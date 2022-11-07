patty_c

A Tale Of Two Drugstores

The business of combining retail with a pharmacy is an old one, and dominated by two major players--CVS Health Corporation (CVS), and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA). The two chains are a somewhat ubiquitous presence in the life of the American consumer. The traditional businesses they operate are somewhat identical--medium sized brick and mortar setups in easily accessible, convenient location where customers can fill their prescriptions and pick up whatever necessity they may need (toilet paper, flu medicine, birthday card) without having to wander into a shopping mega-center like Walmart (WMT).

And yet, one of these businesses has pulled ahead of the other in rapid fashion.

Koyfin

Over the last five years, CVS stock has appreciated by 17%, while Walgreen's stock has fallen by more than 40%.

The over-arching story for these moves is that the traditional retail-and-pharmacy business model has largely stalled out due to its maturity. It's generally recognized that CVS was faster to adapt to this new reality than Walgreens, leading the way with its expansion into healthcare with its acquisition of Aetna in 2018.

Investors have long awaited an effective response from Walgreens--in this article we'll examine whether now is a good time to jump on board with the stock. Let's dive in.

The Healthcare Expansion

The perceived fall of Walgreens is indeed a sad turn for the company that was featured in Jim Collins's legendary business book Good to Great. Despite the state of its stock, however, the company remains a behemoth, with 13,000 locations across three continents.

Under CEO Rosalind Brewer, the company has expanded its presence in the healthcare space. Investors hope that these acquisitions will improve the company's reach and overall performance. A quick summary of the major acquisitions are as follows:

VillageMD: Walgreens acquired a 53% stake in VillageMD, a primary-care provider. Rosalind Brewer serves on the board of the company, and VillageMD locations are being combined into existing Walgreens locations across the country. As a follow on, VillageMD recently acquired Summit Health--the two primary care brands will have a combined 680 locations.

Shields: A specialty, integrated pharmacy company, the acquisition is intended to increase Walgreen's reach throughout the healthcare space for its core pharmacy business.

CareCentrix: a post-acute and home health care coordination company, this latest acquisition gives Walgreens access to a patient's follow up care and, presumably, integration with other services such as prescription support under the Walgreens Health banner.

The above acquisitions sum up the overall strategy that Walgreens has embarked upon. While this could be seen as largely undifferentiated (in theory) from CVS's strategy of expanding into healthcare, we do not believe that is necessarily a bad thing.

In fact, one could argue that Walgreens's acquisitions feed into the company's core competencies a bit more than, say, buying a full-on health insurance company (which is what CVS did).

For us, the Shields and CareCentrix acquisitions make the most sense. As drugs become more expensive and more specialized, developing deep relationships with healthcare networks and providers to be the pharmacy of choice makes sense. The home health care market is also set to grow at a considerable pace over the next decade, and so Walgreens inserting itself into that landscape makes sense.

It is the VillageMD acquisition, however, that we have the highest level of caution about, largely because it is a new business without any existing connection to Walgreens core competencies. Directing a primary care practice (on a nationwide scale, no less) is quite different from operating pharmacies and retail businesses. Whether or not people abandon their traditional relationships with their primary care providers to go to Walgreens and VillageMD is something that remains to be seen.

Management, though, is upbeat about VillageMD, and noted in the most recent earnings call that the legacy VillageMD business grew 38% on the year. We will want to see whether that growth is sustainable, however, as on page 51 of the most recent 10-Q, the company notes that VillageMD opened 133 new clinics year over year and increased its number of VillageMD co-located clinics from 94 to 210 in the same period.

Valuations

Given that Walgreens has taken action to turn around its business but largely has yet to see those actions bear actual fruit, one would expect the market to be rather skeptical at this point and for valuations to be depressed.

One might be surprised to learn, then, that this isn't exactly the case. Given the fact that Walgreens's competitive market is largely a duopoly between itself and CVS, we'll compare forward EV/EBITDA and price to earnings for both companies.

Koyfin

We think it's interesting to see that Walgreens actually trades at a premium to CVS on a forward EV/EBITDA basis. For a company whose stock has performed markedly worse and whose revenues are considerably smaller, this is a bit of a puzzler. It also forces us to consider that--even at these levels--the stock may have further to fall.

The forward price to earnings paints a picture a bit more in line with our expectations.

Koyfin

On a forward price to earnings basis, Walgreens trades hands and 7.7x expectations, while CVS trades at 8.5x.

The Bottom Line

Walgreens has been behind the curve in its battle against CVS for some time now. However, in the last 18 months it has made several acquisitive moves to make itself competitive.

However, growth by acquisition is not always clearly accretive--many things can happen when two companies merge. Management may not see eye-to-eye, the synergies may not live up to the hype resulting in the acquisition being viewed as a poor financial decision, et cetera.

For now, we remain on the sidelines when it comes to Walgreens and will be on the lookout for signs of the turnaround effort bearing fruit.