn't my favorite idea in the royalty/streaming space by any means, it is becoming one of the most attractively valued names in the sector given that it's been left in the dust while its peers have rallied sharply off their lows. The relative undervaluation can partially be attributed to a significant portion of its NAV in the development stage, but with it trading at an average 30% discount to peers like Elemental, Metalla and Empress of which few have two cornerstone assets held by top-3 operators, I would argue that the relative valuation here is the most compelling that it's been since the stock's inception. Given this setup, I recently started a new position in the stock below US$2.15, and while a more speculative name, I would view any sharp pullbacks below US$2.11 as an attractive entry from a swing-trading standpoint.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.