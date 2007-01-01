Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

Shares of giant insurance firm Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have been in a slump. They've fallen 27% over the past 12 months, including a sizable decline since March.

At first glance, Prudential might seem to be merely an innocent bystander caught up in the broader financial sector sell-off related to the current banking industry jitters. There are certainly many people that hold this view, and Prudential's high dividend yield is attracting a lot of interest.

However, a deeper look into Prudential's balance sheet and interest rate exposure highlights some reasons for caution.

Can Prudential Create Long-Term Full-Cycle Value?

If you bought Prudential shares back in 2007, you have seen no upside on that purchase aside from the dividend. And, in the course of Prudential's flat result over the past 16 years, there was gut-wrenching volatility on several occasions:

Data by YCharts

It was easy to assign the blame here for low-interest rates. After all, insurance companies have to invest money in a conservative manner over a long duration to match their policy liabilities.

If someone buys life insurance, the insurer needs to own assets that will produce relatively steady and predictable returns over a decades-long timespan. That involves a lot of fixed income, and it's been hard to generate adequate returns in fixed income since the 2008 financial crisis.

That said, a quick look at Prudential's tangible book value per share would indicate it actually fared better than you might first think during the 2010s. And, on the flip side of that, Prudential is now facing significant pain due to the abrupt rise in interest rates:

Data by YCharts

Like many banks, it seems insurers would prefer higher interest rates in the abstract. But in practice, if rates rise too quickly, it can have unintended consequences.

Balance Sheet Shows Higher Interest Rate Issues

We can see this by looking at Prudential's balance sheet in 2022 versus 2021.

In 2021, Prudential had a total of $938 billion in assets against $875 billion in total liabilities, giving it a total of $63 billion of surplus. In 2022, these figures fell to $690 billion and $673 billion, respectively, giving Prudential just $17 billion in surplus. (There was a large change in both assets and liabilities held for sale which accounts for the overall shrinkage in the balance sheet).

Where did the majority of Prudential's 2021 surplus go?

The firm had $372 billion of fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value assets in 2021 and this dropped to $308 billion in 2022. The company has these amortized at a cost of $335 billion in 2022, suggesting that these fixed-income securities went from large unrealized gains in 2021 when interest rates were low to sizable unrealized losses now that interest rates are significantly higher.

Before reading too negatively into this, however, it should be noted that interest rates have now started moving in Prudential's favor. As rates decline, the value of existing fixed-income securities rises, which will give Prudential more surplus between its assets and liabilities, along with helping book value to recover.

That said, investors should contemplate what could happen if inflation rates start climbing once again and drag interest rates even higher. Prudential's book value has already fallen to a dramatic degree over the past year, and things could start getting fairly uncomfortable for it if rates moved up another 100 basis points or more.

Insurers are in a much better position than banks, as far as duration risk goes, since they aren't vulnerable to a traditional bank run. There are a lot of frictions and fees in place in terms of blocking policyholders from trying to leave an insurer prior to a contract's natural expiry.

So, like with my analysis of Charles Schwab (SCHW) last month, I'd emphasize that I don't see much existential risk to Prudential. But that doesn't make the stock an automatic buy at this price, either. Prudential's balance sheet has degraded fairly dramatically over the past year, and I'm not sure investors buying the stock today fully appreciate that.

For years, the leading argument to own Prudential shares was that they were trading at a significant discount to book value. Well, the discount has now closed. But it's because book value shrank rather than the stock price going up:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, PRU stock recently hit its highest price-to-book value ratio in the past twenty years.

The bullish counterpoint to this would be that investors often ignore actual book value for insurers and use an adjusted figure, which instead cancels out the unrealized gains and losses from changes in bond values. I'd argue that over the past month, we've seen the risk with ignoring these unrealized changes in value.

That said, even using the adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive income "AOCI" approach to book value, Prudential shares aren't at a particularly deep value. Here's Morningstar explaining its $105 valuation target for PRU stock:

"We are maintaining our $105 per share fair value estimate for Prudential Financial after incorporating fourth-quarter results. Our fair value estimate equates to 1.08 times 2022 tangible book value excluding AOCI and implies a forward 2023 earnings multiple of 14 times."

In current financial market conditions, if I'm having to adjust away mark-to-market losses and giving an insurer a fairly generous 14x forward earnings multiple, I'd want to see a lot more upside on the price target before putting my own capital to work.

PRU Stock's Bottom Line

The most popular argument for owning shares today is that Prudential pays a high dividend yield. And that is true. At a 5.7% dividend yield today, this is the highest yield PRU stock has offered in decades, aside from a short period during the onset of the pandemic.

However, depending on how Prudential manages through the current interest rate shock, there is some real risk of capital impairment in return for that dividend. I wouldn't be entirely shocked if Prudential trimmed its dividend or raised capital to reinforce the assets side of its balance sheet.

Ultimately, for Prudential's book value to climb back to prior levels, it needs interest rates to drop to a significant degree. I personally expect that to happen, as I believe we're heading into a recession, and the Fed will ultimately start cutting rates again. That's why I'm at a "hold" rating on Prudential stock today; assuming rates go back down fairly quickly, there probably won't be much long-term deleterious impact to Prudential from recent events.

That said, buying PRU stock here looks like an interest-rate bet. And there are a lot of banks and financial stocks you can buy with high dividend yields and quality management right now that are also interest rate bets. Prudential is not offering a unique or particularly compelling risk/reward at this price. Given the level of decimation in the financials industry lately, Prudential shares at nearly 2x book value would not be one of my preferred ways to capitalize on the current crisis.